LEONARD, Okla. — A Leonard, Okla. man told FOX23 that he’s had barely any water for a month. This is a follow-up to a story FOX23 did in July, where some Bixby residents were without water for over a week. Residents in the Lake Bixhoma-area had no access to water for 11 days, until it was finally restored. The city of Bixby came up with a temporary solution to restore water to residents.

BIXBY, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO