Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'
Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Robert Lewandowski Reveals Role Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Played In Barcelona Transfer
New Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has shared how Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola played a large role in his decision to join the Spanish club from Bayern Munich.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Real Madrid Win the UEFA Super Cup for the Fifth Time
Real Madrid were crowned UEFA Super Cup champions for a joint-record fifth time in their illustrious history after they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the 2022-23 final.
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez bullish on question of forward depth
Real Madrid won the European Super Cup on Wednesday evening at an apparent canter, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Helsinki. David Alaba scored the first goal but it was the usual suspects Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema who combined for the second. It was a night of celebration for Los...
Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Bernardo Silva To Barcelona
Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the Bernardo Silva rumours on his YouTube channel in the last hour. Despite rumours circulating today that Barcelona and Manchester City have agreed a fee for Bernardo Silva, Fabrizio Romano has suggested there is no agreement as of now for the player. Barcelona want the player, but as of now an agreement has not been reached with Manchester City.
PSG Contact Marcus Rashford As Part Of Plan To Replace Lionel Messi
Messi's current contract is due to expire next summer, although PSG have an option to extend it until June 2024.
Hakim Ziyech suffers Chelsea exit setback as AC Milan make final transfer decision
Hakim Ziyech has suffered a setback as he looks to leave Chelsea this summer, with AC Milan making a decision over a move for him. The 29-year-old has looked likely to depart this summer, with the Serie A believed to be the most likely destination for the Moroccan. However, it...
Real Madrid take first step towards sextuple with European Super Cup victory
The message coming out of the Real Madrid camp before their European Super Cup final with Eintracht Frankfurt was that the sextuple was the target for the season. Their first assignment was ticked off with little fuss. Los Blancos dominated the play from the outset, with Eintracht hoping they could...
Karim Benzema surpasses Raul Gonzalez on all-time goalscoring list for Real Madrid
Statistics are only a means to an end, aiding and demonstrating an argument. Yet some of them stand out more than others and against Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Super Cup final, Karim Benzema authored a new statistic that will not be forgotten any time soon. His goal in the...
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
UEFA Super Cup Highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Watch the key moments, including goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema.
Report: Midfielder ‘Has Already Attracted Interest’ From Liverpool - Klopp Competing With AC Milan & Juventus For Transfer
Liverpool are interested in a highly rated midfielder that they played against in pre-season according to a report.
Inside Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘exotic’ £370-a-night hotel which has been put up for prestigious award
CRISTIANO RONALDO took a break from the Premier League to compete with Premier Inn earlier this year... by opening his FIFTH hotel. The wantaway Manchester United superstar already operated plush properties in Lisbon, Madrid, New York and his home island Madeira. Portugal legend Ronaldo has now launched the Pestana CR7...
Manchester United Vs Brentford Key Match-Up: Cristiano Ronaldo and David Raya
Manchester United may use their only fit striker to target Brentford's modern goalkeeper.
Galtier Opens Up on What It Has Been Like to Coach Messi at PSG
Lionel Messi has been among the top performers over the early run of the Christophe Galtier era at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi shined over PSG’s preseason friendly schedule, and he then went on to record four total goal contributions in the side’s opening two matches of the new season.
La Liga Transfer Round-Up: Almeria sign Umar Sadiq replacement
With the impending departure of Umar Sadiq hanging over Almeria’s survival hopes, the club have moved to bring in a replacement forward. Although a veteran with plenty of experience in La Liga, Almeria fans might not have expected Leo Baptistao to be that replacement. The club announced his signing on Thursday, arriving from Santos.
Chelsea could be ready to try swap transfer with Roma
Chelsea could reportedly join the race for the transfer of Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo before the end of the summer. The Blues seem keen to try to move into pole position for Zaniolo by offering Christian Pulisic to Roma as part of the deal, according to Calcio Mercato Web. Zaniolo...
French club drops out of the race for Juventus midfielder
Manchester United has been given the all-clear to sign Juventus’ midfielder Adrien Rabiot as AS Monaco can no longer move for him. The Frenchman is on the verge of leaving Juve, and he had two choices of clubs to pick. Monaco was in the Champions League qualifying stage and...
MLS star offers to play for free for Manchester United amid Cristiano Ronaldo uncertainty
With Anthony Martial out with injury and Cristiano Ronaldo still not fully healthy and wanting to leave, Manchester United are struggling to find effective offensive solutions. For the time being, though, one of the main MLS superstars has provided a workable compromise. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United's star player, has been...
