Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The trial of an off-duty Will County Sheriff’s deputy has concluded with a guilty verdict. Ed Goewey was found guilty of disorderly conduct following a December 3rd, 2021 incident. The off-duty sheriff arrived at his daughter’s school following a threat of violence by another student. That student was still in a classroom and was not removed. Staff from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena testified they felt threatened by his presence at the school.

5 HOURS AGO