The Post and Courier
Grand Strand Heath opens specialized practice, New Myrtle Beach health food option
MYRTLE BEACH — Grand Strand Health recently expanded its specialized surgical offerings with a new medical practice on its Myrtle Beach campus near Grande Dunes. Grand Strand Facial & Jaw Surgery, located at 920 Doug White Drive, is currently accepting new patients for board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Ashraf Heram.
insideedition.com
Guests Shocked to Find $350 Per Night Hotel Room Completely Covered in Mold
What was supposed to be an unforgettable girls’ trip turned into a nightmare when three best friends walked into their hotel room to find it was covered in mold. The women shelled out a whopping $350 per night for the room in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “We were looking...
WMBF
‘Making a difference’: Over 50 animals adopted in one day to help Horry County Animal Care Center’s capacity issues
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The community heard the call for help when Horry County Animal Care Center announced on Tuesday it was overcapacity. The HCACC announced that 55 animals found their forever homes on Wednesday. It was revealed earlier this week that the animal care center was over...
WMBF
Realtor sees spike of Latinx families looking for affordable housing in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rent keeps growing in the Myrtle Beach area and for some families in the Latinx community, it’s becoming more difficult to keep up. RentData.com reports that rent prices in Horry County are higher than the national average. As of Thursday, the fair market rent...
WMBF
Habitat For Humanity’s 170th house helps provide safe space for family
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - On Tuesday, the Habitat For Humanity of Horry County held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of its 170th house. It was sponsored by Horry County Home Consortium and Habitat for Humanity’s Wells Fargo Builds program. Onisha Bellamy, a mother of two, is hopeful...
WMBF
‘It’s a shame:’ Clear Pond amenities center vandalized, leaves $4,000 in damages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a series of vandalism that occurred Wednesday morning at the amenities center of the Clear Pond community in the Myrtle Beach area. A report from the Horry County Police Department states the gym area of the community center was damaged after two...
wfxb.com
Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Offering Half-Price Adoption Fees on Some Adult Animals and Looking for Fall Festival Vendors
For the entire month of August, Kind Keeper Animal Rescue is offering 1/2 off adoption fees for some animals! Most of them have been with Kind Keeper for an extended period of time and desperately need homes. Each one of them is truly special and deserving of a forever home! To view the animals that fall under the 1/2 price offer visit Kind Keeper’s Facebook page.
myhorrynews.com
CMC plans to turn Conway Office Depot into medical office
Conway Medical Center plans to convert the Conway Office Depot into a primary care office, the healthcare provider confirmed Tuesday. CMC is acquiring the 15,000-square-foot space near Walmart and aims to open an office there by the spring of 2023. “As part of our commitment to providing the highest quality...
Horry County Animal Care Center over capacity after 130 animals brought in from 2 investigations
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — After taking in 130 animals over five days from two investigations, officials say the Horry County Animal Care Center in Conway is over capacity. Officials said Tuesday morning that 270 animals were being cared for at the shelter. On Monday, the shelter took in 59 emaciated, dehydrated and neglected dogs after […]
WMBF
Horry County Animal Care Center over capacity after receiving over 130 animal intakes in 5 days
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Animal Care Center needs the community’s help after two animal investigations have left it well over capacity. Over the past five days, two animal investigations have led to more than 130 animal intakes. On Thursday, 44 dogs, 13 chickens, 12 ducks,...
Horry County Animal Care Center working to get dogs seized in 2 abuse-and-neglect cases ready for adoption
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is over capacity after authorities said Tuesday that more than 130 animals, including more than 100 dogs, had been seized in two separate police investigations. Horry County police investigating the neglect-and-abuse cases also seized 13 chickens, 12 ducks, a mini horse and a goat. […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach grant will bring new splash pad, dog park to area parks
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach City Council approved spending $120,000 on a dog park and splash pad at area parks. Director of Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism, Dustin Jordan, said this is something he’s been working towards for some time now. “Specifically for Futrell Park, the...
wpde.com
Reptile to blame after electric crews restore power for thousands in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A sneaky serpent was the source of a power outage this evening in Horry County according to Co-Op officials. The power outage was reported a little after 6 p.m. for roughly 2,900 customers in the Burgess and Socastee areas. Crews swiftly restored power and...
Myrtle Beach ocean rescue team responds for ‘distressed swimmer’ call
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s ocean rescue team was on the beach Wednesday afternoon for a called about a “distressed swimmer,” according to police. The call came in at about 2 p.m. in the area of 46th Avenue North. Fire department officials told News13 that it received calls for two possible drownings about […]
Woman Killed In Freak Accident At South Carolina Beach
The 63-year-old woman died after being struck by a stray beach umbrella.
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in South Carolina
GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A woman has died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella in South Carolina Wednesday afternoon. According to WBTW, at around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, winds at a Garden City beach were picking up and it carried an umbrella. The Horry County Chief Deputy...
WMBF
‘It’s the start of scam season’: Common scams the Better Business Bureau sees as kids head back to school
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The start of the school year followed by popular holidays is what employees at the Better Business Bureau call scam season. Renee Wikstrom, the deputy director of the Better Business Bureau, said most scams involve credit card offers that target high school and college students.
WMBF
Horry County Animal Care Center closed to public to help with 2nd animal investigation in one week
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – For the second time in just a matter of days, the Horry County Animal Care Center has closed its doors to the public to help with an animal investigation. The HCACC said on Monday that all of its staff are working with the police...
2 tied to Doc Antle wildlife trafficking case receive bond
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people tied to charges filed against Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle received bond Tuesday in a Florence court. Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, was charged in July alongside four other people — 52-year-old Andrew Jon Sawyer, also known as Omar Sawyer, 51-year-old Meredith Bybee, […]
BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
