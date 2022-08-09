Read full article on original website
Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'
Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Robert Lewandowski Reveals Role Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Played In Barcelona Transfer
New Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has shared how Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola played a large role in his decision to join the Spanish club from Bayern Munich.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt | UEFA Super Cup | Where To Watch / Live Stream
After losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid, Liverpool fans may be interested in tuning in to watch the Super Cup final as Los Blancos take on Eintracht Frankfurt and LFCTR can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Real Madrid Win the UEFA Super Cup for the Fifth Time
Real Madrid were crowned UEFA Super Cup champions for a joint-record fifth time in their illustrious history after they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the 2022-23 final.
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez bullish on question of forward depth
Real Madrid won the European Super Cup on Wednesday evening at an apparent canter, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Helsinki. David Alaba scored the first goal but it was the usual suspects Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema who combined for the second. It was a night of celebration for Los...
PSG Contact Marcus Rashford As Part Of Plan To Replace Lionel Messi
Messi's current contract is due to expire next summer, although PSG have an option to extend it until June 2024.
Real Madrid take first step towards sextuple with European Super Cup victory
The message coming out of the Real Madrid camp before their European Super Cup final with Eintracht Frankfurt was that the sextuple was the target for the season. Their first assignment was ticked off with little fuss. Los Blancos dominated the play from the outset, with Eintracht hoping they could...
Marcus Rashford: Paris Saint-Germain unlikely to follow up transfer interest in Manchester United forward
Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign a forward this month but at this stage they are unlikely to follow up their initial interest in Marcus Rashford. Manchester United are relaxed about the situation because Rashford is committed to the club and he effectively has two years left on his contract - one year plus an option for another year. The club's position is that he is not for sale.
Hakim Ziyech suffers Chelsea exit setback as AC Milan make final transfer decision
Hakim Ziyech has suffered a setback as he looks to leave Chelsea this summer, with AC Milan making a decision over a move for him. The 29-year-old has looked likely to depart this summer, with the Serie A believed to be the most likely destination for the Moroccan. However, it...
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Qatar 2022: Karim Benzema talks about Lionel Messi, Argentina's World Cup chances
Karim Benzema comes from a fantastic season with Real Madrid and now faces an even more challenging campaign that includes a FIFA World Cup in November. Ahead of Qatar 2022, the Frenchman was asked about the chances of Lionel Messi's Argentina to win the trophy. Against all odds, Karim Benzema...
Carlo Ancelotti responds to calls for Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or
Real Madrid coach has backed Karim Benzema to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or after latest star display in UEFA Super Cup.
Manchester United ace targeted by Juventus amid Adrien Rabiot transfer talks
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Juventus as they look for signings in attack. Martial is alongside Barcelona’s Memphis Depay as a player on Juve’s list of targets up front, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, though this doesn’t seem to be linked with Man Utd’s efforts to sign Adrien Rabiot from the Turin giants.
La Liga Transfer Round-Up: Almeria sign Umar Sadiq replacement
With the impending departure of Umar Sadiq hanging over Almeria’s survival hopes, the club have moved to bring in a replacement forward. Although a veteran with plenty of experience in La Liga, Almeria fans might not have expected Leo Baptistao to be that replacement. The club announced his signing on Thursday, arriving from Santos.
Chelsea could be ready to try swap transfer with Roma
Chelsea could reportedly join the race for the transfer of Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo before the end of the summer. The Blues seem keen to try to move into pole position for Zaniolo by offering Christian Pulisic to Roma as part of the deal, according to Calcio Mercato Web. Zaniolo...
Report: Manchester United Close To Agreement On Personal Terms with Juventus Frech Midfielder Adrien Rabiot
According to reports, Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement on the personal terms of Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
MLS star offers to play for free for Manchester United amid Cristiano Ronaldo uncertainty
With Anthony Martial out with injury and Cristiano Ronaldo still not fully healthy and wanting to leave, Manchester United are struggling to find effective offensive solutions. For the time being, though, one of the main MLS superstars has provided a workable compromise. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United's star player, has been...
