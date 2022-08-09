D.C. Circuit Rules Against Trump in Tax Return Dispute: Ex-Presidents Are ‘Subject to the Same Laws as All Other Citizens’

🎶You got to know when hold 'em, know when to fold 'em, know when to walk away, and know when to run...🎶
...what is happening with regard to compliance with government officials getting the information they need for legitimate information...people are saying I don't have to obey the law...what good is the law if people can disregard it at their own discretion...laughing all the way back home.. .nuff said...
I believe that this is the era when Trump realizes that he’s not above the law!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain
Ex-RNC chairman calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'shitforbrains' Republican for demanding the FBI be defunded after Trump raid
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
Florida lawmaker calls for arrest of FBI agents and for state to ‘sever all ties with DOJ immediately’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Kamala Harris aide-turned-MSNBC host pleads: Don't call FBI Mar-a-Lago search 'a raid'
Former Trump White House lawyer reacts to FBI Mar-a-Lago search
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
RELATED PEOPLE
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
Josh Hawley offers back-handed praise for Senate Democrats over their recent legislative accomplishments: 'There's a lesson there for the GOP'
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview
DoJ moves for Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant to be unsealed – as it happened
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Worst Supreme Court Decision Is Yet to Come | Opinion
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump huddles with House Republicans after FBI search; McConnell says country needs 'immediate explanation': Updates
WATCH: Kamala Harris promotes attack on Republican men in new ad after Roe reversal
Arizona Will Declare Invasion in January; Texas Should Today | Opinion
Steve Bannon warns Jan. 6 committee staffers 'there's going to be a real committee,' hours after contempt conviction
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 67