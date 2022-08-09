From Meghan Markle to Brad Pitt — Acting Coach Margie Haber Shares How She Helped Shape Hollywood's Biggest Stars

Read full article on original website
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Popculture
Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed
The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
In Style
Eva Longoria's Perfect Summer Outfit Formula Included a Cut-Out Bodysuit and Short Denim Cutoffs
Eva Longoria may have just put together the perfect summer outfit that's cool enough to beat the heat, but chic enough to hit the town. And she simultaneously restored our faith in jean shorts, too. On Monday, the actress and producer shared a selfie to Instagram in super-short denim cutoffs...
In Style
Once Again, Jennifer Garner Wore Leggings from Her Go-To Brand in This Very Polarizing Print
Jennifer Garner is a sunny, radiant beam of positivity — but she's also a style maven and skincare queen who we look to for inspiration on both fronts. While we're used to seeing her hitting the red carpet in flowing gowns, she's also not afraid to be seen on her "Pretend Cooking Show" via Instagram in pretty floral sundresses or running around town in one of her many go-to pairs of sneakers.
In Style
Ben Affleck Was Reportedly Upset Over the Paparazzi Attention on His Honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez
There's fame, and then there's Bennifer-level fame. And one downside of being so iconic is the constant paparazzi attention that comes along with it. According to Page Six, Ben Affleck apparently wasn't happy about the lack of privacy he had during his Parisian honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez. "Ben was a little freaked out in Paris," a source shared, adding that while he's used to having photos snapped of them, "this was a whole new level — an almost Princess Diana level."
In Style
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Most Unseasonable Shoe of the Summer
By now, we really shouldn't be surprised to see celebrities wearing totally unseasonal attire. In fact, we did a deep dive in this article, "Celebrities Never Dress for the Weather," and frankly, sometimes the pieces A-listers wear leave us totally flabbergasted (yes, it's the only word I can think of to describe the emotions we feel.) Katie Holmes in a knit dress during an NYC heatwave! Need we say more?
In Style
Bobbi Brown Says She "Cannot Live Without" This $28 Gray Root Touch-Up Stick
When Bobbi Brown says something is good, we believe it. The makeup mogul recently talked through some of her latest beauty "must-trys" on TikTok, which includes a handy root cover-up stick she said she "cannot live without." The product in question is dpHue's Root Touch-Up Stick, which comes in four...
In Style
Mindy Kaling May Hire Ava Phillippe for 'Legally Blonde 3'
It seems like Mindy Kaling is a fan of working with Reese Witherspoon and her entire family. Witherspoon's son, Deacon Phillippe, is making his acting debut this week in the third season of Kaling's Netflix hit Never Have I Ever. And now, Kaling is teasing a potential Ava Phillippe appearance in Legally Blonde 3, which Kaling is currently writing.
In Style
Millie Bobby Brown Traded In Her Long Hair for a Sleek Bob
Millie Bobby Brown is all for a little hair experimentation. Earlier this year, she dabbled in blonde coloring before adding some forehead fringe at the Stranger Things season 4 premiere. Now, the actress and beauty guru is ditching her long strands for a sleek bob cut that makes her look wise beyond her years (and makes us feel old).
In Style
Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade Had the Cutest '70s Matching Moment
Gabrielle Union has never been one to shy away from matching with her adorable family, whether she's hitting the red carpet in a mommy-and-me moment or coordinating with husband Dwyane Wade courtside. Most recently, the actress showed off a (relatively) new hairdo while getting in on some TikTok fun with her oldest step-daughter, Zaya Wade — and their outfits brought major '70s vibes.
In Style
Aubrey Plaza Paired Gen Z's Beloved Halter Top With a Classic Slouchy Pantsuit
As the world has transitioned back to an in-office workplace, plenty of us have been left scratching our heads on how to keep our outfits fashionable yet professional. Well, luckily for us, Aubrey Plaza may have just solved our post-pandemic office apparel woes. When heading into a taping of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the star was spotted sporting an outfit equal parts modern and classic with the perfect dose of cool-girl flair.
In Style
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Dog Walking Ensemble Included a Lime Green Knit Set
At this point, Emily Ratajkowski has basically invented her own category of fashion: dog-walking chic. And while we've seen her strut her stuff in some rather outrageous outfits for such a mundane task (remember that completely sheer dress?), the supermodel's latest was actually rather tame — but no less trendy.
In Style
The Face-Sculpting Tool Used by Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr Just Launched a Customizable Version
By now, we know that getting the snatched, toned, youthful faces of supermodels and celebrities involves more than just investing in a new moisturizer or serum. To get their photoshoot-ready appearances, they use specialized devices like the NuFace Mini+ Facial Toning Device, which uses microcurrents to stimulate muscles for a lifted appearance. Used by Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr, NuFace has now come out with a customizable version that custom-tailors treatments to your face's needs.
In Style
Bella Hadid Combined Preppy and Sporty With a Low-Rise Skirt and Knee-High Socks
Bella Hadid is never afraid to cross genres when it comes to her fashion sense (see: Canadian tuxedos with Carrie Bradshaw staples and modern crop tops with throwback jorts). And her latest look further proved that she's fully committed to self-styling in the most unexpected ways. On Tuesday, the supermodel...
