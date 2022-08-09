Read full article on original website
Guilty Verdict For Off-Duty Will County Sheriff’s Deputy
Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The trial of an off-duty Will County Sheriff’s deputy has concluded with a guilty verdict. Ed Goewey was found guilty of disorderly conduct following a December 3rd, 2021 incident. The off-duty sheriff arrived at his daughter’s school following a threat of violence by another student. That student was still in a classroom and was not removed. Staff from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena testified they felt threatened by his presence at the school.
Testimony On First Day Of Trail Shows Video Of Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Never Attempting To Go Into Classroom
Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The first day of testimony at Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Goewey’s disorderly conduct trial heard from several witnesses for the prosecution. Goewey has pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021 related to his response following a threat of gun violence at this daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at St. Mary’s school in Mokena.
