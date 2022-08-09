ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is Secretly on Sale

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular: finding a skincare product designed to fade the dark spots away, or investing...
TheDailyBeast

Amazon’s Top-Selling Bedding Brand Just Dropped Linen Sheets

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For a large chunk of the summer now, I have literally been sleeping on my bed with my sheets and blankets pushed to the far corner. In order to beat the heat, I am sleeping with no covers about three inches away from my fan. While I don’t expect to be bundling up over the summer, I really do enjoy having at least something to cover me as I sleep. Mellanni, Amazon’s number one bedding brand, has just launched 100% Linen Sheets that fit...
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to put clean fitted sheets on the bed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother had a very strange way of changing the sheets on the family's beds when my mother and her siblings were growing up. She never changed the bedsheets all at once. Instead, she changed one single sheet at a time.
People

This Handy Belt Bag Is Perfect for Traveling and Running Errands — and It's Just $22 at Amazon Today

Shoppers are flocking to this Amazon find this week — and it's surprisingly affordable (even without a deep discount) despite the fact that it "looks expensive." This Zorfin belt bag, which is marked down, is a hit with shoppers, racking up more than 4,400 five-star ratings. The versatile piece comes in 24 colors and is "very similar to the Lululemon belt bag for half the cost," according to reviewers. And it's become so popular as of late that sales spiked by 33 percent, earning it a place on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart.
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Harper's Bazaar

Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Coordinate in Summer Whites

Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin spent some quality time together in New York City yesterday, stepping out in breezy coordinating ensembles that showed off their individual styles. The Goop founder looked fresh in an airy, semi-sheer white blouse, which she buttoned all the way up and paired with baggy...
TODAY.com

Teresa Giudice’s wedding hairstyle required over 1,500 bobby pins, cost nearly $10,000

Teresa Giudice’s gravity-defying wedding updo was a wonder to behold, and her hairstylist just spilled some secrets about how she achieved the gorgeous look. “My girl Teresa, she is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen,” Giudice’s go-to hair stylist, Lucia Casazza, said Monday on “Andy Cohen Live” on SiriusXM. “You know what we stand for in Jersey — you go big or you go home.”
Vogue Magazine

“I Could Even Style Them With a Balenciaga Look”: Kim Kardashian on Her Beats x Kim Collaboration

Kim Kardashian’s signature minimalist aesthetic knows no bounds; from her solution-oriented brand Skims to her just-launched ritual-based skin-care line Sknn by Kim, Kardashian has found a way to simplify everyday necessities beautifully. And her latest minimally focused venture will be available on Tuesday, August 16—a collaboration with Beats Fit Pro on a trio of wireless earbuds, each hand-painted in Kardashian’s signature neutral color palette. Beats x Kim is meant to combine function and functionality—like a wardrobe staple that seamlessly blends into whatever you’re wearing. “This concept was born from my love for neutral color palettes, but I also wanted to show that tech is as much a part of style as clothes. I believe that the things we wear every day should feel effortless, including headphones,” she tells Vogue exclusively.
Elle

Rare Beauty's Entire Site is on Sale Right Now

It's that time when sales at every turn seemingly inundate you. You try to gloss over some in the name of responsible adulting, and some you can't pass up. So here's one that deserves your full and undivided attention: Rare Beauty is on sale. Today, August 11, kicks off Rare...
