Video Games

dotesports.com

How to fix ‘server under maintenance’ in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is slowly rolling out around the world. The game is going live at different times in different time zones to ensure the servers can handle the demand. Players have been able to pre-load Tower of Fantasy to prepare for its launch, but a wild error appearing after the installation process may make you wonder whether you have done something wrong. If you have encountered the “server under maintenance” error after installing the game on your platform of choice, you won’t be able to launch it.
dotesports.com

Is Tower of Fantasy down? How to check ToF’s server status

Tower of Fantasy’s release timer is hitting zero at different times, depending on where players are located in the world. To reduce the burden on the game’s servers, the developers decided to break the release into regions. When it comes to release hypes, however, even the best release...
dotesports.com

How to play Titanium Trials: Endurance mode in Warzone: Rewards, Rules, and more

A special new mode is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring none other than the Terminator. Titanium Trials: Endurance is available for just two weeks, and it comes with two sets of challenges for players to grind through, featuring numerous special unlockables. Rewards include player cards, double XP tokens, and some very special camos.
dotesports.com

Former CoD world champion Parasite open to coaching, analyst position in Call of Duty League

Former Call of Duty pro Parasite reiterated his desire to become a coach or analyst for a Call of Duty League team. The 28-year-old retired from CoD as a player in January 2022 after playing for numerous organizations throughout his 13-year career, including Team Envy, FaZe Clan, OpTic Gaming, Complexity, and Evil Geniuses. He is most known, however, for winning the first CoD Champs tournament in 2013 alongside Karma, KiLLa, and MiRx under the Fariko Impact banner.
dotesports.com

How to fix Tower of Fantasy ‘already logged into the game with this account’ error

After a long wait, the highly anticipated open-world MMO Tower of Fantasy is finally here and many are getting the chance to check out the world of Aida, but not all players. Of course, day one can be rough for any MMO, and Tower of Fantasy is no exception. Many players have reported issues logging into the game and one of the most common is the error “already logged into the game with this account”.
dotesports.com

The best support champions for beginners in League of Legends

In League of Legends, support is probably the most underrated role, and possibly one of the hardest to master, especially for beginners. To be called a great League support, players must do a lot. The position requires a ton of in-depth game knowledge, how and when to roam throughout the map, what are the best support champions for certain compositions, and more. The most important aspect of playing support is most likely communication, which is key when it comes to winning your lane with your partner.
dotesports.com

All Tower of Fantasy servers in each region

The global launch of Tower of Fantasy has arrived and players from around the world are excited. The mobile multiplayer RPG from Perfect World was released on PC and mobile devices on Aug. 10, and the over 4 million users who have pre-registered indicate that anticipation is high. The game...
dotesports.com

VALORANT devs have taken ‘wrong’ approach to Chamber nerfs, FaZe dicey says

FaZe Clan’s Quan “dicey” Tran has voiced his concerns about the changes made to VALORANT’s French sentinel Chamber in the latest patch. The 19-year-old pro player called out the developers for nerfing the wrong abilities. “They’re [Riot Games] doing it wrong,” dicey said in a recent interview with Sportskeeda.com.
dotesports.com

Stewie2K drops major update on VALORANT plans ahead of next year

Former CS:GO star Jake “Stewie2K” Yip is determined to become a professional VALORANT player in the near future. After being removed from Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO roster on July 28 and pivoting to content creation, Stewie2K has been grinding VALORANT nonstop on his stream. In his latest stream...
dotesports.com

When will FFXIV Endwalker’s Relic weapon quests release?

Each Final Fantasy XIV expansion has a variety of different content to complete. And while most of the player’s items will be obtained through simple duties or by grinding Raids, the Relic Weapons are among the longest grinds that exist in the game. Earning and enhancing these weapons is...
dotesports.com

‘They feel like glorified chromas’: League players less than impressed with new Steel Valkyries skin releases

Riot Games’ newest Steel Valkyries skin line has League of Legends players less than impressed by the lack of “uniqueness” around futuristic skins. The new Steel Valkyrie skins just recently landed on the PBE following the start of Patch 12.15, where the intention was for players to pick up the new Janna, Nasus, Camille, and Lucian Valkyrie skins. That hope, however, appears to be in turbulence because players are unhappy with the new Valkyrie skins for feeling “repetitive.”
dotesports.com

Riot confirms Legends of Runeterra isn’t dead, roadmap coming soon

Despite doomsayers preaching the end of Legends of Runeterra is near, the team at Riot Games is focused on the future and ways to improve the digital card game. A shuffling of devs at Riot from Legends of Runeterra to other projects has led to rumors that the digital card game is coming to an end. You add in a meta dominated by a handful of decks in conjunction with no roadmap for the back half of 2022, and the rumors have gained traction over the past weeks. But according to Riot, the rumors aren’t true.
