Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Manchester United Agree Terms With The Agent Of Chelsea Target
Chelsea have been pursuing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong since losing out on Raphinha to the same club earlier in the summer, however the latest claims have suggested he could be on his way to Manchester.
Robert Lewandowski Reveals Role Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Played In Barcelona Transfer
New Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has shared how Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola played a large role in his decision to join the Spanish club from Bayern Munich.
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday
Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
Manchester City target second transfer raid on Borussia Dortmund this summer
Manchester City’s excellent recruitment has geared themselves up to defend their Premier League crown once again this season. The club’s blockbuster signing in Erling Haaland has needed no time to settle into the side, bagging a stunning brace on his league debut against West Ham. While the Norwegian...
RELATED PEOPLE
Liverpool 'set to make shock £80 million move' for Man City midfielder
Barcelona are leading the race to sign Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva this summer, but Liverpool are also surprisingly said to be interested in the Portuguese playmaker. Manchester City have never been a club to stand in the way of players who want to leave and as such they are willing to let Silva depart this summer.
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
Yardbarker
Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Bernardo Silva To Barcelona
Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the Bernardo Silva rumours on his YouTube channel in the last hour. Despite rumours circulating today that Barcelona and Manchester City have agreed a fee for Bernardo Silva, Fabrizio Romano has suggested there is no agreement as of now for the player. Barcelona want the player, but as of now an agreement has not been reached with Manchester City.
'It Would Surprise Me If City Let Him Go' - Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero On Bernardo Silva
Former Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero provided his thoughts on Bernardo Silva's potential move to Barcelona.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Barcelona Will Use Frenkie De Jong Sale To Move For Bernardo Silva
Barcelona are heavily interested in making a move for Bernardo Silva this summer, but have one road block in their way, their own player. Frenkie De Jong must leave the club or lower his wages this summer. He is currently refusing to do both, which is a problem for Barcelona.
Yardbarker
Report: Pep Guardiola Will Allow Bernardo Silva To Join Barcelona
Pep Guardiola will not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wants to leave and join Barcelona this summer. The Manchester City manager made clear in his interview last week that any player that wants to leave Manchester City will be allowed to leave the club, and he will reportedly not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wishes to join Barcelona.
'I Couldn't Afford To Waste Time'- Raheem Sterling On Manchester City Exit
Former Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has revealed his motives behind his move to Chelsea.
Report: Newcastle Interested In Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta
Manchester City are monitoring Lucas Paqueta as a possible Bernardo replacement should he leave the club, but they may face competition from Newcastle this summer. The Magpies signed Bruno Guimaraes off Lyon last season, and may be about to try and sign his old midfielder partner to bolster their midfield.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Sterling aims to spark Chelsea ahead of Tottenham game
LONDON (AP) — Raheem Sterling is aiming to become more of a leader and a direct attacking threat at Chelsea after leaving Manchester City in search for more playing time. Chelsea may need both of those attributes on Sunday when it hosts Tottenham in the season’s first meeting between two of the “Big Six” teams.
Watch: Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference
Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Monday, and you can watch what he had to say at his pre-match press conference here.
BBC
Guardiola on injuries, Haaland and Bournemouth
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City face Bournemouth in their first home game of the season. Midfielder Kalvin Phillips will miss the game with some niggles, while defender Aymeric Laporte remains out. Cole Palmer is a doubt with a foot injury. Erling Haaland can still...
Chelsea's Predicted Starting XI vs Tottenham Hotspur - Antonio Conte Returns
Chelsea's next game is against London rivals Spurs on Sunday at home in what will be a tight affair.Former Blues manager Antonio Conte will return to Stamford Bridge, where he won a Premier League title. He will be hoping to replicate that form from the 2016/17 campaign this season.
Pep Guardiola nominated for UEFA Men's Coach of the Year in three-man shortlist
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been nominated for the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year, it has been announced. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach underwent yet another successful campaign in his sixth year as Manchester City manager. While silverware was absent in both domestic cup competitions...
UEFA・
Raheem Sterling can thrive with extra ‘freedom’ in Chelsea’s evolving attack
As Chelsea prepare to continue their lavish spending in the final weeks of the window, Thomas Tuchel will hope to see major signs on Sunday that his most pivotal move of the window has already been made. Raheem Sterling gets his first taste of a derby in blue against a resurgent Tottenham in what has become an underrated fixture in terms of genuine needle between the sides and sets of supporters. Elevated in levels of animosity over the last decade amid Spurs’ rise to prominence, it is the perfect opportunity to make a statement with optimism surrounding both clubs this...
Football transfer rumours: Marcus Rashford to Paris Saint-Germain?
Lodi to Manchester City? | Aubameyang to stay at Barcelona? | Dennis to Nottingham Forest?
Yardbarker
Chelsea could be ready to try swap transfer with Roma
Chelsea could reportedly join the race for the transfer of Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo before the end of the summer. The Blues seem keen to try to move into pole position for Zaniolo by offering Christian Pulisic to Roma as part of the deal, according to Calcio Mercato Web. Zaniolo...
Comments / 0