RICHARDSON (WBAP/KLIF) – Richardson ISD Interim Superintendent Tabitha Branum and high school and junior high principals are proposing an updated policy and guidelines for cellphone use among district students in grades 7-12. “Cellphone use among RISD secondary students during the school day has become a major issue, especially in recent years,” said Branum. “Phone use among students, and the ongoing classroom distractions and disciplinary issues that accompany it, are causing more and more school districts to re-evaluate student cellphone use during the school day. In RISD, our teachers, principals, and other employees who work directly with our older students have seen the ongoing distraction and lack of engagement among many students during instructional time due to phones. We’ve also experienced a wide variety of disciplinary issues that are the product of student smartphone use during the school day, including student altercations, cyberbullying, prohibited activity, photos and videos in violation of other student’s privacy rights, and social media posts or texts that result in safety concerns on campuses.”

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO