Disney now has more subscribers than Netflix, reveals price hikes & $7.99 ad-supported tier
In brief: The Walt Disney Company has announced it now boasts more subscribers across its three services than Netflix. The media giant also revealed that Disney+'s new, 'cheaper' ad-supported tier arrives on December 8 for $7.99 a month. That's the same price as the current, ad-free version, which will increase to $10.99 per month in the US.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion to help fund potential forced Twitter deal
What just happened? Just how sure is Elon Musk that he'll win the legal battle against Twitter? Given that he sold 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion to help fund any forced deal, the world's richest man might not feel as confident as he lets on. Although Musk sits...
komando.com
How to find and manage apps on your smart TV
Smart gadgets can introduce you to a whole new world of possibilities. Sometimes, that world also comes with a few hard-to-crack mysteries, like “Where is the apps section on my smart TV?” Don’t waste an hour searching settings — read this guide to find and manage apps on your smart TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Meta is putting its latest AI chatbot on the web for the public to talk to
Meta’s AI research labs have created a new state-of-the-art chatbot and are letting members of the public talk to the system in order to collect feedback on its capabilities. The bot is called BlenderBot 3 and can be accessed on the web. (Though, right now, it seems only residents...
Amazon Adds Another Popular Smart Home Brand to Its Amazon Prime Mix
That Roomba vacuum robot you were considering buying – or that’s already patrolling your floors for dust bunnies – will soon have ties to your go-to online shopping service. Amazon, which recently raised its Amazon Prime subscription price, is spending $1.7 billion to buy iRobot, the maker...
itechpost.com
Google Home App Will Get a ‘Next Generation Design’ — Here’s What You Need To Know
Google Home received a redesign in March that made the device grid resemble the Device control panel on Android 11+ devices. Instead of using large device icons, the new design uses rounded rectangle tiles that can be fully interactable. However, it appears that Google is still working on redesigning the...
Google could soon let you launch cloud games directly from its search results
What just happened? In what is another sign that Google is absolutely not giving up on Stadia, the company appears to be running tests in which various cloud gaming services are integrated into its search results. And it's not just Stadia games that are involved; other services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna, also appear to be part of the feature.
Check out these mini tech gadgets that make life on the go easier
Maybe you’re a busy student running between classes. Or perhaps you work remotely and frequently set up shop anywhere. If you spend ample time out and about each day, then this roundup is for you. We’re highlighting our favorite mini tech gadgets that make life on the go easier.
Number of teens using Facebook crashes as YouTube becomes platform of choice
In brief: Are you old enough to remember when Facebook usurped Myspace as the cool social media platform everyone should be using? If the answer is yes, you're probably still on Zuckerberg's product, unlike almost 70% of teens, who prefer the likes of YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat. The bad news...
Comcast was too expensive and AT&T was too slow, so this man built his own ISP
Bravo: A Michigan man has gone above and beyond the call of duty to bring broadband Internet connectivity to his rural town. What started as a personal goal for Jared Mauch soon morphed into a community-based project. To date, Mauch has around 70 customers connected to his ISP across 14 miles of fiber. He still works as a network architect with Akamai but thanks to a recent infusion of cash from the US government, his ISP will soon be reaching a lot more customers.
Phone Arena
Win a Pixel device from Google. Here's how! (Contest open in multiple countries)
Everyone loves a free phone. And now you have a chance to win a Pixel handset directly from Google in the Google Pixel Wallpaper Contest. The contest began this morning at 12:01 AM ET and ends on August 23rd, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET. You have to be the age of majority and reside in Australia, Canada (excluding Quebec), Japan, Taiwan, the U.K., the U.S., and the District of Columbia.
reviewed.com
The Light Phone 2 offers an escape from the modern web, but it’ll cost you
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. You don't have to look far to find a reason to want to unplug from all the woes the modern web throws our way. Between the constant pings, endless feeds, and countless things we need to get done, there's always a reason to check your phone. That's where the Light Phone 2 comes in, a barebones phone that has more in common with cell phones from the early 2000s than modern tech. You can use it as a second device, or if you're feeling bold you can drop ditch your smartphone and make the Light Phone your daily driver.
TechSpot
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with smaller form factor, improved ANC and 24-bit Hi-Fi audio go up for pre-order
In a nutshell: Samsung as part of its late summer Galaxy Unpacked event unveiled an updated version of its high-end Buds Pro earbuds. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature a compact, ergonomic design that is 15 percent smaller compared to the original Buds Pro, measuring 19.9mm x 21.6mm x 18.7mm and tipping the scales at just 5.5g.
makeuseof.com
Learn How the Boom 3D App Can Enhance Your Desktop Audio Experience in Seconds
You can't get immersive sound if you don't splash out hundreds of dollars on high-end headphones. Or can you? In fact, you're just one simple app away from turning your regular headphones into impressive tools. Meet Boom 3D for macOS & Windows. The app transforms the way everything sounds, making...
technewstoday.com
TV Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi? Here’s 14 Proven Ways to Fix It
Smart TVs come with built-in Wi-Fi features that help you surf the Internet. However, when it ceases to work you are met with an error message “Automatic IP setting failed or MAC address not correct” thereby restricting you to stream online services like Netflix or Hulu. There may...
Samsung is offering NFTs to customers who pre-order a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4
In brief: Samsung is giving customers who pre-order a Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4 a special bonus: an NFT. While that's unlikely to incentivize most people, it does have some practical uses in the form of discounts at certain retailers. Samsung has already used NFTs as a...
makeuseof.com
Smart Display vs. Tablet vs. Digital Photo Frame: What’s the Difference?
There is no such thing as having too many devices in the home. After all, our daily lives would not be as efficient without them. If you’re trying to upgrade your already modern home, you might be looking into what medium-screen device you should add to your living space next. How about a smart display? Or perhaps a tablet or a digital photo frame?
TechSpot
Meta can track users through its Facebook and Instagram in-app browsers
A hot potato: Facebook has never boasted a reputation for protecting its users' privacy. Now, an ex-Google engineer writes that both the social network and another Meta-owned property, Instagram, are using their in-app browsers to track users by injecting code into websites. Researcher Felix Krause looked into how Facebook and...
AOL Corp
Hurry! The iconic Bose Wave Music System with 'astounding sound' is a whopping $170 off right now
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sure, the digital era is great and all, but there's still a lot to be said for the sound of physical media and good 'ol over-the-air radio. If you're one of those people who can’t let go of your CDs and love tuning in the FM or AM band, the Bose Wave Music System IV is just what you’ve been searching for.
TechSpot
