Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
New Carrollton Metro station getting a facelift — just like the land around it
Big changes are already happening around the New Carrollton Metro station in Maryland. There’s a big Kaiser Permanente facility, not to mention lots and lots of new housing going up where vast concrete parking lots used to overflow with cars parked by commuters. Eventually, the Purple Line will originate from there, as well.
NBC Washington
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
mocoshow.com
Temporary Bus Stop Closure: Wheaton Bus Loop, 8/22/22-1/22/23
Per our traffic and public safety reporter, Cordell Pugh, the Wheaton Bus Loop has reinforced concrete pavement instead of asphalt. Project may also include replacing the reinforcing steel (“rebar”) and/or an entirely new subbase (graded and compacted base layer [usually gravel] under the concrete). Concrete work does take longer than asphalt resurfacing. When installed correctly, however, concrete outperforms asphalt pavement, especially under enhanced stress from continuous presence of heavy vehicles (buses etc).
fox5dc.com
71 water rescue calls completed by Prince George's County officials amid heavy storms
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Prince George's County Fire Department says they completed 71 water rescue calls within six hours on Wednesday as severe weather including flash flooding hit the area. The storms moved across Wednesday evening quickly bringing water to low-lying areas with a history...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northernvirginiamag.com
Inside the Efforts to Rein in an Aggressive Arlington Towing Company
Advanced Towing has been one of the most controversial towing companies in Arlington, racking up 210 towing company complaints the last few years. The complaints are listed by the dozens: people who parked their car in a lot in a busy part of Arlington and were towed within minutes, even though they checked for signs to make sure they were parked legally or they had valid parking permits. Some vehicles towed by Arlington-based Advanced Towing belonged to a restaurant’s own delivery drivers. In other cases, an Amazon delivery truck and a police vehicle were towed. One driver even said Advanced Towing attempted to tow their car while they were still sitting in it.
WTOP
It’ll cost you to charge your electric vehicle at Fairfax Co. stations
If you plan to plug in your electric vehicle at county-owned charging stations in Fairfax County, it’ll now cost you. During a meeting Aug. 2, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved fees for using county-owned charging stations. The fees include 30 cents per kilowatt hour of charging and a $2 per hour “dwell-time” fee after vehicles are fully charged, to motivate EV drivers to free up the space for others.
Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area
Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel. Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as...
WTOP
Water main break puts part of Montgomery Co. under ‘boil water advisory’
Part of Montgomery County, Maryland, is under a “boil water advisory” Friday morning after a water main break. WSSC Water said customers in the area of Cabin John and Glen Echo are under a “boil water advisory” after a water main break Thursday night on a 12-inch pipe that runs along MacArthur Boulevard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Fire burns 3 vehicles at auto repair shop in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Firefighters battled a blaze that engulfed three vehicles in flames Wednesday night in Northeast D.C. The fire was reported in the rear of the business in the 2500 block of Bladensburg Road. Crews prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. No injuries were reported. The cause of...
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
WTOP
MetroAccess workers reach tentative deal to end strike
MetroAccess drivers are poised to end a nine-day strike after reaching a tentative agreement with a private contractor Transdev on Thursday. Members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents MetroAccess paratransit workers, have been on strike since Aug. 1 seeking better pay, health care and retirement benefits amid a long-running staffing shortage.
alxnow.com
Multiple charges after felon crashes into Metro Bus in Braddock area
A 27-year-old Washington, D.C. man is being held without bond after allegedly crashing his car into a Metro Bus in the Braddock area and ditching a “ghost gun.”. The incident occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on July 29 (Friday) in the area of N. Patrick and Montgomery Streets — just a few blocks from the Braddock Road Metro station. No one was injured in the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgetown Cupcake shut down for now. Here’s why.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you’ve done any driving around Georgetown, chances are pretty good you’ve noticed the line of people along 33rd Street NW waiting to pop into Georgetown Cupcake on M Street NW. Some people showed up to the business Thursday to get in line only to find that the business was […]
alxnow.com
Dominion: Thousands without power as city is hit by storm
(Updated 5:15 p.m.) As a severe thunderstorm sweeps through Alexandria, Dominion Energy says there are around 2,992 customers in the city without power. Dominion’s outage map showed that there was a large outage — 3,705 without power — along Duke Street and southern Seminary Hill that has since disappeared from the map. Another large outage — 1,557 customers — is reported just west between James K. Polk Elementary School and Beauregard Street.
WTOP
DC’s famous Georgetown Cupcake location is closed down by health inspectors
It’s a popular spot for sweet treats for tourists and locals alike, but the well-known Georgetown Cupcake in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood didn’t have its typical long lines of people waiting for cupcakes on Thursday, due to what it calls an “administrative oversight.”. On Wednesday D.C. Health...
NBC Washington
‘It Was Unstoppable': Prince George's Woman Rescued From 5 Feet of Floodwaters Inside Apartment
A Greenbelt, Maryland, woman had a terrifying experience Wednesday when flash floodwaters tore into her apartment, trapping her inside as water rose as high as 5 feet. The woman, who did not want to be named, said water quickly poured into her lower level apartment unit when the storms hit.
WTOP
Tips for driving during excessive rainfall
The National Weather Service’s mantra “Turn Around Don’t Drown,” which strives to convey the seriousness of flash flooding and the action drivers should take when faced with a water-covered roadway, is a catchy slant rhyme and an important rule of thumb. In metro areas where traffic...
Boil Water Advisory issued for some areas of Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Officials are urging some Montgomery Co. residents to boil their water before consumption following a water main break in a 12-inch pipe. The pipe runs along MacArthur Blvd. in the Cabin John and Glen Echo area, officials say. The WSSC has issued a Boil Water...
WTOP
Amid recount challenge, Montgomery Co. executive gives updates on infection outbreaks, road projects
Montgomery County, Maryland, executive Marc Elrich said he feels “pretty good” about his chances of coming out the victor in his reelection efforts after the Democratic Primary results are certified by the county Board of Elections on Friday. Elrich’s rival, businessman David Blair, has made clear that he...
WTOP
Stores spend another day cleaning up after another flood in Riverdale
For the second time in three days, torrential storms on Wednesday sent flood waters gushing through the front and back doors at a shopping strip in Riverdale that sits on Kenilworth Avenue, south of East-West Highway. And for the second time in three days, Thursday was another frustrating morning spent cleaning up.
Comments / 0