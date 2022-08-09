ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Daily Mail

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday

Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
Yardbarker

Manchester City close to deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko replacement

Manchester City are often consistent in doing their business early on in the transfer window, as was the case with this summer’s major investments Kalvin Phillips and Erling Braut Haaland. Yet after the first weekend of the Premier League season, Pep Guardiola is still waiting on a replacement for the departed Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Yardbarker

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez bullish on question of forward depth

Real Madrid won the European Super Cup on Wednesday evening at an apparent canter, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Helsinki. David Alaba scored the first goal but it was the usual suspects Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema who combined for the second. It was a night of celebration for Los...
Yardbarker

Report: Pep Guardiola Will Allow Bernardo Silva To Join Barcelona

Pep Guardiola will not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wants to leave and join Barcelona this summer. The Manchester City manager made clear in his interview last week that any player that wants to leave Manchester City will be allowed to leave the club, and he will reportedly not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wishes to join Barcelona.
Yardbarker

New Chelsea star will bring high standards to Stamford Bridge following Premier League success

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has vowed to bring his high standards to the club after winning various accolades at Manchester City in his seven years at the northwest outfit. Sterling won four Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and five Carabao Cup titles in his time under Pep Guardiola and Manuel Pellegrini, although that elusive Champions League title remains a sticking point in his impressive trophy cabinet.
Yardbarker

Chelsea could be ready to try swap transfer with Roma

Chelsea could reportedly join the race for the transfer of Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo before the end of the summer. The Blues seem keen to try to move into pole position for Zaniolo by offering Christian Pulisic to Roma as part of the deal, according to Calcio Mercato Web. Zaniolo...
Daily Mail

Manchester City continue negotiations with Anderlecht over £12m-rated Sergio Gomez - with Pep Guardiola keen not to miss out on a second left back target of the summer after Chelsea signed his No 1 Marc Cucurella from Brighton

Manchester City are still negotiating over a fee for Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez. The Belgian side want around £12m for the highly-rated 21-year-old. City missed out on Marc Cucurella, their initial target for the left back position after Oleksandr Zinchenko was sold to Arsenal, to Chelsea with the club deeming his eventual £60m price tag too expensive.
BBC

Bernardo wants to join Barca in 'ideal world'

The Athletic's Adam Crafton says Manchester City forward Bernardo Silva would want to sign for Barcelona "in an ideal world". On Tuesday the Manchester Evening News reported City had reached an agreement with Barcelona to sell the Portuguese playmaker. But journalist Crafton told the BBC Transfer Gossip Daily podcast "nothing...
ClutchPoints

PSG eyeing shock move for Manchester United striker and it’s not Cristiano Ronaldo

PSG got off to a flying start to begin their Ligue 1 campaign, hammering Clermont 5-0 as Lionel Messi scored a brace and assisted another. But, the club is still looking to add reinforcements in the final third, specifically out wide or as a No. 9. The latest player to creep onto their radar is […] The post PSG eyeing shock move for Manchester United striker and it’s not Cristiano Ronaldo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
