Crash closes Roxalana Rd. in Dunbar
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK)—The 1800 block of Roxalana Road is shut down in Dunbar due to an accident. Kanawha Metro says that one person was injured in the crash, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries. No timeline has yet been given for when the road will reopen. This is a developing […]
Water heater explodes, fire destroys home
Four schools in Lawrence County receive safety funding. Four schools in Lawrence County receive safety funding. Mold found in five classrooms at Dingess Elementary. Mingo County school officials have an extra challenge on their hands ahead of the start of the school year. Neighbor frustrated after boy shot twice on...
Two people die in separate crashes in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Raleigh County deputies said a woman was killed when her vehicle collided with a coal truck, and a man died in a separate crash after he was ejected from a utility terrain vehicle. Susan Flint of Miami Beach, Fla., died in a wreck involving...
Man accused of pouring gasoline on man suffers burns himself
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man police say poured gasoline on another man ended up injuring himself in the attack. According to West Virginia State Police, the incident happened Thursday evening in Spurlockville. Lincoln County dispatchers tell WSAZ.com both men were taken to the hospital. One was flown...
Charleston Police investigating shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are on the scene early Friday morning of a shooting on the city’s West Side, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around midnight near the intersection of Stockton Street and Washington Street West. Further details are unavailable now, but we’re working...
Two crashes only one mile-marker apart on I-79S
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two separate crashes happened on I-79S just past the Elkview exit. Metro 911 officials say one crash was at the 11-mile marker and the other was at the 12-mile marker. One person was taken to the hospital from the 11-mile marker crash. At least two people were taken to the […]
West Virginia woman arrested after hitting multiple cars following Kid Rock concert
WHEELING (WTRF) – A Wheeling woman was arrested after a Kid Rock concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake. Hanover Police say they responded to a fender bender, and multiple people at the concert pointed to a Kia, saying that the car damaged multiple vehicles. Those at the concert say the woman was going in […]
Crews battle house fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling flames at a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened along the 200 block of Acree Lane in Pinch just after 12:00 p.m. They say the occupants of the home are out, and...
Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford Explorer valued at around $53,000. Court documents say that the two then transported the vehicle to West Virginia and tried to trade it in at a Charleston dealership for a more expensive Ford F-150.
Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident
UPDATE: CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Charleston during the weekend has been arrested. Police say Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin, was arrested about 4 a.m. Wednesday. The Charleston Police Department has not charged Holmes in connection with the shooting at...
Neighbor frustrated after boy shot twice on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A boy is recovering from being shot in broad daylight on Charleston’s West Side early Wednesday morning. Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said the boy was shot once in the leg and once in the lower stomach. He believes the injuries are non-life-threatening. Police were...
McDowell County woman charged with murder
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Panther woman is charged with murder. According to State Police, Angelia Dotson shot her boyfriend. She fired a gun four times at the home and one struck the victim in the upper abdomen. Police found the suspect in her car, where she was crying and distraught.
KRT bus driver had no time to stop in morning crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A KRT bus driver and the operator of a passenger vehicle are recovering from injuries after a collision during the morning rush hour Tuesday in Charleston. Both drivers were taken to the hospital after the crash at the I-64/77 split. “You try to take away the...
Massive hole forms in middle of road after flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road closed Wednesday night due to a damaged culvert following a round of heavy rain has reopened, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. DOH members on the scene told WSAZ crews Wednesday evening a rubber-tar excavator would be needed to fix Kelly’s...
Man accused of stabbing brother with shovel
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges in connection with an assault Tuesday night that sent his brother to the hospital with a head injury, Kanawha County court records show. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. along the 1100 block of Sand Plant Road in the South...
Emergency sirens fixed after failing during shelter in place order
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Repairs have been made to two emergency sirens officials say did not activate during a recent shelter in place order. The first siren that did not sound is located near the South Charleston Fire Department. The second, is positioned across the road at the Clearon Plant, says Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman.
I-64 back open after crash involving KRT bus
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A crash involving a KRT bus and several other vehicles caused some traffic delays Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. near the eastbound Charleston split on I-64. No one was injured, and no passengers were on the KRT bus. The interstate was shut down to one lane for about […]
McDowell County woman facing charges for second degree murder and wanton endangerment
Panther, West Virginia (WOAY) – Angelia B. Dotson,53, of Panther, WV, is facing charges of second-degree murder and two counts of wanton endangerment. According to a McDowell County criminal complaint obtained by WOAY, a “crying and distraught” Dotson was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway of a Panther Creek road residence following an incident with her boyfriend, Jeaninine Justice.
