Man Utd set for more transfer woe as Leeds ‘close to agreeing transfer fee’ with Watford for Ismaila Sarr
MANCHESTER UNITED are set to suffer a further transfer blow as target Ismaila Sarr reportedly closes in on a switch to Leeds United. Sarr, 24, has previously been linked with an Old Trafford switch and his wonder goal this week led to fresh speculation they were chasing him again. We...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood
Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
New Chelsea star will bring high standards to Stamford Bridge following Premier League success
Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has vowed to bring his high standards to the club after winning various accolades at Manchester City in his seven years at the northwest outfit. Sterling won four Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and five Carabao Cup titles in his time under Pep Guardiola and Manuel Pellegrini, although that elusive Champions League title remains a sticking point in his impressive trophy cabinet.
Former Premier League Midfielder Gus Poyet Says Manchester United Are A Mess With The Players To Blame
Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur and current Greece manager Gus Poyet has spoken about Manchester United’s opening day defeat to Brighton as he calls the side a mess and directs the blame towards the players.
Should Erik ten Hag play this Manchester United player in midfield against Brentford?
Manchester United’s 2022/23 season got off to an underwhelming start, and now they must bounce back to get their season up and running. Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening Premier League fixture in what was a grim and uninspiring performance in many ways.
Report – Juventus offers struggling youngster to French club
Juventus is reportedly intensifying its efforts to offload Moise Kean. The striker re-joined them on loan from Everton at the start of last season, and they could be obligated to buy him for around 28m euros by the end of this campaign. However, his return to Juve has not been...
Report: Midfielder ‘Has Already Attracted Interest’ From Liverpool - Klopp Competing With AC Milan & Juventus For Transfer
Liverpool are interested in a highly rated midfielder that they played against in pre-season according to a report.
Everton lead the Premier League race for Ligue 1 striker
Everton are making moves in the transfer market after a slow start to the window with talks now progressing well with Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque. That is according to Foot Mercato, who reports that talks are gaining momentum between Everton and Strasbourg and that a loan offer with an €18m option to buy could arrive anytime soon.
Manchester United Vs Brentford Key Match-Up: Cristiano Ronaldo and David Raya
Manchester United may use their only fit striker to target Brentford's modern goalkeeper.
Preview: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur - Marc Cucurella eyeing first Blues start as Spurs aim to overcome dismal Stamford Bridge record
Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in their first home game of the 2022/23 Premier League season on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side began their new campaign with a narrow 1-0 away win at Goodison Park against Everton, courtesy of a penalty from Jorginho on the stroke of half time.
Manchester United Women Sign French Defender Aissatou Tounkara From Atletico Madrid Femenino
According to reports, Manchester United women have completed the signing of Centre-back Aissatou Tounkara, the defender came from Atletico Madrid Femenino.
Chelsea could be ready to try swap transfer with Roma
Chelsea could reportedly join the race for the transfer of Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo before the end of the summer. The Blues seem keen to try to move into pole position for Zaniolo by offering Christian Pulisic to Roma as part of the deal, according to Calcio Mercato Web. Zaniolo...
Nathan Tella: Burnley sign Southampton winger on season-long loan
Burnley have signed Southampton winger Nathan Tella on a season-long loan from Premier League side Southampton. The 23-year-old has made 40 appearances for the Saints, including 33 in the Premier League. He joins the Clarets in time to feature in their Championship game against Watford at Vicarage Road on Friday.
Report: Manchester United Targeting Celtic Right-back Josip Juranovic Amid Chelsea And Atletico Madrid Interest
According to reports, Manchester United are targeting the Right-back Josip Juranovic to strengthen their right line before the summer window closes.
Soccer-Sterling says racist abuse did not cross his mind before Chelsea move
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Raheem Sterling said that the racist abuse he faced from a Chelsea fan at Stamford Bridge several years ago did not cross his mind before he made the decision to sign for the club from Manchester City last month.
Report: Manchester United Were In Talks With Former Chelsea Striker Timo Werner
According to reports, Manchester United were reportedly in talks to sign former Chelsea Striker Timo Werner before the German completed his transfer to RB Leipzig.
