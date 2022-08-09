ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City close to deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko replacement

Manchester City are often consistent in doing their business early on in the transfer window, as was the case with this summer’s major investments Kalvin Phillips and Erling Braut Haaland. Yet after the first weekend of the Premier League season, Pep Guardiola is still waiting on a replacement for the departed Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Nottingham Forest close in on TRIPLE swoop for Emmanuel Dennis, Remo Freuler and Cheikhou Kouyate... as the Premier League newcomers look set to surpass £100m in summer spending

Nottingham Forest are closing in on a triple swoop for Emmanuel Dennis, Cheikhou Kouyate and Remo Freuler that would take their summer spending past the £100million mark. Dennis is due to join from Watford for a fee that could reach £20m, while Freuler arrives for £7.6m from Atalanta and fellow midfielder Kouyate is currently without a club.
Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners

Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
Chelsea “confident” of completing transfer deal that’s tipped to be “embarrassing” for Man United

Chelsea are reportedly confident of clinching the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Alex Crook of talkSPORT. Speaking in the video clip below, Crook has provided an update on the situation, stating that Manchester United have been pursuing De Jong for much of the summer, and that this potential failure looks like it could be very “embarrassing” for the club, and particularly for Richard Arnold and John Murtough, who have taken control of transfers since the departure of former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
Chelsea could be ready to try swap transfer with Roma

Chelsea could reportedly join the race for the transfer of Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo before the end of the summer. The Blues seem keen to try to move into pole position for Zaniolo by offering Christian Pulisic to Roma as part of the deal, according to Calcio Mercato Web. Zaniolo...
Learning from past failures, PSG decides to look local

PARIS (AP) — Known for splashing the cash on superstars, Paris Saint-Germain is changing its strategy as a 16-year-old midfielder became the youngest player in the club’s history. Warren Zaire-Emery impressed on tour in Japan last month, showing great composure and a smart reading of the game. PSG...
Ten Hag on Rashford, Ronaldo and recruitment

Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United visit Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. He does not want to lose Marcus Rashford and says he is "definitely in our plans" amid a meeting between the striker's representatives and Paris St Germain. Ten Hag refused...
