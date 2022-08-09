ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday

Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
Bernardo Silva
Xavi
Yardbarker

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Bernardo Silva To Barcelona

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the Bernardo Silva rumours on his YouTube channel in the last hour. Despite rumours circulating today that Barcelona and Manchester City have agreed a fee for Bernardo Silva, Fabrizio Romano has suggested there is no agreement as of now for the player. Barcelona want the player, but as of now an agreement has not been reached with Manchester City.
Yardbarker

Report: Pep Guardiola Will Allow Bernardo Silva To Join Barcelona

Pep Guardiola will not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wants to leave and join Barcelona this summer. The Manchester City manager made clear in his interview last week that any player that wants to leave Manchester City will be allowed to leave the club, and he will reportedly not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wishes to join Barcelona.
FOX Sports

Sterling aims to spark Chelsea ahead of Tottenham game

LONDON (AP) — Raheem Sterling is aiming to become more of a leader and a direct attacking threat at Chelsea after leaving Manchester City in search for more playing time. Chelsea may need both of those attributes on Sunday when it hosts Tottenham in the season’s first meeting between two of the “Big Six” teams.
BBC

Guardiola on injuries, Haaland and Bournemouth

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City face Bournemouth in their first home game of the season. Midfielder Kalvin Phillips will miss the game with some niggles, while defender Aymeric Laporte remains out. Cole Palmer is a doubt with a foot injury. Erling Haaland can still...
The Independent

Raheem Sterling can thrive with extra ‘freedom’ in Chelsea’s evolving attack

As Chelsea prepare to continue their lavish spending in the final weeks of the window, Thomas Tuchel will hope to see major signs on Sunday that his most pivotal move of the window has already been made. Raheem Sterling gets his first taste of a derby in blue against a resurgent Tottenham in what has become an underrated fixture in terms of genuine needle between the sides and sets of supporters. Elevated in levels of animosity over the last decade amid Spurs’ rise to prominence, it is the perfect opportunity to make a statement with optimism surrounding both clubs this...
Yardbarker

Chelsea could be ready to try swap transfer with Roma

Chelsea could reportedly join the race for the transfer of Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo before the end of the summer. The Blues seem keen to try to move into pole position for Zaniolo by offering Christian Pulisic to Roma as part of the deal, according to Calcio Mercato Web. Zaniolo...
