Ayonna Preston, a senior elementary education major from Little Rock, has been recognized for her inspirational speech about the importance of pursuing a career in education. Preston won second place in the nation in the Educators Rising Moment Competition, which recognizes amazing students and aspiring educators for their outstanding work. Educators Rising is a Grow Your Own career and technical education program that inspires students to become educators.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO