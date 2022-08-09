ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez bullish on question of forward depth

Real Madrid won the European Super Cup on Wednesday evening at an apparent canter, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Helsinki. David Alaba scored the first goal but it was the usual suspects Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema who combined for the second. It was a night of celebration for Los...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Bernardo Silva To Barcelona

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the Bernardo Silva rumours on his YouTube channel in the last hour. Despite rumours circulating today that Barcelona and Manchester City have agreed a fee for Bernardo Silva, Fabrizio Romano has suggested there is no agreement as of now for the player. Barcelona want the player, but as of now an agreement has not been reached with Manchester City.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Real Madrid take first step towards sextuple with European Super Cup victory

The message coming out of the Real Madrid camp before their European Super Cup final with Eintracht Frankfurt was that the sextuple was the target for the season. Their first assignment was ticked off with little fuss. Los Blancos dominated the play from the outset, with Eintracht hoping they could...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Galtier Opens Up on What It Has Been Like to Coach Messi at PSG

Lionel Messi has been among the top performers over the early run of the Christophe Galtier era at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi shined over PSG’s preseason friendly schedule, and he then went on to record four total goal contributions in the side’s opening two matches of the new season.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

La Liga Transfer Round-Up: Almeria sign Umar Sadiq replacement

With the impending departure of Umar Sadiq hanging over Almeria’s survival hopes, the club have moved to bring in a replacement forward. Although a veteran with plenty of experience in La Liga, Almeria fans might not have expected Leo Baptistao to be that replacement. The club announced his signing on Thursday, arriving from Santos.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Chelsea could be ready to try swap transfer with Roma

Chelsea could reportedly join the race for the transfer of Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo before the end of the summer. The Blues seem keen to try to move into pole position for Zaniolo by offering Christian Pulisic to Roma as part of the deal, according to Calcio Mercato Web. Zaniolo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

French club drops out of the race for Juventus midfielder

Manchester United has been given the all-clear to sign Juventus’ midfielder Adrien Rabiot as AS Monaco can no longer move for him. The Frenchman is on the verge of leaving Juve, and he had two choices of clubs to pick. Monaco was in the Champions League qualifying stage and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

MLS star offers to play for free for Manchester United amid Cristiano Ronaldo uncertainty

With Anthony Martial out with injury and Cristiano Ronaldo still not fully healthy and wanting to leave, Manchester United are struggling to find effective offensive solutions. For the time being, though, one of the main MLS superstars has provided a workable compromise. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United's star player, has been...
MLS

