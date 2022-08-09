ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

WBTV

Detectives investigating deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald's.
WBTV

Two shot at motel in north Charlotte

The shooting happened on Reagan Drive, near West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Homicide reported in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the northern portion of Charlotte. The homicide was announced Thursday afternoon. The incident happened off the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard, by Birch Townhomes. This is a developing situation. For the latest updates, download the free WBTV app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after an argument in a Hickory parking lot on Wednesday night, police say. According to the Hickory Police Department, 40-year-old Luis Alonso Torres was found with a gunshot wound to his torso in the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture located at 1028 15th Street Drive Northeast.
WCNC

Man arrested after one found dead in Hickory shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — Police have one person in custody after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday. According to a release, officers were called to the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture on 15th Street Drive Northeast on Wednesday around 8:10 p.m. in reference to a medical emergency.
WBTV

Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was charged shortly after police say he robbed a bank in Kannapolis. Police in Kannapolis say that on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1501 S. Cannon Boulevard. While officers were on the way, a witness provided information on the location of the suspect.
WBTV

Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A reward has increased for any information that leads to who set Gastonia's iconic Tony's Ice Cream shop on fire. According to the Gastonia Police Department, an anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to $11,000.
WBTV

Police arrest three juveniles accused of stealing car, armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) took three juvenile suspects into custody after they allegedly stole a vehicle on University City Boulevard. According to CMPD, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday at a 7-Eleven. Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint...
WBTV

Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shots fired in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after someone opened fire in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic said. The incident happened near the intersection of Montford Point Street and North Tryon Street. The shooting happened as a chef was dropping off meals for local non-profit Block Love...
WBTV

Charlotte head-on crash kills 1, injures another

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another hurt following a two-car wreck Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. at the 1300 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, near the Brookmere neighborhood. Two cars – a black Hyundai and a gray Honda –...
WBTV

Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say

Shocking video shows a man dressed as an Amazon delivery driver as he robs a local business.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Suspected gas price gouging raises questions

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that they say killed a juvenile.

