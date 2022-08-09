Read full article on original website
Related
How to fix ‘server under maintenance’ in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is slowly rolling out around the world. The game is going live at different times in different time zones to ensure the servers can handle the demand. Players have been able to pre-load Tower of Fantasy to prepare for its launch, but a wild error appearing after the installation process may make you wonder whether you have done something wrong. If you have encountered the “server under maintenance” error after installing the game on your platform of choice, you won’t be able to launch it.
Kirby’s Dream Buffet gets a release date—and it’s sooner than players thought
Kirby’s Dream Buffet, which is a Kirby-themed game that borrows the successful obstacle course based model of Fall Guys, got a release date today, and players won’t need to wait long to get their hands on it. Nintendo told players today that the game will be in their...
Is Tower of Fantasy down? How to check ToF’s server status
Tower of Fantasy’s release timer is hitting zero at different times, depending on where players are located in the world. To reduce the burden on the game’s servers, the developers decided to break the release into regions. When it comes to release hypes, however, even the best release...
How to unlock the Scythe melee weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War
A new melee weapon has been added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone today thanks to Treyarch, and players can immediately reap the benefits. The Scythe was accidentally leaked by Treyarch several months ago, found within Black Ops Cold War. The weapon is now officially in the game and secured via an in-game challenge.
How to play Titanium Trials: Endurance mode in Warzone: Rewards, Rules, and more
A special new mode is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring none other than the Terminator. Titanium Trials: Endurance is available for just two weeks, and it comes with two sets of challenges for players to grind through, featuring numerous special unlockables. Rewards include player cards, double XP tokens, and some very special camos.
How to get Tracer’s Comic Book skin during the Overwatch Anniversary Remix event
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix is now in its third incarnation, and as was the case with previous volumes, players are getting a chance to hit rewind on some challenges of old. For the first week of the three-week event, gamers get a redo on Tracer’s Comic Challenge from the fall...
Former CoD world champion Parasite open to coaching, analyst position in Call of Duty League
Former Call of Duty pro Parasite reiterated his desire to become a coach or analyst for a Call of Duty League team. The 28-year-old retired from CoD as a player in January 2022 after playing for numerous organizations throughout his 13-year career, including Team Envy, FaZe Clan, OpTic Gaming, Complexity, and Evil Geniuses. He is most known, however, for winning the first CoD Champs tournament in 2013 alongside Karma, KiLLa, and MiRx under the Fariko Impact banner.
How to fix Tower of Fantasy ‘already logged into the game with this account’ error
After a long wait, the highly anticipated open-world MMO Tower of Fantasy is finally here and many are getting the chance to check out the world of Aida, but not all players. Of course, day one can be rough for any MMO, and Tower of Fantasy is no exception. Many players have reported issues logging into the game and one of the most common is the error “already logged into the game with this account”.
The best support champions for beginners in League of Legends
In League of Legends, support is probably the most underrated role, and possibly one of the hardest to master, especially for beginners. To be called a great League support, players must do a lot. The position requires a ton of in-depth game knowledge, how and when to roam throughout the map, what are the best support champions for certain compositions, and more. The most important aspect of playing support is most likely communication, which is key when it comes to winning your lane with your partner.
All Tower of Fantasy servers in each region
The global launch of Tower of Fantasy has arrived and players from around the world are excited. The mobile multiplayer RPG from Perfect World was released on PC and mobile devices on Aug. 10, and the over 4 million users who have pre-registered indicate that anticipation is high. The game...
G2 decimate NAVI on Ascent to punctuate lower bracket EMEA VCT LCQ victory
In what looked like a potentially close VALORANT series, G2 Esports dominated NAVI on their own map pick to take a decisive 2-0 victory today and move on in the lower bracket of the EMEA VCT Last Chance Qualifier. G2 looked confident on the attack side of their Bind pick,...
Back from the dead: Riot showcases new Chemtech Drake, returning for League’s 2023 preseason
League of Legends’ most infamous dragon is finally making a grand return to Summoner’s Rift. In a new developer’s vlog, Riot Games’ lead gameplay designer Matthew “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison confirmed that the Chemtech Drake will be reintroduced in the 2023 preseason—and the toxic high-flyer is coming with a whole new set of effects.
Evil Geniuses, Outsiders, and Gaimin Gladiators qualify for Dota 2’s The International 2022
With three days left in Dota 2’s Arlington Major, three more teams have qualified for The International 2022, locking in the final set of direct invites before the event even ends. Evil Geniuses, Outsiders, and Gaimin Gladiators claimed the final direct invites for the TI11 on the first day...
VALORANT devs have taken ‘wrong’ approach to Chamber nerfs, FaZe dicey says
FaZe Clan’s Quan “dicey” Tran has voiced his concerns about the changes made to VALORANT’s French sentinel Chamber in the latest patch. The 19-year-old pro player called out the developers for nerfing the wrong abilities. “They’re [Riot Games] doing it wrong,” dicey said in a recent interview with Sportskeeda.com.
Stewie2K drops major update on VALORANT plans ahead of next year
Former CS:GO star Jake “Stewie2K” Yip is determined to become a professional VALORANT player in the near future. After being removed from Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO roster on July 28 and pivoting to content creation, Stewie2K has been grinding VALORANT nonstop on his stream. In his latest stream...
When will FFXIV Endwalker’s Relic weapon quests release?
Each Final Fantasy XIV expansion has a variety of different content to complete. And while most of the player’s items will be obtained through simple duties or by grinding Raids, the Relic Weapons are among the longest grinds that exist in the game. Earning and enhancing these weapons is...
Zain secures title of top Smash Melee player but community isn’t too happy with this MPGR ranking
There is always going to be some level of controversy, contention, or outrage whenever a well-known ranking system is updated, but with the return of the Melee Panda Global Ranking (MPGR) after more than three years of hiatus, players and fans have a lot to say about the final listing.
‘They feel like glorified chromas’: League players less than impressed with new Steel Valkyries skin releases
Riot Games’ newest Steel Valkyries skin line has League of Legends players less than impressed by the lack of “uniqueness” around futuristic skins. The new Steel Valkyrie skins just recently landed on the PBE following the start of Patch 12.15, where the intention was for players to pick up the new Janna, Nasus, Camille, and Lucian Valkyrie skins. That hope, however, appears to be in turbulence because players are unhappy with the new Valkyrie skins for feeling “repetitive.”
Hexflash will be re-enabled for LEC superweek, along with micropatch to fix turret damage
Last week, the LEC announced the Hexflash rune would be disabled until further notice due to a severe bug that was affecting gameplay across multiple regions. For the last week of the 2022 Summer Split, however, the league has re-enabled the rune, along with a small micropatch that would fix the bugged turret damage that came to light this past week.
Riot confirms Legends of Runeterra isn’t dead, roadmap coming soon
Despite doomsayers preaching the end of Legends of Runeterra is near, the team at Riot Games is focused on the future and ways to improve the digital card game. A shuffling of devs at Riot from Legends of Runeterra to other projects has led to rumors that the digital card game is coming to an end. You add in a meta dominated by a handful of decks in conjunction with no roadmap for the back half of 2022, and the rumors have gained traction over the past weeks. But according to Riot, the rumors aren’t true.
