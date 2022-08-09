Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
uillinois.edu
Real Impact: Start-up shows what happens with the right support
Real Impact stories spotlight the real difference that people, programs and partnerships – across the system – make on the state's economic, social and cultural well-being. For more, meet Lura. It’s a good thing Pierre Paul’s childhood ponderings weren’t spot on. If they were, his inventions and myriad...
uillinois.edu
Real Impact: Giving back tops driven alum’s list of successes
Real Impact stories spotlight the real difference that people, programs and partnerships – across the system – make on the state's economic, social and cultural well-being. For more, meet We Hear You. The first in her family to graduate from college, Lura Buckley received her degree in marketing...
citybureau.org
Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability
For people who have been incarcerated, monthly cash assistance could be the support they need to rebuild their life. “When I got out, I had to go to a shelter,” said Corey Randall, 51, who has spent years incarcerated. “Nobody helped me do anything and I'm by myself so everything I got now, I had to work for it”
citybureau.org
Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, Explained
Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot –– one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the U.S. –– plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
New data shows Chicago's most empty schools
The new school year for Chicago Public Schools students begins in a little over a week, but new data shows many classrooms will be far from filled. 15th Ward alderman and mayoral candidate Ray Lopez talks more about the city's empty schools.
uillinois.edu
Killeen, chancellors plan statewide tour to focus on partnerships
President Tim Killeen, chancellors from University of Illinois System universities and other system leaders on Tuesday will begin a statewide tour to explore new ways the system can work with partners around the state to meet key challenges and opportunities facing the citizens of Illinois, and to highlight areas where cooperative efforts are already paying off.
valpo.life
Indiana American Water cuts ribbon for a solar array at the Northwest Indiana Distribution Center in Gary
Indiana American Water hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 5 for a new solar array at the Northwest Indiana Distribution Center in Gary. This solar array not only provides an environmentally conscious energy source but will ultimately reduce our operating costs and keep water rates more affordable for customers in the long run.
Chicago Defender
Chicago HBCU Students Receive 2-Year Scholarships and Internships at Sterling Bay
Representing diversity and equity in action, Sterling Bay this week will conclude its annual Sterling Bay Connects, a six-week summer internship program with a dozen students, including those selected from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Sterling Bay selected 12 students for its internship program this summer, with three students selected...
Chicago Defender
New Resident Amenity Center at Bronzeville’s Prairie Shores
Prairie Shores Owners today unveiled a new, standalone amenity center for residents of the iconic Bronzeville community apartments on South Martin Luther King Drive. The 17,510-square-foot, two-story structure features various amenities that will provide an array of entertainment, recreation, fitness and workspace options for residents. The building, officially branded as “The Hub,” will serve as a central gathering place connecting the hundreds of residents who call Prairie Shores home. Located at 2937 S. Martin Luther King Dr. The Hub is the newest addition to the Prairie Shores community since it opened 60 years ago.
fox32chicago.com
Black Women's Expo kicks off in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO - The 27th annual Black Women's Expo got underway Friday morning at Chicago’s McCormick Place. Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on hand for the ribbon cutting and is expected to be one of the featured speakers. The expo runs through Sunday with seminars, entertainment, and even a fashion show.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
How Region schools fared in IREAD-3 scores
Another round of test scores shows that Lake County's urban schools continue to struggle more than other public schools. The 2021-2022 IREAD-3 results were released Wednesday. They measure reading skills among Indiana third graders. The Gary Community School Corporation saw the lowest scores locally, with only 42 percent of students...
Northern Indiana nursing home closing facility due to high labor costs
A northern Indiana nursing home is closing one of its facilities after a shortage of workers contributed to a drastic increase in labor costs.
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride Programs
Some Chicago public transportation riders like students, senior citizens, people with disabilities, and active military personnel, qualify for the programs. The CTA is the most used form of transportation in Chicago, seeing hundreds of thousands of riders use its services weekly. With the cost of living increasing, it's essential to know that CTA has both reduced fare and free ride programs available to individuals who qualify.
Effingham Radio
IDPH Offering a Back-to-School Shipment of 1 Million Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests for Illinois K-12 Public Schools
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today it is providing a one-time bulk shipment of 1 million over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to K-12 public school districts outside of Chicago for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. The tests will be provided free of charge. The tests are...
Red Lion owner confirms intention to relocate business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of Red Lion in the University of Illinois’ Campustown neighborhood has confirmed that he is looking to move the business away from its current location. Owner Scott Cochrane has been looking to renovate the building at Third and Green Streets his business is currently located in, but he said […]
advantagenews.com
The Illinois State Fair opens today
The Illinois State Fair will open with a flourish at the Grandstand this year. Ahead of the annual Twilight Parade, harness racing will begin at noon today according to Rebecca Clark, State Fair Manager. Your browser does not support the audio element. A free ice cream social will be held...
‘I’m Undeniable’: Whitney McMorris Is One Of Chicago’s Few Black Women Leading A Kitchen
DOWNTOWN — One of the first experiments Whitney McMorris did with food was swapping oil for butter in a box cake recipe. The results blew her mind. The culinary arts called to McMorris at a young age. Growing up in suburban Phoenix, she was surrounded by culinary inspiration, from her family to what she watched on Food Network.
wmay.com
Citing Low Attendance. Legacy Of Giving Festival Suspends Donations To Charities For Now
A Springfield music festival for charity has notified participating non-profits that it won’t be able to make any donations to them for now. The Legacy of Giving Music Festival was held in June in downtown Springfield. Non-profit organizations provide volunteer labor for the festival, in exchange for receiving donations that in the past have ranged from $1,000 to $3,000. But now, festival organizers have notified the charities that a sharp dropoff in attendance this year has left them unable to make any donations, but that they are looking into other events to make up for it.
austintalks.org
Food pantries respond to rising need for assistance in Austin
The demand at local food banks keeps increasing. Pastor Jody Bady of Jehovah Jireh #1 Outreach Ministry said more people are visiting the food pantry he operates. The reasons vary. Some residents continue to be affected by layoffs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, while others work part-time jobs that don’t pay enough to cover their living expenses with the rising cost of food and gas. People experiencing homelessness also have been severely affected.
