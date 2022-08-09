Read full article on original website
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player
Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
Report: Browns may trade for 1 QB if Watson suspension is extended
The Cleveland Browns may be forced to change their stance on their quarterback situation depending on the resolution of the Deshaun Watson suspension. The Browns would consider trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if NFL designee Peter C. Harvey significantly extends Watson’s suspension, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The league is seeking a one-year suspension for Watson, which would likely prompt action from the Browns on the trade market.
CBS Sports
Steelers waive veteran linebacker following another injury setback during training camp
In a surprise move, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived/injured inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III, a former sixth-round pick who was entering his fourth season with the club. Gilbert has missed the past several practices after sustaining a lower-body injury. In a corresponding move, the Steelers claimed linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. off...
Taysom Hill has intriguing quote about position switch
Taysom Hill’s days as a hybrid quarterback appear to essentially be over, and he had an interesting reaction to that reality. Hill is transitioning to the tight end position full time in 2022 after several experimental years as a quarterback hybrid. By his own admission, Hill is not particularly pleased with that development, but will go along with it for the good of the team.
Key Patriots player announces retirement
One of the New England Patriots’ many Super Bowl heroes is calling it a career. Veteran running back James White announced his retirement on Thursday. He thanked team owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, Patriots fans and others in a lengthy statement. White played all eight of his...
Popculture
Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans Make Interesting Trade Before 2022 Season
The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans made an interesting trade as the 2022 preseason begins and the regular season starts next month. The Dolphins announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick. As mentioned by CBS Sports, trades like this are made during the NFL Draft when teams are in the later rounds. Shaheen was behind four Dolphins' tight ends on the depth chart and was set to make $2 million with the team this season.
AthlonSports.com
Jets Starter Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Training Camp
The New York Jets received tough injury news this Tuesday morning. Starting right tackle Mekhi Becton is going to be out for the entire 2022 season. Becton exited practice on Monday following the second play of the session. He had a clear limp and immediately removed his pads. It was...
Texans cancel trade with Dolphins over failed physical
The Houston Texans on Thursday canceled a trade with the Miami Dolphins after their trade target failed his physical. Houston on Tuesday acquired tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 7th-round pick from Miami in exchange for a 2023 6th-round pick. But Shaheen failed his physical due to a preexisting knee condition.
Yardbarker
Why new Jets TE Tyler Conklin is primed for a big 2022
Since Dustin Keller, the New York Jets have lacked a solid, just even a reliable, pass-catching tight end. With Zach Wilson still being such a young quarterback and looking to ultimately prove himself as the franchise guy, the Jets need some sort of consistency from a bigger target over the middle.
Giants OL coach apologizes for role in provoking brawl
New York Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson apologized for his actions during a massive brawl that broke out after a four-play stretch at Giants training camp on Monday. Tensions were high due to Saquon Barkley knocking cornerback Aaron Robinson to the ground during the non-tackling portion of practice. Robinson...
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham Hasn’t Reached His Peak Yet
Everyone knows that the role of starting signal-caller belongs to Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. However, Jarrett Stidham is quietly developing into a decent Raiders QB under the tutelage of head coach Josh McDaniels. The Raiders moved on from Marcus Mariota this offseason, leaving the role of QB2 vacant...
Yardbarker
Takeaways from the New York Jets first released depth chart
Monday morning, the New York Jets released their first unofficial depth chart for 2022. The first depth chart released is usually something to take very little from. The Jets did not assign first-team designations to any of their draft picks. However, there were a few surprising players to see listed with the starters.
Troubled former NFL kicker could get another shot with 1 team?
Aldrick Rosas could be getting his shot at redemption. Green Bay Packers writer Zach Kruse reported on Tuesday that the former NFL kicker Rosas was among the kickers to work out for the Packers this week. Several other special teams players (including USFL long snapper Mitchell Fraboni, ex-Clemson punter Will Spiers, and many more) also participated in the workouts.
Brett Favre makes wild claim about his playing days
Brett Favre made a wild claim about his playing days. Favre famously played 20 seasons in the NFL, retiring and unretiring many times along the way. He was an iron man and made 321 consecutive starts. Officially, Favre believes he had three concussions during his playing career. But the 52-year-old now believes he unofficially was concussed many more times than that.
Report: NFL making key change in enforcing controversial penalty
The NFL is tweaking its approach to enforcing one penalty that proved controversial last season. The league is cracking down on roughing the passer calls in 2022, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. However, this enforcement should result in fewer penalties, as referees will be instructed not to call roughing the passer on incidental contact.
NBC Sports
Latest N'Keal Harry injury report is a tough blow for ex-Patriots WR
N'Keal Harry appeared very motivated to make the most of his fresh start with the Chicago Bears. But that fresh start will have to wait. The former New England Patriots wide receiver will undergo surgery Thursday morning to address a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss about eight weeks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
Pete Carroll takes on surprising role in Seahawks practice
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is definitely known for his energy. If there is any doubt about that, one need only hear about what he did during practice on Thursday. Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic relayed how Carroll played scout team quarterback during Thursday’s practice. This was no light workout either, as Carroll was even running play-action rollouts and at one point threw a sidearm pass.
Cleveland Browns' Jakeem Grant Sr. out for season after suffering torn Achilles
The Browns hoped that Jakeem Grant Sr. would jolt their languishing return game, but Cleveland will be without the speedy threat for the season.
NBC Sports
Charvarius Ward out with muscle strain, joins Moseley on shelf
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers are not likely to have their starting cornerbacks on the field for the team's preseason opener on Friday night. Charvarius Ward and Emmanuel Moseley sat out practice on Tuesday with muscle strains. Moseley is going through physical therapy for a hamstring injury. Ward was sidelined with a groin strain, and coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday morning on KNBR that the cornerback will miss a couple of weeks nursing the injury.
Larry Brown Sports
