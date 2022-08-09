ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal moving to Cubs' bench Tuesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Madrigal will take a seat after starting the last two games and four of the past five. Christopher Morel will move to the keystone while Zach McKinstry takes over on third base and bats eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox Drop Series to Royals With Another Weak Offensive Showing

Another strong performance by Dylan Cease went to waste due to a lack of offense. The Chicago White Sox produced 14 hits but just three runs in a 5-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon. The South Siders lost the four-game series in Kansas City and fell 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

‘We need to show the fire that we have – if we have any’: Johnny Cueto sounds the alarm on White Sox season

The Chicago White Sox have been a major disappointment this season after entering 2022 with World Series expectations. The latest blunder came in the form of an 8-3 loss to the lowly Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, dropping the White Sox to 56-55 on the year. Chicago saw a 3-1 lead in the sixth […] The post ‘We need to show the fire that we have – if we have any’: Johnny Cueto sounds the alarm on White Sox season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Zack Greinke, Royals beat White Sox to win four-game set

Zack Greinke outdueled Dylan Cease as the host Kansas City Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Thursday afternoon. The Royals claimed the four-game series three games to one. After taking three of four from the Boston Red Sox in their prior series, it marked the first time since Aug. 11-18, 2014 that the Royals have won back-to-back four-game series.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

White Sox look to keep going without Tim Anderson

The Chicago White Sox are just two games above .500, but they're very much in the race for the American League Central Division and the playoff spot that comes with it. The road got harder when they had to place All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a torn ligament in his left hand. He is expected to be out four to six weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFL insider: Kenny Pickett 'most likely' will be Steelers starting QB for 2023 over Mitchell Trubisky

Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is clearly and officially atop the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart at the quarterback position over both career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett heading into Saturday's preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks. How long that will remain true is anybody's guess. Steelers head...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bulls anxious rookie might have torn ACL

Chicago Bulls two-way player Justin Lewis sustained a knee injury. The Chicago Bulls were looking at undrafted rookie free agent Justin Lewis to be a possible backup for power forward Patrick Williams. Bad news for Lewis broke Thursday evening. Lewis has a two-way contract with the Bulls. Lewis sustained a...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Mets legend Keith Hernandez roasts Phillies with broadcast request

It should come as no surprise that New York Mets legend (and current broadcaster) Keith Hernandez does not have a soft spot in his heart for the Philadelphia Phillies. However, when Hernandez chose not to travel to the City of Brotherly Love for an upcoming New York Mets broadcast and told why, well, don’t expect Phillies fans to give him a warm welcome next time the two teams meet.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
