Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ualr.edu
Preston Awarded Second Place in National Educators Rising Moment Competition
Ayonna Preston, a senior elementary education major from Little Rock, has been recognized for her inspirational speech about the importance of pursuing a career in education. Preston won second place in the nation in the Educators Rising Moment Competition, which recognizes amazing students and aspiring educators for their outstanding work. Educators Rising is a Grow Your Own career and technical education program that inspires students to become educators.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Creates New Concentration in Clinical Biology
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has created a new concentration in clinical biology to help prepare students for jobs in the health care and medical fields and for advanced graduate degrees. Students may enter the clinical biology concentration beginning in the fall 2022 semester. This will be the...
ualr.edu
Half-Off Tuition and Fees Available for Incoming Freshmen at UA Little Rock
Incoming freshmen still have time to take advantage of a major student success initiative that will make college more affordable and accessible for UA Little Rock students and their families. Recipients of the 50% Off Tuition & Fees Scholarship will also learn valuable life skills by participating in student success initiatives that cover academic success, life skills, and financial literacy.
Comments / 0