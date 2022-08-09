ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Lifestyle
wfxb.com

Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Offering Half-Price Adoption Fees on Some Adult Animals and Looking for Fall Festival Vendors

For the entire month of August, Kind Keeper Animal Rescue is offering 1/2 off adoption fees for some animals! Most of them have been with Kind Keeper for an extended period of time and desperately need homes. Each one of them is truly special and deserving of a forever home! To view the animals that fall under the 1/2 price offer visit Kind Keeper’s Facebook page.
LONGS, SC
myhorrynews.com

CMC plans to turn Conway Office Depot into medical office

Conway Medical Center plans to convert the Conway Office Depot into a primary care office, the healthcare provider confirmed Tuesday. CMC is acquiring the 15,000-square-foot space near Walmart and aims to open an office there by the spring of 2023. “As part of our commitment to providing the highest quality...
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmc#Volunteers#Coworker#Dog Days
WBTW News13

Horry County Animal Care Center working to get dogs seized in 2 abuse-and-neglect cases ready for adoption

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is over capacity after authorities said Tuesday that more than 130 animals, including more than 100 dogs, had been seized in two separate police investigations. Horry County police investigating the neglect-and-abuse cases also seized 13 chickens, 12 ducks, a mini horse and a goat. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WBTW News13

2 tied to Doc Antle wildlife trafficking case receive bond

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people tied to charges filed against Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle received bond Tuesday in a Florence court. Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, was charged in July alongside four other people — 52-year-old Andrew Jon Sawyer, also known as Omar Sawyer, 51-year-old Meredith Bybee, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy