Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Man Utd set for more transfer woe as Leeds ‘close to agreeing transfer fee’ with Watford for Ismaila Sarr
MANCHESTER UNITED are set to suffer a further transfer blow as target Ismaila Sarr reportedly closes in on a switch to Leeds United. Sarr, 24, has previously been linked with an Old Trafford switch and his wonder goal this week led to fresh speculation they were chasing him again. We...
Paris Saint-Germain 'open talks with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford' over shock transfer
Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a shock move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, according to reports in France. PSG are interested in signing the England international and have opened talks with the forward's camp, according to French publication L'Equipe, as reported by Get French Football News. The report comes...
Report: Manchester United Agree A Deal With Frenkie De Jong's Agent Amid Barcelona Exit Links
Manchester United have agreed a deal with the agent of Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.
Yardbarker
Manchester City close to deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko replacement
Manchester City are often consistent in doing their business early on in the transfer window, as was the case with this summer’s major investments Kalvin Phillips and Erling Braut Haaland. Yet after the first weekend of the Premier League season, Pep Guardiola is still waiting on a replacement for the departed Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Frustration Growing At Manchester United As Glazers Fail To Back Erik Ten Hag Financially
A new report has emerged that has suggested that there is a frustration growing around Manchester United towards the Glazer ownership as they have so far shown a lack of financial backing towards new owner, Erik Ten Hag.
Erik ten Hag confirms Marcus Rashford's plans and hints at Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League start
Erik ten Hag has been speaking about his players ahead of the side’s next Premier League fixture. Manchester United are due to face Brentford in the second game week of the season, with Ten Hag keen to get his side up and going in the Premier League. Last time...
Nottingham Forest close in on TRIPLE swoop for Emmanuel Dennis, Remo Freuler and Cheikhou Kouyate... as the Premier League newcomers look set to surpass £100m in summer spending
Nottingham Forest are closing in on a triple swoop for Emmanuel Dennis, Cheikhou Kouyate and Remo Freuler that would take their summer spending past the £100million mark. Dennis is due to join from Watford for a fee that could reach £20m, while Freuler arrives for £7.6m from Atalanta and fellow midfielder Kouyate is currently without a club.
Erik ten Hag has his say on PSG plotting sensational move for Marcus Rashford
Erik ten Hag has broken his silence on claims linking Marcus Rashford with a sensational transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. The French giants are plotting a move for the Manchester United star, according to stunning reports. L'Equipe report that the club have already held initial discussions with the 24-year-old's representatives over...
BBC
Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners
Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
Yardbarker
Chelsea “confident” of completing transfer deal that’s tipped to be “embarrassing” for Man United
Chelsea are reportedly confident of clinching the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Alex Crook of talkSPORT. Speaking in the video clip below, Crook has provided an update on the situation, stating that Manchester United have been pursuing De Jong for much of the summer, and that this potential failure looks like it could be very “embarrassing” for the club, and particularly for Richard Arnold and John Murtough, who have taken control of transfers since the departure of former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
Yardbarker
Chelsea could be ready to try swap transfer with Roma
Chelsea could reportedly join the race for the transfer of Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo before the end of the summer. The Blues seem keen to try to move into pole position for Zaniolo by offering Christian Pulisic to Roma as part of the deal, according to Calcio Mercato Web. Zaniolo...
Yardbarker
Manchester United transfer update: Deal for midfielder close as another collapses
Updates have been provided on Manchester United’s summer pursuit of two new central midfielders. Man United fans have been screaming out for midfield reinforcements for some time now. Even at this stage of the transfer window, no one of the desired profile has been recruited. Erik ten Hag has...
Report: Paris Saint-Germain Interest In Manchester United Forward Marcus Rashford Stalled
Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sign a new forward before the shrinking transfer window closes, however, their initial interest for Manchester United Striker might have stalled.
Watch: Manchester United Youngster Alvaro Fernandez Bags Two Assists For Preston North End
Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez made two assists in one game for Preston North End and you can watch them here.
Yardbarker
Two-time Premier League winner offers his services to former club Manchester United
Javier Hernandez has offered to return to Manchester United and play for free, should the club call upon him this summer. Man United are enduring a difficult window, with Erik ten Hag desperately clinging onto Cristiano Ronaldo while attempting to coerce Frenkie de Jong into moving to Old Trafford. Considering...
FOX Sports
Learning from past failures, PSG decides to look local
PARIS (AP) — Known for splashing the cash on superstars, Paris Saint-Germain is changing its strategy as a 16-year-old midfielder became the youngest player in the club’s history. Warren Zaire-Emery impressed on tour in Japan last month, showing great composure and a smart reading of the game. PSG...
UEFA・
Report: PSG Targeting Move For Manchester United Winger Marcus Rashford With Talks In Progress
Manchester United could be set to lose another player this summer as French giants PSG are reportedly targeting a move for United winger Marcus Rashford according to new reports from France.
Yardbarker
Chelsea And Manchester United Turn Interest To £15million Celtic Fullback Josip Juranovic
The 26-year-old is getting attention from several Premier League teams as clubs look to complete their squads as the transfer window nears its end. Juranovic has been playing for Scottish side Celtic, making 32 appearances since joining in 2019. The defender is a part of his national team Croatia, who he has represented on 20 occasions.
BBC
Ten Hag on Rashford, Ronaldo and recruitment
Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United visit Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. He does not want to lose Marcus Rashford and says he is "definitely in our plans" amid a meeting between the striker's representatives and Paris St Germain. Ten Hag refused...
