Washington, DC

mocoshow.com

Temporary Bus Stop Closure: Wheaton Bus Loop, 8/22/22-1/22/23

Per our traffic and public safety reporter, Cordell Pugh, the Wheaton Bus Loop has reinforced concrete pavement instead of asphalt. Project may also include replacing the reinforcing steel (“rebar”) and/or an entirely new subbase (graded and compacted base layer [usually gravel] under the concrete). Concrete work does take longer than asphalt resurfacing. When installed correctly, however, concrete outperforms asphalt pavement, especially under enhanced stress from continuous presence of heavy vehicles (buses etc).
WHEATON, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Inside the Efforts to Rein in an Aggressive Arlington Towing Company

Advanced Towing has been one of the most controversial towing companies in Arlington, racking up 210 towing company complaints the last few years. The complaints are listed by the dozens: people who parked their car in a lot in a busy part of Arlington and were towed within minutes, even though they checked for signs to make sure they were parked legally or they had valid parking permits. Some vehicles towed by Arlington-based Advanced Towing belonged to a restaurant’s own delivery drivers. In other cases, an Amazon delivery truck and a police vehicle were towed. One driver even said Advanced Towing attempted to tow their car while they were still sitting in it.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

It’ll cost you to charge your electric vehicle at Fairfax Co. stations

If you plan to plug in your electric vehicle at county-owned charging stations in Fairfax County, it’ll now cost you. During a meeting Aug. 2, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved fees for using county-owned charging stations. The fees include 30 cents per kilowatt hour of charging and a $2 per hour “dwell-time” fee after vehicles are fully charged, to motivate EV drivers to free up the space for others.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
AccuWeather

Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area

Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel. Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Fire burns 3 vehicles at auto repair shop in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON - Firefighters battled a blaze that engulfed three vehicles in flames Wednesday night in Northeast D.C. The fire was reported in the rear of the business in the 2500 block of Bladensburg Road. Crews prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. No injuries were reported. The cause of...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

MetroAccess workers reach tentative deal to end strike

MetroAccess drivers are poised to end a nine-day strike after reaching a tentative agreement with a private contractor Transdev on Thursday. Members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents MetroAccess paratransit workers, have been on strike since Aug. 1 seeking better pay, health care and retirement benefits amid a long-running staffing shortage.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Multiple charges after felon crashes into Metro Bus in Braddock area

A 27-year-old Washington, D.C. man is being held without bond after allegedly crashing his car into a Metro Bus in the Braddock area and ditching a “ghost gun.”. The incident occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on July 29 (Friday) in the area of N. Patrick and Montgomery Streets — just a few blocks from the Braddock Road Metro station. No one was injured in the crash.
DC News Now

Georgetown Cupcake shut down for now. Here’s why.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you’ve done any driving around Georgetown, chances are pretty good you’ve noticed the line of people along 33rd Street NW waiting to pop into Georgetown Cupcake on M Street NW. Some people showed up to the business Thursday to get in line only to find that the business was […]
alxnow.com

Dominion: Thousands without power as city is hit by storm

(Updated 5:15 p.m.) As a severe thunderstorm sweeps through Alexandria, Dominion Energy says there are around 2,992 customers in the city without power. Dominion’s outage map showed that there was a large outage — 3,705 without power — along Duke Street and southern Seminary Hill that has since disappeared from the map. Another large outage — 1,557 customers — is reported just west between James K. Polk Elementary School and Beauregard Street.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Tips for driving during excessive rainfall

The National Weather Service’s mantra “Turn Around Don’t Drown,” which strives to convey the seriousness of flash flooding and the action drivers should take when faced with a water-covered roadway, is a catchy slant rhyme and an important rule of thumb. In metro areas where traffic...
ANNANDALE, VA

