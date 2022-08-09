ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood

Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

New Chelsea star will bring high standards to Stamford Bridge following Premier League success

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has vowed to bring his high standards to the club after winning various accolades at Manchester City in his seven years at the northwest outfit. Sterling won four Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and five Carabao Cup titles in his time under Pep Guardiola and Manuel Pellegrini, although that elusive Champions League title remains a sticking point in his impressive trophy cabinet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus offers struggling youngster to French club

Juventus is reportedly intensifying its efforts to offload Moise Kean. The striker re-joined them on loan from Everton at the start of last season, and they could be obligated to buy him for around 28m euros by the end of this campaign. However, his return to Juve has not been...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Everton lead the Premier League race for Ligue 1 striker

Everton are making moves in the transfer market after a slow start to the window with talks now progressing well with Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque. That is according to Foot Mercato, who reports that talks are gaining momentum between Everton and Strasbourg and that a loan offer with an €18m option to buy could arrive anytime soon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chelsea could be ready to try swap transfer with Roma

Chelsea could reportedly join the race for the transfer of Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo before the end of the summer. The Blues seem keen to try to move into pole position for Zaniolo by offering Christian Pulisic to Roma as part of the deal, according to Calcio Mercato Web. Zaniolo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Nathan Tella: Burnley sign Southampton winger on season-long loan

Burnley have signed Southampton winger Nathan Tella on a season-long loan from Premier League side Southampton. The 23-year-old has made 40 appearances for the Saints, including 33 in the Premier League. He joins the Clarets in time to feature in their Championship game against Watford at Vicarage Road on Friday.
PREMIER LEAGUE

