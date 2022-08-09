ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Creative Ways to Afford a Down Payment as Home Prices Soar

Down payments are directly tied to home prices. So when prices rise to the levels we’ve seen in recent years, down payments surge too. The typical down payment — 7% of a home’s purchase price — now sits at $27,400, according to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies. That's a hefty chunk of change for all but the wealthiest Americans. For the average renter — who has just $1,500 in savings, according to Harvard — it can be an insurmountable sum.
Sharee B.

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
CNBC

4 tips for renting an apartment without going broke

While finding a good deal on an apartment rental has never really been an easy feat in the summertime, this year is proving to be especially difficult. Thanks to a mix of various economic factors — record-high inflation outpacing slow wage growth, increasing interest rates pricing would-be homebuyers out of the market and apartment landlords making up for expired Covid deals — renting a new place is suddenly a lot less affordable. Just this June, rent prices had their biggest monthly gain since 1986 — that's over three decades.
GOBankingRates

27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to save...
US News and World Report

Canadian Home Buyers Return to Fixed-Rate Loans as Economy Wobbles

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian home buyers are shifting to fixed-rate mortgages at the fastest pace in a year, on bets that more rate hikes from the central bank are in store to bring inflation under control, even as the cost of these home loans remains close to the highest level since 2009.
purewow.com

Is the ‘Starter Home’ Over? For Millennials, It Never Even Existed

For generations, the starter home—an entry-level property like a smaller condo, townhouse or single-family home acquired by a first-time buyer—was thought of as the gateway to home ownership. The pros: Affordability, of course. Also, the chance to get a jump start on building equity. The cons: The starter...
