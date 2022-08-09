Read full article on original website
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Man Utd set for more transfer woe as Leeds ‘close to agreeing transfer fee’ with Watford for Ismaila Sarr
MANCHESTER UNITED are set to suffer a further transfer blow as target Ismaila Sarr reportedly closes in on a switch to Leeds United. Sarr, 24, has previously been linked with an Old Trafford switch and his wonder goal this week led to fresh speculation they were chasing him again. We...
Paris Saint-Germain 'open talks with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford' over shock transfer
Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a shock move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, according to reports in France. PSG are interested in signing the England international and have opened talks with the forward's camp, according to French publication L'Equipe, as reported by Get French Football News. The report comes...
Louis Saha vows Marcus Rashford will be 'unstoppable' for Man United this season and defends the much criticised 'McFred' pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred, insisting they have the 'qualities' to play in Erik ten Hag's midfield
Louis Saha believes Marcus Rashford will soon find his form for Manchester United and when he does he will be 'unstoppable'. Rashford struggled for form and fitness last season, but after a full pre-season under new manager Erik ten Hag, hopes were high for a resurgence for the England forward.
Ryan Giggs trial: Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville to appear in court during hearing
Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville are set to appear in court as character witnesses for Ryan Giggs, who is on trial accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.The trial, which is expected to last around 10 days, began on Monday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, where seven men and five women were sworn in as jurors.Chris Daw QC read a list of people due to feature in the trial which included legendary manager Ferguson, who personally persuaded a 14-year-old Giggs to sign with Manchester United in 1987, where the Welshman spent the entirity of his...
Watch: Manchester United Youngster Alvaro Fernandez Bags Two Assists For Preston North End
Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez made two assists in one game for Preston North End and you can watch them here.
Chelsea “confident” of completing transfer deal that’s tipped to be “embarrassing” for Man United
Chelsea are reportedly confident of clinching the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Alex Crook of talkSPORT. Speaking in the video clip below, Crook has provided an update on the situation, stating that Manchester United have been pursuing De Jong for much of the summer, and that this potential failure looks like it could be very “embarrassing” for the club, and particularly for Richard Arnold and John Murtough, who have taken control of transfers since the departure of former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
Get me Aubameyang! Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants Barcelona star to solve his striker crisis… with the Blues ready to make an offer to reunite the former Arsenal captain with his old Dortmund boss
Chelsea are poised to make an offer for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they bid to take advantage of the financial problems engulfing the Catalan club. Talks between Chelsea and Barcelona have begun and will continue over the next 48 hours, with the Premier League club prepared to make a formal bid for Aubameyang.
Report: PSG approach United's Rashford over possible transfer
Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly identified Marcus Rashford as someone who could strengthen their attacking options at the Parc des Princes. PSG have already contacted the Manchester United forward about a potential transfer, and his representatives have been receptive to their approach so far, according to ESPN's Julien Laurens. Rashford, 24,...
Marcus Rashford could be set for move away from Manchester United with French giants initiating interest
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could be set for a move away from the club he has been at since the age of eight years old after reports emerged that Paris Saint-Germain had been in talks with his representatives over a potential deal. Rashford burst onto the scene back in...
Frenkie de Jong would 'already be at Manchester United' if Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge, claims former player Paul Ince... and the Red Devils' legend labels the transfer saga 'a bit of a circus'
Paul Ince claims Frenkie de Jong would have signed for Manchester United by if Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge. The former United midfielder insists the Dutch international would 'already' be a Red Devils player if the legendary Scottish manager was at the helm at Old Trafford, as reported by Goal.
Should Erik ten Hag play this Manchester United player in midfield against Brentford?
Manchester United’s 2022/23 season got off to an underwhelming start, and now they must bounce back to get their season up and running. Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening Premier League fixture in what was a grim and uninspiring performance in many ways.
Man Utd Women to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford
Manchester United have confirmed they will play their Women's Super League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in December. The game, which is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday 4th December will be the third women's fixture at Old Trafford this year, after United played Everton there last season, and England's Euro 2022 opener against Austria.
Manchester United Women Sign French Defender Aissatou Tounkara From Atletico Madrid Femenino
According to reports, Manchester United women have completed the signing of Centre-back Aissatou Tounkara, the defender came from Atletico Madrid Femenino.
Video of Jose Mourinho's Man United 'out-pepping' Pep's Man City goes viral
A video of Jose Mourinho's Manchester United 'out-pepping' Pep Guardiola's Manchester City has gone viral. Twitter user @Iconic_Mourinho has shared a stunning clip of Mourinho's then-Man United team in full flow in the Manchester derby back in 2018. The footage is from the 2017/18 fixture at the Etihad, where Man...
Chelsea tipped to beat Liverpool to Premier League top four spot as Thomas Tuchel 'told not to sign' Frenkie de Jong
Former Chelsea defender William Gallas believes Thomas Tuchel’s side will finish inside the Premier League top four at the expense of Liverpool, and has told the club not to sign Frenkie de Jong. Chelsea opened their 2022/23 Premier League account last weekend with a 1-0 win over Everton to...
Chelsea could be ready to try swap transfer with Roma
Chelsea could reportedly join the race for the transfer of Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo before the end of the summer. The Blues seem keen to try to move into pole position for Zaniolo by offering Christian Pulisic to Roma as part of the deal, according to Calcio Mercato Web. Zaniolo...
Two-time Premier League winner offers his services to former club Manchester United
Javier Hernandez has offered to return to Manchester United and play for free, should the club call upon him this summer. Man United are enduring a difficult window, with Erik ten Hag desperately clinging onto Cristiano Ronaldo while attempting to coerce Frenkie de Jong into moving to Old Trafford. Considering...
MLS star offers to play for free for Manchester United amid Cristiano Ronaldo uncertainty
With Anthony Martial out with injury and Cristiano Ronaldo still not fully healthy and wanting to leave, Manchester United are struggling to find effective offensive solutions. For the time being, though, one of the main MLS superstars has provided a workable compromise. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United's star player, has been...
Cristiano Ronaldo beats younger Man Utd team-mates in sprint despite being benched v Brighton over lack of fitness
CRISTIANO RONALDO was still the leader of the pack in Manchester United training despite being benched over a lack of fitness. Ronaldo, 37, is desperate to quit the Red Devils in his quest to play Champions League football this season with his team-mates growing equally frustrated at the situation. He...
