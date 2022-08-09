Read full article on original website
NME
LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yun-jin shares new self-produced song, ‘Raise y_our glass’
LE SSERAFIM member Huh Yun-jin has released a new self-produced solo track, ‘Raise y_our glass’. The sentimental visual accompanying the release sees Yun-jin recording the track in the studio, along with other clips of her writing the track and embarking on photoshoots and promotional activities with her LE SSERAFIM groupmates.
One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo
Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
HipHopDX.com
Russ Breaks Down $1M Budget For Ed Sheeran ‘Are You Entertained’ Collab
Russ has said that he spent a million dollars on his new Ed Sheeran collab “Are You Entertained,” and broke down exactly where that money went. The Chomp 2 rapper offered a disclaimer before breaking down his finances, and said he’s had songs that he spent zero dollars on go multi-platinum and that he’s had songs go nowhere that he’s spent thousands of dollars on.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
John Lennon and George Harrison Showed up at Al Jardine’s Hotel Room to Convince Him of Transcendental Meditation
The Beatles and the Beach Boys practiced transcendental medidation, with Al Jardine explaining his experience getting into the practice.
YOGA・
Stereogum
Watch Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne And Tony Iommi Reunite At Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games
A few years ago, Ozzy Osbourne said he’d be open to a Black Sabbath reunion at the Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham, UK, telling ITV it “would be fantastic” to play at the games’ 2022 opening ceremony “with Black Sabbath or on my own. Well, today Osbourne did reunite with his Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi in a surprise performance at the closing of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Iommi played the opening ceremony last month with saxophonist Soweto Kinch. And, in case anyone’s curious, the Commonwealth Games is a quadrennial international multi-sport event among athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations; it dates all the way back to 1930.) Together, Osbourne and Iommi performed Sabbath classic “Paranoid.”
1 Monkees Song Was Originally a Hit by The Hollies
The Hollies influenced The Monkees' songs. The Monkees even covered one of The Hollies' hits on their self-titled debut album.
That time Thin Lizzy recorded an album of Deep Purple covers and saved their career
It's late 1972, and Thin Lizzy are about to lose their record contract - then along comes an offer they can't afford to refuse
SFGate
Composer Harry Gregson-Williams Launches Film/TV Score Label With Universal Production Music
Award-winning composer Harry Gregson-Williams is launching a new label for his work as a joint venture with Universal Production Music, the two parties announced Thursday. Gregson-Williams, whose credits include “The Last Duel,” “House of Gucci” and all four “Shrek” films, as well as HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” is one of the most sought-after composers in film and TV. The new label, “Scored By: Harry Gregson-Williams,” will feature mood-based album themes “ranging from action-packed chases to apprehensive tension and impulsive ripples, all with Gregson-Williams’ signature compositional style and sound.”
Sony Music, Michael Jackson Estate Settle Lengthy Lawsuit Over Disputed Songs
Click here to read the full article. Eight years after a Michael Jackson fan sued Sony and the singer’s estate over posthumous recordings the label released that were allegedly sung by an impersonator, the lawsuit has finally been settled. In 2014, Jackson fan Vera Serova filed a class-action lawsuit against Sony Music, the Jackson estate, and producers claiming that three songs on the 2010 LP Michael — “Breaking News,” “Keep Your Head Up,” and “Monster” — were sold as Jackson recordings, even though Jackson’s own children, friends, and fellow artists believed they were sung by someone else. “It’s not Michael Jackson,” Will.i.am...
TMZ.com
Meek Mill Signs With WME After Leaving Jay-Z's Roc Nation
Meek Mill has landed a sweet new Hollywood deal with William Morris Endeavor -- this after bouncing from Jay-Z's Roc Nation management after 12 years. Meek praised WME President Ari Greenburg Thursday for "opening the door" for his upcoming dives in the film, digital and books sectors ... as well as expanding business for his planned Culture Currency takeover.
TMZ.com
Patrick Carney
Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault Amid Split with Husband. Michelle Branch Splitting with Husband Patrick Carney After 3 Years. Black Keys Drummer Patrick Carney -- Jack White Tried to Fight Me!. 9/14/15. The Black Keys Drummer -- GIANT Wave Slam Hazard ... Dislocated Shoulder. 1/04/15. 5/31/14. The Black Keys...
Alyssa Limperis Talks New Comedy Special 'NO BAD DAYS' On Peacock
Actor and Comedian Alyssa Limperis talks her first one-hour comedy special 'NO BAD DAYS' on Peacock.
'He was a great friend and a great bass player': The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowan pays tribute to his late bandmate Darryl Hunt after he sadly died aged 72
The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowan has paid tribute to the band's bass player Darryl Hunt who sadly died aged 72. The band's official social media account announced that he died on Monday afternoon in London, by quoting their song Love You 'Till The End, which was written by the bassist.
Kourtney Kardashian Straddles Travis Barker During Drum Practice: ‘Favorite Part Of The Day’
Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker are turning up the heat on their red-hot romance! The POOSH founder took to her Instagram on Friday, August 12 to share a set of sassy snaps of the couple getting quite cozy during a drum practice session for the Blick-182 musician. Rocking a white cut-out top and ripped denim, Kourt straddled Travis as he prepared to rock out on his percussion instrument. She coyly captioned the photo album, “Time for drum practice.”
Tegan and Sara's 'High School' to premiere Oct. 14 on Amazon Freevee
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A trailer was released Friday for the upcoming drama series High School, whose first season is set to premiere on Amazon Freevee on Oct. 14. The show will depict the high school lives of Grammy-nominated recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin, with the series being based on the twins' best-selling memoir of the same name.
NME
Beyoncé is the first woman to top US album charts in 2022 with ‘Renaissance’
Beyoncé’s just-released seventh album, ‘Renaissance’, has topped the Billboard 200 chart in the US, continuing her unbroken streak of albums debuting at Number One. All seven of the artist’s studio albums have peaked in the top spot, however, the release of ‘Renaissance’ is notably significant in that it’s already become Bey’s highest-charting album in every major market. In addition to the US, it’s debuted at Number One in the UK, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. It’s likely to top the Canadian chart as well, however data for that is yet to be released.
