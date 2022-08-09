Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. You don't have to look far to find a reason to want to unplug from all the woes the modern web throws our way. Between the constant pings, endless feeds, and countless things we need to get done, there's always a reason to check your phone. That's where the Light Phone 2 comes in, a barebones phone that has more in common with cell phones from the early 2000s than modern tech. You can use it as a second device, or if you're feeling bold you can drop ditch your smartphone and make the Light Phone your daily driver.

CELL PHONES ・ 17 DAYS AGO