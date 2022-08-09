ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAL

Suspect arrested in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year. Ronnie Boyd, 27, of Shreveport, was arrested on Thursday, according to Shreveport police. Boyd has been wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder since Jan. 11 in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Christopher Lee on New Year’s Day 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Arrest made in fatal Linwood Ave. hit & run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested the man responsible for a hit and run last month that killed a man who had just gotten off a city bus in Shreveport‘s Hollywood neighborhood. Police on Wednesday arrested 42-year-old R.E. Freeman, Jr. of Shreveport on a warrant...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman sought, accused of stealing acquaintance’s car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman who allegedly stole an acquaintance’s car. On July 28th, 2022, SPD received a report from a man saying his vehicle was taken by a woman he knew. He told police she was waiting inside the car while he stepped inside a business in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City worker who was shot is glad to be alive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ernest “Elaw” Williams said he was trying to do the right thing by stepping in between two armed men fighting at Bilberry Park Community Center. Now the Shreveport city worker is out of the hospital and thankful to be alive after being shot in one of his arms.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bossier Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Bossier City, LA
Crime & Safety
Bossier Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Bossier City, LA
KSLA

SPAR worker injured in shooting

Dunn said when her daughter’s bus is late, it usually means she’s also late for school. The woman says one bullet even entered her mother’s bedroom. They claim the bus is on time some days, but late on other days by 15 minutes to even an hour.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

1 injured in shooting at home near Bilberry Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in the Queensborough neighborhood near Bilberry Park that left one person injured. Police on the scene said the shooting did not happen in the park, but they were not able to say yet exactly where it...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Police ID suspect in late-night Shreveport carjacking, stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police have identified a Bossier City man as a suspect in a carjacking Monday night in Shreveport‘s Highland neighborhood that left the victim with a stab wound to the neck. Police say 27-year-old Jacob H. Boykin is wanted in connection with the carjacking, which...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Shreveport was captured in Bossier City, according to police. SPD says they worked in cooperation with the Bossier City Police Department and the United States Marshals Office in Bossier City to capture 27-year-old Jacob Boykin around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered the victim’s car as well.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Airline Drive#Bossier Police#Bossier Parish Schools
KTBS

Shreveport man jailed in fatal hit and run

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is jail in connection with a hit and run accident that led to a pedestrian's death last month. R.E. Freeman Jr., who's 42nd birthday is today, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony hit-and-run. He's been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not been set.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Ring doorbell captures shots fired at homes

Dunn said when her daughter’s bus is late, it usually means she’s also late for school. Police have released no information about a possible suspect. They claim the bus is on time some days, but late on other days by 15 minutes to even an hour. LSU Health...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

2 shot, 1 dead in Bossier City shooting; suspects in custody

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bossier City that left one man dead and another man wounded. It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Airline Drive, about a block south of RV Kerr Elementary. Patrol deputies called to the scene arrived to find the two victims suffering gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other taken to the hospital. Police did not provide information on the condition of the surviving victim except to say that they are stable.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
KTAL

1 shot outside W. Shreveport bank

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that wounded at least one person outside a West Shreveport bank Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened outside the Chase Bank at W. 70th and Rasberry Ln. Investigators are still gathering information, but they say the shooter told officers he was in a vehicle when he was confronted by three men who accused him of a burglary. When one of them allegedly took a swing at him, the man says he pulled out a handgun and opened fire from inside his vehicle.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Man Gets Multi-Year Sentence For DWI Guilty Plea

A Shreveport man facing multiple charges changed his plea in a Caddo District Courtroom this week. The judge then delivered a sentence immediately. On Wednesday, August 10th, the day after a jury had been selected for trial, 47-year-old Chad Presley Hays adjusted his plea in the courtroom. Hays was facing multiple DWI, 3rd-offense charges, as well as a charge of Resisting an Officer With Force or Violence. The trial that the jury was set to hear was on just one of the DWI charges.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD: Suspect allegedly involved in fatal hit and run has been arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) has made an arrest of a suspect who might have been involved in a deadly hit and run. On Aug. 11, SPD released a statement saying they have arrested RE Freeman Jr, 41. SPD believes Freeman was involved in a hit and run July 15 that resulted in a man’s death.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bishop Lawrence Brandon stepping down

Dunn said when her daughter’s bus is late, it usually means she’s also late for school. Police have released no information about a possible suspect. The woman says one bullet even entered her mother’s bedroom. Parents speak on Caddo school bus issues. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Man in hospital after incident in Chase Bank parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 5:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The incident occurred at the Chase Bank on West 70th Street at Raspberry Lane. Officials say a man was in his car at the bank when three men approached him...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

KEEL Radio

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KEEL is a Shreveport Bossier City Radio station bringing breaking news and trending talk to the region.

 https://710keel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy