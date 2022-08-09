Read full article on original website
Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa, Police Say
A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car near 2100 N Peoria Ave on Thursday afternoon, according to TPD. Officers said they responded to an injury accident around 2:16 p.m., where they learned a bicyclist had been hit by a 1998 Chevy Silverado, traveling northbound on the north side of the intersection.
TFD extracts one person from vehicle crushed underneath a semi on the I-44
TULSA, Okla. — At around 2:30 p.m. the Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] responded to a crash on the I-44 near the Garnett Road exit. Tulsa Firefighters say that the semi was parked on the shoulder. “The entire vehicle drove under the semi,” said Sarah Stewart from Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
2 Injured In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash
Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured when a motorcycle hit a curb early Thursday morning. According to Tulsa police, the crash happened near East 51st Street and Sheridan Road. Police say the two had just left a club near East 51st Street and Memorial...
Man Accused Of Firing Shots At Tulsa Home Arrested
Tulsa Police say a man is in custody on Friday morning accused of firing several gunshots at a house before trying to break into another. Police say officers were called to the scene near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. Investigators say Cale...
KTUL
Osage County deputies arrest alleged burglar after standoff
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Osage County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he attempted to burglarize a barn in Osage County. The sheriff's office says on July 29, the victim called deputies to his home where he found a man, identified as Aaron Ramey, inside his barn. Deputies...
Tulsa Mother Paralyzed In Car Crash 4 Months After Having Baby
A Tulsa mom is sharing her story after she was paralyzed in a car crash. Her four-month-old baby was also in the car, but she didn't even get a scratch. ShaQurra Miles said after the wreck, she's doing everything she can to heal so she can provide for her baby girl, A'marie.
Police: 1 Dead After Shooting In Tulsa, Homicide Investigation Underway
Authorities are investigating a homicide after one man died due to injuries from a shooting at North Frankfort Avenue in Tulsa Tuesday night, according to TPD. A little before 6 p.m., officers said they responded to the shooting. Two people who were shot and one person with a head injury was transported to a hospital, TPD said.
Police Identify Man Killed In Tulsa Shooting, Investigation Continues
Police released new details regarding a deadly shooting Tuesday evening in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said that Farron Cooper, 23, died at a local hospital after being shot in the stomach and leg near North Frankfort Avenue. Another man was shot in the leg and his condition has not been released.
Oklahoma authorities trying to locate woman for questioning after man’s suspicious disappearance
Oklahoma authorities are asking for the public's help locating a young Delaware, Okla., woman so they can ask her questions about a man's suspicious disappearance.
Missing 4-year-old found, reunited with family
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (08/10; 5:24 p.m.) — Preston Wade, a 4-year-old boy who disappeared earlier Wednesday afternoon has been found and reunited with his family. Tulsa police are searching for a missing and endangered child. 4-year-old Preston Wade was last seen near Peoria and E. 49th Street...
Tulsa Woman Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter For 2019 Death Of Motorcyclist
A Tulsa woman gets 10 years in prison for hitting and killing a motorcyclist three years ago. Karen Gillespie pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and two other charges. In April 2019, she turned in front of Ronnie Moss who was riding a motorcycle. Moss was in the hospital for 23...
Missing Child Found Safe In Tulsa, Reunited With Family
Tulsa Police say a child who was missing in Tulsa on Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. A non-family member who lives in the same home of the child and his family member saw the child playing outside while the child's family member was inside the house, TPD said. The...
Lighthorse Police Department searching for man wanted for aggravated assault
OKEMAH, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a man wanted for Aggravated Assault. Lighthorse said they were sent to the Okemah hospital for a stabbing on July 26. At the hospital, police spoke with the victim, 29-year-old Devin Mixon, before he was flown to Saint Francis with life threatening injuries.
Tulsa Police Search For Man Wanted In Connection To Deadly Shooting
Tulsa police on Friday are searching for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Tuesday. According to police, officers are searching for Quentin Caldwell, who is accused of shooting and killing Farron Cooper near 46th Street North and M.L.K on Tuesday evening. Officers say another man was also shot, and a third person suffered a head injury.
Family celebrates after 4-year-old who disappeared for over two hours was found safe
TULSA, Okla. — A 4-year-old-boy missing for more than two hours has been found safe. Police said Preston Wade was found with someone who was living in the same home he was. Preston disappeared around 3 p.m. Wednesday in north Tulsa. Preston’s grandmother, and caretaker, was inside while he...
Leonard, Okla. man speaks out after having little access to water for a month
LEONARD, Okla. — A Leonard, Okla. man told FOX23 that he’s had barely any water for a month. This is a follow-up to a story FOX23 did in July, where some Bixby residents were without water for over a week. Residents in the Lake Bixhoma-area had no access to water for 11 days, until it was finally restored. The city of Bixby came up with a temporary solution to restore water to residents.
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
Pavement Project Begins On Stretch Of Highway 169 Between Owasso, Collinsville
A new pavement rehabilitation project will force lane closures on a stretch of Highway 169 between Owasso and Collinsville. The project is expected to take nearly six months to finish. ODOT says northbound traffic on Highway 169 will be narrowed to one lane between 106th Street in Owasso and Highway...
Tulsa Couple Warn Others Of Storage Unit Thieves
Items worth thousands of dollars are missing from a Tulsa storage unit. Laurelyn and Alex Diehl are frustrated with a thief who they say slashed through their storage unit at SecurCare near 61st and Garnett. Now they hope others might learn from their experience. Laurelyn says she didn't want to have to put her stuff in storage.
