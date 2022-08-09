ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pollio: JCPS needs to ‘improve efficiency’ of school buses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first day of classes of Jefferson County Public Schools Wednesday went as smoothly as it could have, the district said. Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said although there were transportation delays, transportation times for students were almost identical to last year’s first day and even a few minutes faster.
Bullitt County Public Schools prepare for first day, address ongoing challenges

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Consistency is key as Bullitt County Public Schools prepare to welcome students back to the classroom amid ongoing challenges. “We hope this year is really gonna be about re-establishing routines," said Superintendent, Jesse Bacon. "I’m hesitant to say back to normal because I hope we don’t go back to the way things were pre-COVID. We’ve learned some things."
Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra security will be at Jeffersontown High School Friday after a threat was made on Thursday. According to Jefferson County Public Schools, a note was sent out to families Thursday evening by Jarrad Durham, Jeffersontown High School Principal, informing students and their parents of a threat that was made Thursday afternoon.
JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday. For some students, they met their teacher for the first time. For others, they met their bus driver for the first time. What if their teacher was also their bus driver?. Amanda McGrath teaches fifth grade at...
Troubleshooters: What happens when students bring a gun to JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a rough couple of years for Jefferson County Public Schools, from COVID to a mass exodus of teachers and the unrelenting number of guns at schools. Through continuing coverage and investigations, WAVE News spoke to several parents who are worried sick about weapons...
Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
Downtown streets closed due to suspicious package

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspicious package forced Louisville Metro police to close two blocks of a downtown Louisville street during the morning rush hour. MetroSafe says the suspicious package was found in the area of 5th and Jefferson just before 8 a.m. According to tweets by LMPD, the package is on 5th St. between Jefferson and Liberty.
Salem Road Projects Moving Along – DOT

According to Indiana Department of Transportation’s Natalie Garrett, the road construction projects in Salem are moving along well. She said one of the three projects is completed and one more should be completed in November. “The Brock Creek Bridge project should be completed in late November,” Garrett said in...
Board & You Cafe opens on Meeting Street in Norton Commons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Board & You Cafe opened Thursday morning in Norton Commons. The restaurant has a 30-foot bar, catering menus, grab-and-go options and a private event space. The owners call it "bistro meets charcuterie," promising aesthetically pleasing food, premier tastings and quality service. It's on Meeting...
Neighborhood fighting to stop concrete plant from being built

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in Lake Forest are getting a new neighbor, and they’re not happy about it. A concrete plant is being built across the street from their homes. Neighbors are concerned about the potential noise and air pollution that comes with an industrial plant. They’re also...
