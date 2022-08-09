ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

How to find and manage apps on your smart TV

Smart gadgets can introduce you to a whole new world of possibilities. Sometimes, that world also comes with a few hard-to-crack mysteries, like “Where is the apps section on my smart TV?” Don’t waste an hour searching settings — read this guide to find and manage apps on your smart TV.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Podcasters#Federal Trade Commission#Advertising#Guestio
TechSpot

Google could soon let you launch cloud games directly from its search results

What just happened? In what is another sign that Google is absolutely not giving up on Stadia, the company appears to be running tests in which various cloud gaming services are integrated into its search results. And it's not just Stadia games that are involved; other services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna, also appear to be part of the feature.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Instagram
TechSpot

Comcast was too expensive and AT&T was too slow, so this man built his own ISP

Bravo: A Michigan man has gone above and beyond the call of duty to bring broadband Internet connectivity to his rural town. What started as a personal goal for Jared Mauch soon morphed into a community-based project. To date, Mauch has around 70 customers connected to his ISP across 14 miles of fiber. He still works as a network architect with Akamai but thanks to a recent infusion of cash from the US government, his ISP will soon be reaching a lot more customers.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Win a Pixel device from Google. Here's how! (Contest open in multiple countries)

Everyone loves a free phone. And now you have a chance to win a Pixel handset directly from Google in the Google Pixel Wallpaper Contest. The contest began this morning at 12:01 AM ET and ends on August 23rd, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET. You have to be the age of majority and reside in Australia, Canada (excluding Quebec), Japan, Taiwan, the U.K., the U.S., and the District of Columbia.
RETAIL
reviewed.com

The Light Phone 2 offers an escape from the modern web, but it’ll cost you

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. You don't have to look far to find a reason to want to unplug from all the woes the modern web throws our way. Between the constant pings, endless feeds, and countless things we need to get done, there's always a reason to check your phone. That's where the Light Phone 2 comes in, a barebones phone that has more in common with cell phones from the early 2000s than modern tech. You can use it as a second device, or if you're feeling bold you can drop ditch your smartphone and make the Light Phone your daily driver.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

TV Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi? Here’s 14 Proven Ways to Fix It

Smart TVs come with built-in Wi-Fi features that help you surf the Internet. However, when it ceases to work you are met with an error message “Automatic IP setting failed or MAC address not correct” thereby restricting you to stream online services like Netflix or Hulu. There may...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Smart Display vs. Tablet vs. Digital Photo Frame: What’s the Difference?

There is no such thing as having too many devices in the home. After all, our daily lives would not be as efficient without them. If you’re trying to upgrade your already modern home, you might be looking into what medium-screen device you should add to your living space next. How about a smart display? Or perhaps a tablet or a digital photo frame?
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Meta can track users through its Facebook and Instagram in-app browsers

A hot potato: Facebook has never boasted a reputation for protecting its users' privacy. Now, an ex-Google engineer writes that both the social network and another Meta-owned property, Instagram, are using their in-app browsers to track users by injecting code into websites. Researcher Felix Krause looked into how Facebook and...
INTERNET
AOL Corp

Hurry! The iconic Bose Wave Music System with 'astounding sound' is a whopping $170 off right now

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sure, the digital era is great and all, but there's still a lot to be said for the sound of physical media and good 'ol over-the-air radio. If you're one of those people who can’t let go of your CDs and love tuning in the FM or AM band, the Bose Wave Music System IV is just what you’ve been searching for.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

TechSpot

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy