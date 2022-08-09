Read full article on original website
People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus
FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
advantagenews.com
More roadwork planned for Alton
The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole has approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation to resurface a part of Broadway. The 0.6-miles that run between Monument Street where eastbound traffic from the bridge enters the road to Washington Avenue will undergo a milling and resurfacing.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Madison, St. Clair counties after massive warehouse fire
MADISON, Ill. - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties after a fire erupted at the Interco recycling facility Wednesday. A disaster proclamation grants the state the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel and equipment to help the affected communities recover, officials said.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka woman hurt in crash near Potosi
A Eureka woman was injured Monday night, Aug. 8, in a one-car accident at Hwy. 185 and Pleasant Hill Road near Potosi in Washington County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:40 p.m., Brittany L. Francis, 21, of Eureka was driving a northbound 2003 Ford Taurus and ran off...
nextstl.com
$1.2B Gateway South Project planned at Chouteau’s Landing/Kosciusko
A resolution for consideration by the St. Louis Port Authority at its August 11th meeting reveals hints of plans for redevelopment of Chouteau’s Landing and areas to the south in the Kosciusko neighborhood. Good Developments Group (the “Developer”) owns or controls approximately 50 acres out of a potential development...
Radar shows heavy smoke in Metro East, up to 5,000 feet high
Based on radar projections from FOX2, a radar beam rose up to about 3,500 feet before the noon hour. This smoke plume is reaching "heavy" levels and has the chance of reaching up to 5,000 feet high.
PHOTOS: Heavy flames from Metro East warehouse
A warehouse is on fire in Madison, Illinois near the World Wide Technology Raceway.
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation over Interco warehouse fire
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties after a massive fire Wednesday at the Intreco recycling facility in Madison, Illinois.
Aquaport closed for season following flooding damage
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Aquaport decided to close for the season on Monday following the damage they sustained from flooding on July 26. The outdoor water park in Maryland Heights said, “While we were initially hopeful the facility would be able to open at some point this summer, it has become apparent that the […]
madisoncountyjournal.com
Plane lands near school with engine trouble
MADISON — The pilot of a small plane that made an emergency landing on Madison Avenue last Thursday evening cited engine trouble as the reason. “There was no damage to property and no injuries reported,” MPD Captain Kevin Newman said. The plane was safely towed later that evening...
advantagenews.com
Alton City Council to discuss future of marijuana stores
There will be a handful of property demolitions on the next Alton City Council meeting agenda, but the focus may also be on the future of recreational and medicinal marijuana stores in the city. Third Ward Alderman Ray Strebel introduced two resolutions to facilitate the discussion of zoning for the stores, and add a section to the city code to reflect what is described as in the "best long-term interest" of the city.
Festus airport closing down for good
The Festus airport is closing down, much to the surprise of nearby residents – and the airport’s board. KMOX discusses what effects the closure will have.
Schnucks asks St. Louis for safety, hygiene help South City location
ST. LOUIS — Schnucks announced Thursday morning that the company wrote a letter to an alderwoman regarding health and safety concerns at their South City location on South Grand Boulevard. Jed Penney, Associate Gen. Counsel and Head of Govt. Relations, sent Alderwoman Megan Green of the 15th Ward information...
southernillinoisnow.com
State Police release details on two crashes both involving two semis on I-57 in Marion County
State Police have released further details on two crashes both involving two trucks in different locations on I-57 in Marion County. The first crash occurred on southbound I-57 near milepost 113 three miles south of Salem. A preliminary investigation indicates 61-year-old Matthew Shuman of Flora was traveling northbound in the right lane when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the grass median, and struck the trailer unit of a southbound truck driven by 55-year-old Mio Drasko of Hoffman Estates. Shuman then continued through the guardrail on the west side of the southbound lanes.
Motorcyclist killed in collision along Hwy 94 in St. Charles County
A Troy, Missouri man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash along Highway 94 in rural St. Charles County.
5-alarm fire at recycling factory near Granite City contained, 1 injured
MADISON COUNTY, Ill — A 5-alarm fire erupted at a factory near Granite City Wednesday morning, injuring one employee. As of Wednesday night, the fire was under control, but firefighters were still monitoring for hotspots into the night. Granite City fire officials told 5 On Your Side the fire...
KMOV
Relief on the way for Jefferson County families forced to leave homes with no warning
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Relief is on the way for around 60 people who were given no warning when they were kicked out of a Jefferson County mobile home park over a leaking sewer line. Recent reporting by News 4 Investigates exposed how the families were caught in the middle...
mymoinfo.com
Saturday Jefferson County Traffic Accidents
A St. Louis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 141 at Schneider Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Timothy Moreno was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up north on Schneider Drive and walked to stop at a steady red light and struck a Ford F-450 pickup driven by 48-year-old Pedro Gugierrez of St. Louis. Gugierrez was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
southernillinoisnow.com
July 31st crash claims life of Breese Mater Dei student
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on an early morning July 31st crash that has now claimed the life of a 16-year-old Breese female. Bella Brefeld passed away Friday, August 5th, at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was a member of the Breese Mater Dei class of 2024.
KMOV
St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
