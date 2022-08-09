Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Manchester United Agree Terms With The Agent Of Chelsea Target
Chelsea have been pursuing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong since losing out on Raphinha to the same club earlier in the summer, however the latest claims have suggested he could be on his way to Manchester.
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday
Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
Yardbarker
Manchester City close to deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko replacement
Manchester City are often consistent in doing their business early on in the transfer window, as was the case with this summer’s major investments Kalvin Phillips and Erling Braut Haaland. Yet after the first weekend of the Premier League season, Pep Guardiola is still waiting on a replacement for the departed Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Pep Guardiola Comments On Manchester City's Use of Inverted Fullbacks Against West Ham United
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola talks about his use of inverted fullbacks after last weekend's fixture against West Ham.
RELATED PEOPLE
Will Manchester City sign another left-back after Sergio Gomez? Pep Guardiola answers
Pep Guardiola hasn’t ruled out Manchester City signing another left-back this summer. The Premier League Champions, who sold Oleksandr Zinchenko and opted out of a move for Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella, are on the verge of signing Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. Gomez was directly involved in 22 goals for...
Yardbarker
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez bullish on question of forward depth
Real Madrid won the European Super Cup on Wednesday evening at an apparent canter, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Helsinki. David Alaba scored the first goal but it was the usual suspects Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema who combined for the second. It was a night of celebration for Los...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: AC Milan still want Hakim Ziyech but Chelsea eye permanent clause
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. LIVE TOP STORY: Milan still keen on Ziyech. AC Milan haven't given up hope of signing Chelsea...
Report: Barcelona Will Use Frenkie De Jong Sale To Move For Bernardo Silva
Barcelona are heavily interested in making a move for Bernardo Silva this summer, but have one road block in their way, their own player. Frenkie De Jong must leave the club or lower his wages this summer. He is currently refusing to do both, which is a problem for Barcelona.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Report: Pep Guardiola Will Allow Bernardo Silva To Join Barcelona
Pep Guardiola will not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wants to leave and join Barcelona this summer. The Manchester City manager made clear in his interview last week that any player that wants to leave Manchester City will be allowed to leave the club, and he will reportedly not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wishes to join Barcelona.
ESPN
Barcelona signings Christensen, Kessie could leave club on free transfers if not registered in time
New signings Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie could both leave Barcelona for free if they are not registered before Saturday's LaLiga opener against Rayo Vallecano, various sources have confirmed to ESPN. Christensen and Kessie both joined Barca on free transfers earlier this summer from Chelsea and AC Milan respectively. With...
Yardbarker
New Chelsea star will bring high standards to Stamford Bridge following Premier League success
Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has vowed to bring his high standards to the club after winning various accolades at Manchester City in his seven years at the northwest outfit. Sterling won four Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and five Carabao Cup titles in his time under Pep Guardiola and Manuel Pellegrini, although that elusive Champions League title remains a sticking point in his impressive trophy cabinet.
Yardbarker
Chelsea could be ready to try swap transfer with Roma
Chelsea could reportedly join the race for the transfer of Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo before the end of the summer. The Blues seem keen to try to move into pole position for Zaniolo by offering Christian Pulisic to Roma as part of the deal, according to Calcio Mercato Web. Zaniolo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manchester City continue negotiations with Anderlecht over £12m-rated Sergio Gomez - with Pep Guardiola keen not to miss out on a second left back target of the summer after Chelsea signed his No 1 Marc Cucurella from Brighton
Manchester City are still negotiating over a fee for Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez. The Belgian side want around £12m for the highly-rated 21-year-old. City missed out on Marc Cucurella, their initial target for the left back position after Oleksandr Zinchenko was sold to Arsenal, to Chelsea with the club deeming his eventual £60m price tag too expensive.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
‘He’d be key’ – Sergio Aguero admits he’d be ‘shocked’ if Man City allow Bernardo Silva to seal Barcelona transfer
SERGIO AGUERO has admitted he would be shocked if Man City allowed Bernando Silva to leave for Barcelona. Rumours are intensifying that Pep Guardiola could be set to allow another one of his major players to depart the Etihad this summer. That follows the departures of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr...
Pep Guardiola nominated for UEFA Men's Coach of the Year in three-man shortlist
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been nominated for the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year, it has been announced. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach underwent yet another successful campaign in his sixth year as Manchester City manager. While silverware was absent in both domestic cup competitions...
BBC
Bernardo wants to join Barca in 'ideal world'
The Athletic's Adam Crafton says Manchester City forward Bernardo Silva would want to sign for Barcelona "in an ideal world". On Tuesday the Manchester Evening News reported City had reached an agreement with Barcelona to sell the Portuguese playmaker. But journalist Crafton told the BBC Transfer Gossip Daily podcast "nothing...
Manchester United Vs Brentford Key Match-Up: Cristiano Ronaldo and David Raya
Manchester United may use their only fit striker to target Brentford's modern goalkeeper.
PSG eyeing shock move for Manchester United striker and it’s not Cristiano Ronaldo
PSG got off to a flying start to begin their Ligue 1 campaign, hammering Clermont 5-0 as Lionel Messi scored a brace and assisted another. But, the club is still looking to add reinforcements in the final third, specifically out wide or as a No. 9. The latest player to creep onto their radar is […] The post PSG eyeing shock move for Manchester United striker and it’s not Cristiano Ronaldo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Real Madrid beats Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 for UEFA Super Cup
HELSINKI (AP) — This time, there were only two goals. David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored in each half for Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday. Alaba prodded the opener home from close range in the 37th minute...
Comments / 0