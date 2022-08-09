ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Guilty Verdict For Off-Duty Will County Sheriff’s Deputy

Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The trial of an off-duty Will County Sheriff’s deputy has concluded with a guilty verdict. Ed Goewey was found guilty of disorderly conduct following a December 3rd, 2021 incident. The off-duty sheriff arrived at his daughter’s school following a threat of violence by another student. That student was still in a classroom and was not removed. Staff from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena testified they felt threatened by his presence at the school.
Testimony On First Day Of Trail Shows Video Of Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Never Attempting To Go Into Classroom

Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The first day of testimony at Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Goewey’s disorderly conduct trial heard from several witnesses for the prosecution. Goewey has pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021 related to his response following a threat of gun violence at this daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at St. Mary’s school in Mokena.
Mom of Cook County detainee who died in custody speaks out: 'they burned my baby'

COOK COUNTY - Following the death of a Cook County detainee, community activists are calling for a civil rights investigation. Alteriq Pleasant, 27, died earlier this month just weeks after he experienced a medical emergency while in custody. A statement from the sheriff's office says foul play does not appear...
Montgomery man convicted of murder in crash that killed Aurora man

A Montgomery man has been convicted by a Kane County jury of first degree murder. Prosecutors say that 32-year-old Chuckie E. Chatman, of Montgomery, began the chain of events that led to the death of 40-year-old Ernest Hardy, of Aurora, in a crash in October of 2020. The Kane County...
Joliet Officer Discharges Gun In Pursuit Of Suspect, Juvenile Arrested

A 17-year-old male juvenile was arrested, processed, and transported to the River Valley Justice Center for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No FOID, and Obstructing a Peace Officer. On August 10, 2022, at 8:02 p.m, Joliet Police Officers on patrol observed two males behind a...
Joliet police officer opens fire during arrest of armed juvenile

JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet police officer opened fire while taking an armed teen into custody Wednesday night in the southwest suburb. Police officers saw two people behind a gas station around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of East Cass Street. As officers approached, a 17-year-old boy ran away leading to a foot pursuit.
Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide

(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say

Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
Arrest of Woman in Joliet Wanted For Three Arrest Warrants In Will County

A 38-year-old Aurora woman arrested for Battery, Obstructing a Peace Officer had three Will County Warrants out for her arrest. On August 8, 2022, at 4:29 a.m., Joliet Officers responded to BP gas station (6 McDonough Street) for a disturbance. Officers determined that Hudson entered the gas station and demanded water from an employee. After the employee refused, Hudson sprayed the employee with mace and left the store. Officers located Hudson at the Dunkin Donuts across the street where she refused multiple times to provide her information to Officers. Officers placed Hudson into custody without incident.
Suburban Men Convicted in Federal Investigation That Dismantled Mexico-to-Chicago Drug Pipeline

Two suburban men are facing prison time after they were convicted on drug conspiracy charges. Sheldon Morales and Eduardo Santana were found guilty last week of charges that were part of a federal investigation that disrupted a Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline. Prosecutors say the pair conspired with a supplier in Mexico and two inmates in a prison in Texas to traffic meth, fentanyl, and cocaine from Mexico to Evanston and Morton Grove in 2019.
