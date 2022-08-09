Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Suze Orman Has This One Warning for Home Sellers
You don't want to ignore what she has to say.
Homebuyer Shocked After Purchasing Home and Receiving Entire Neighborhood
The mistake was allegedly caused by accidentally copy and pasting the title for an entire neighborhood development rather than the single home.
5 Creative Ways to Afford a Down Payment as Home Prices Soar
Down payments are directly tied to home prices. So when prices rise to the levels we’ve seen in recent years, down payments surge too. The typical down payment — 7% of a home’s purchase price — now sits at $27,400, according to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies. That's a hefty chunk of change for all but the wealthiest Americans. For the average renter — who has just $1,500 in savings, according to Harvard — it can be an insurmountable sum.
Motley Fool
Why the Mortgage Your Lender Offers You May Not Be the Amount You Should Borrow
It's important to crunch your own numbers. There are different factors lenders consider when giving out mortgages. Ultimately, only you have the best handle on your financial picture. Do your own calculations when signing on for a mortgage. Years ago, my husband and I were thinking about moving from our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Business Insider
I had to take a W-2 job just to get a mortgage, and nobody cared when I quit a few months later
After my divorce I wanted to buy my ex out of his equity in our house, but I couldn't get a mortgage. I didn't have two years of documentation showing my income as a freelancer. So I quickly found a W-2 job and qualified, then quit the job months later...
Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made
A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
Can a Retired Person on Social Security Get a Mortgage?
Every person takes a different life path. You hear of older or retired individuals getting married or enrolling in college all the time. Age doesn't preclude enjoying the perks of home ownership,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Real Estate Investing: Is House Flipping a Huge Waste of Time?
Not necessarily. But you do need to take the right approach and keep your expectations in check.
biztoc.com
Is using a Whole Life Insurance Policy to fund real estate investing a viable/realistic tool?
Is using a Whole Life Insurance Policy to fund real estate investing a viable/realistic tool? I was recently introduced to an investing learning program/group that "promises" a path to financial freedom. The idea is to have your money "working double time" by compounding the value of your Life Insurance policy while funding real estate investments.
CNBC
4 tips for renting an apartment without going broke
While finding a good deal on an apartment rental has never really been an easy feat in the summertime, this year is proving to be especially difficult. Thanks to a mix of various economic factors — record-high inflation outpacing slow wage growth, increasing interest rates pricing would-be homebuyers out of the market and apartment landlords making up for expired Covid deals — renting a new place is suddenly a lot less affordable. Just this June, rent prices had their biggest monthly gain since 1986 — that's over three decades.
Congrats on Retirement! Should You Consider Moving Into a Tiny Home?
Is a tiny house a good fit for your post-work life?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to save...
How Should You Respond When Your Adult Children Ask For Money?
What should parents do if their adult children come to them for financial help? Many parents may agree to assist them without a second thought. They want to make sure their loved ones are taken care...
KIDS・
Almost a Third of Home Sales Are Cash Deals. Should You Pay Cash for a House?
Should you join the group of buyers who pay cash for their properties?
US News and World Report
Canadian Home Buyers Return to Fixed-Rate Loans as Economy Wobbles
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian home buyers are shifting to fixed-rate mortgages at the fastest pace in a year, on bets that more rate hikes from the central bank are in store to bring inflation under control, even as the cost of these home loans remains close to the highest level since 2009.
6 Ways You Can Use Your Home to Your Monetary Advantage
Home is where the heart is -- but it's also where the money is. Even as rents and mortgages soar, there are unique ways to make some extra cash off your living space. A number of apps allow you to...
purewow.com
Is the ‘Starter Home’ Over? For Millennials, It Never Even Existed
For generations, the starter home—an entry-level property like a smaller condo, townhouse or single-family home acquired by a first-time buyer—was thought of as the gateway to home ownership. The pros: Affordability, of course. Also, the chance to get a jump start on building equity. The cons: The starter...
CNBC
A 'shakeout' among mortgage lenders is coming, according to CEO of bank that left the business
Some firms will be forced to exit the mortgage industry as refinance activity dries up, according to Tim Wennes, CEO of the U.S. division of Santander. Santander left the mortgage business in February as part of a strategic pivot to focus on higher-return services like its auto lending franchise. The decision now seems prescient.
42 Easy Ways To Save for Retirement
Although saving for retirement might seem like an impossible task, there are many easy ways to build that fund.
Comments / 0