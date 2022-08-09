ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 27

Phil Layshio
2d ago

He is in the "High Risk" group as he currently takes it up the....

Reply(6)
9
Related
HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Denies Having Monkeypox Following Cryptic Tweet

Soulja Boy has denied that he contracted Monkeypox after posting a tweet that cryptically implied he may have had the virus. The tweet in question simply read “Monkey Pox,” leading fans to speculate that the rapper had gotten the infectious disease. However, Big Draco has said in a...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface & Chrisean Rock Get Into Physical Altercation, He Accuses Her Of Cheating

Their antics often cause them to go viral on social media, but the latest update from Blueface and Chrisean Rock has the public concerned. The volatile couple has often emerged on social media with videos and messages that give users pause as their fights and arguments boil over, but this time, the rapper and his reality star girlfriend were reportedly captured physically assaulting one another on Hollywood Blvd. The clip quickly circulated online causing both Blueface and Rock to receive backlash, and now the rapper has returned to call out his lady friend.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Soulja Boy Threatens to Post Footage of Altercation With YouTuber Charleston White

Soulja Boy is still steaming over his altercation with YouTuber Charleston White last week. Now, he's threatening to post the footage of the infamous incident. On Tuesday (July 26), Soulja Boy hopped on Instagram to vent about his run-in with Charleston White in Miami last Friday that resulted in SB getting maced by the controversial social media figure. During the Live session, the rapper threatened to put out the yet-to-be-seen video of the wild incident.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Soulja Boy
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune

American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Pox#Linus Company Meta#Draco
Black Enterprise

Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report

The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts Prays To Jesus That 'I’m Going To Be Positive... And Get Rid Of Anything That’s Weighing Me Down:' She's Been Standing By Her Partner 'Sweet Amber,' As She Battles Cancer

Robin Roberts returns to the set of Good Morning America with a super positive attitude after spending time in “happy place” as partner Amber Laign underwent breast cancer treatment. Robin and Amber have been together through many highs and lows over their relationship—including each of their battles with...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
Vibe

Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal

Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy