Daily Mail

Louis Saha vows Marcus Rashford will be 'unstoppable' for Man United this season and defends the much criticised 'McFred' pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred, insisting they have the 'qualities' to play in Erik ten Hag's midfield

Louis Saha believes Marcus Rashford will soon find his form for Manchester United and when he does he will be 'unstoppable'. Rashford struggled for form and fitness last season, but after a full pre-season under new manager Erik ten Hag, hopes were high for a resurgence for the England forward.
The Independent

Ryan Giggs trial: Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville to appear in court during hearing

Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville are set to appear in court as character witnesses for Ryan Giggs, who is on trial accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.The trial, which is expected to last around 10 days, began on Monday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, where seven men and five women were sworn in as jurors.Chris Daw QC read a list of people due to feature in the trial which included legendary manager Ferguson, who personally persuaded a 14-year-old Giggs to sign with Manchester United in 1987, where the Welshman spent the entirity of his...
Yardbarker

Chelsea “confident” of completing transfer deal that’s tipped to be “embarrassing” for Man United

Chelsea are reportedly confident of clinching the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Alex Crook of talkSPORT. Speaking in the video clip below, Crook has provided an update on the situation, stating that Manchester United have been pursuing De Jong for much of the summer, and that this potential failure looks like it could be very “embarrassing” for the club, and particularly for Richard Arnold and John Murtough, who have taken control of transfers since the departure of former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
Daily Mail

Get me Aubameyang! Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants Barcelona star to solve his striker crisis… with the Blues ready to make an offer to reunite the former Arsenal captain with his old Dortmund boss

Chelsea are poised to make an offer for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they bid to take advantage of the financial problems engulfing the Catalan club. Talks between Chelsea and Barcelona have begun and will continue over the next 48 hours, with the Premier League club prepared to make a formal bid for Aubameyang.
theScore

Report: PSG approach United's Rashford over possible transfer

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly identified Marcus Rashford as someone who could strengthen their attacking options at the Parc des Princes. PSG have already contacted the Manchester United forward about a potential transfer, and his representatives have been receptive to their approach so far, according to ESPN's Julien Laurens. Rashford, 24,...
Daily Mail

Frenkie de Jong would 'already be at Manchester United' if Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge, claims former player Paul Ince... and the Red Devils' legend labels the transfer saga 'a bit of a circus'

Paul Ince claims Frenkie de Jong would have signed for Manchester United by if Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge. The former United midfielder insists the Dutch international would 'already' be a Red Devils player if the legendary Scottish manager was at the helm at Old Trafford, as reported by Goal.
BBC

Man Utd Women to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford

Manchester United have confirmed they will play their Women's Super League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in December. The game, which is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday 4th December will be the third women's fixture at Old Trafford this year, after United played Everton there last season, and England's Euro 2022 opener against Austria.
SPORTbible

Video of Jose Mourinho's Man United 'out-pepping' Pep's Man City goes viral

A video of Jose Mourinho's Manchester United 'out-pepping' Pep Guardiola's Manchester City has gone viral. Twitter user @Iconic_Mourinho has shared a stunning clip of Mourinho's then-Man United team in full flow in the Manchester derby back in 2018. The footage is from the 2017/18 fixture at the Etihad, where Man...
Yardbarker

Chelsea could be ready to try swap transfer with Roma

Chelsea could reportedly join the race for the transfer of Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo before the end of the summer. The Blues seem keen to try to move into pole position for Zaniolo by offering Christian Pulisic to Roma as part of the deal, according to Calcio Mercato Web. Zaniolo...
Yardbarker

Two-time Premier League winner offers his services to former club Manchester United

Javier Hernandez has offered to return to Manchester United and play for free, should the club call upon him this summer. Man United are enduring a difficult window, with Erik ten Hag desperately clinging onto Cristiano Ronaldo while attempting to coerce Frenkie de Jong into moving to Old Trafford. Considering...
Yardbarker

MLS star offers to play for free for Manchester United amid Cristiano Ronaldo uncertainty

With Anthony Martial out with injury and Cristiano Ronaldo still not fully healthy and wanting to leave, Manchester United are struggling to find effective offensive solutions. For the time being, though, one of the main MLS superstars has provided a workable compromise. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United's star player, has been...

