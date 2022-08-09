ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langlade County, WI

Rid your home of hazardous wastes, old medications

By Kevin Passon
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 2 days ago

It’s time once again for the annual Langlade County hazardous waste clean sweep and medication disposal day.

This year’s event will be held from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the Langlade County Fairgrounds.

According to the final report from the 2020 event, the clean sweep continues to be a success each year, and if money would become available, more events like it could be scheduled.

In 2020, of those participating, 71 were Antigo residents (49%). The remaining 73 (51%) were rural resident from 13 of the 17 towns within Langlade County and the village of White Lake. Of the rural residents, 10 were from farms of which eight were active farming operations.The majority of attendees, 80 (56%), traveled less than 5 miles to the collection site. The next largest group of 34 (24%) traveled from 5 -10 miles to the collection site. Another eight (6%) traveled 11-15 miles, and 22(15%) traveled more than 16 miles.Of the participants, 140 (97%) were full-time residents of the county, three (2%) were part-time residents of the county, and one (1%) was a nonresident.

As for the agricultural clean sweep operation, waste was brought in from 10 farms of which eight (80%) reported to be from active farms.In the household clean sweep, waste was brought in from 133 households.

Also, 41 (28%) brought in medications for disposal. These numbers reflect persons that brought drug into the event and participated in the survey. Fifty-seven participants (40%) indicated they have disposed of drugs in the local drop box located in the Safety Building.

“If the total number of households in the county was considered (8,521), this number is low (0.67%); however, we have no way to know the number of households that used thepublic drop box,” the report noted.

The total number of participating households was in line with expected participation.

“In 2020, there are more folks spending time at home and doing household projects due to COVID-19,” according to the report. “Duringthis time,, reports from other events indicated that participation may be higher than in past years. We also received numerous calls to the office indicating that we should anticipate increased participation.”

The 2020 event had 77 (53%) first-time participants, which tells officials there is still a need for clean sweep events in the future.

“Even though we have had several clean sweep events over the years, it is still amazing at the old chemicals that continue to arrive and the volume of chemicals collected during each event,” according to the report.

Household and non-agricultural collections totaled more than 9,500 pounds. Four pounds of controlled substances were collected, as were 20 pounds of non-controlled substances.

Here are a few guidelines for the 2022 clean sweep:

— Do not mix materials together.

— Materials should be left in their original containers for identification.

— If the original container is damaged, place the container and contents in a cardboard box lined with a plastic bag.

— Agricultural hazardous waste items such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, wood preservatives and sanitizers will be collected at not cost only if registered in advance.

— Household items include cleaning chemicals, solvents, pesticides, herbicides and fungicides. This does not include latex paints, motor oils or electronic waste.

As for the pharmaceutical clean sweep:

— Keep the medications in the original bottle.

— Blacken your name, but not the name of the

medicine.

— Animal and pet care medications are accepted.

— No needles, thermometers, nebulizers or radioactive medication.

Non-agricultural, small business hazardous waste will be collected for a fee. Preregistration is required.

Fluorescent bulbs and lithium batteries will be accepted for a fee. Exact cash and checks only will be accepted. Call for rates.

To register or for more information on the hazardous waste clean sweep program, contact the Land Conservation Office at 715-627-6292 or www.co.langlade.wi.us/departments/land-records-and-regulations. For more information on the pharmaceutical and medication disposal, call the health department at 715-627-6250.

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

