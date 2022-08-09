Read full article on original website
January 6th Rioter from North Texas Sentenced to Jail
(WBAP/KLIF) — A January 6th rioter from North Texas learned his fate, Tuesday. 39 year old Jason Hyland was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Tuesday, to one week in jail and $4,500 in fines and restitution for breeching the U.S. Capitol. In march, Hyland pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the capitol.
North Texas Heat Continues to Prove Deadly
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas County Health and Human Services, on Thursday, reported the second heat-related death in the County for the 2022 season. According to DCHHS, the patient was a 77 year-old male and a resident of the City of Dallas who had underlying health conditions. “We are very...
Arlington ISD Launches New, Real-Time Security Tracker
ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Arlington ISD set up a new real-time security tracker on its website that will keep students, staff and the public in the loop before, during and after an emergency. District Superintendent Doctor Marcelo Cavazos said the system is vital to helping prevent the spreading...
Richardson ISD Scaling Back Proposed Cell Phone Enforcement
RICHARDSON (WBAP/KLIF) – Richardson ISD is scaling back a proposed policy surrounding cell phone usage in class. The school board was scheduled to vote Thursday night on a proposal to require students to store their phones in magnet-locked bags during the school day. “The overwhelming takeaway from the feedback...
Dallas Residents to Vote on Proposed Expansion at Convention Center, Fair Park
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas City Council approved an ordinance, on Wednesday, calling a special election for a proposition to be placed on the November 8, 2022 ballot. Dallas voters will decide whether or not to approve the expansion of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas and certain improvements at Fair Park.
Richardson ISD Explores new Approach to Enforcing Cell Phone Policy
RICHARDSON (WBAP/KLIF) – Richardson ISD Interim Superintendent Tabitha Branum and high school and junior high principals are proposing an updated policy and guidelines for cellphone use among district students in grades 7-12. “Cellphone use among RISD secondary students during the school day has become a major issue, especially in recent years,” said Branum. “Phone use among students, and the ongoing classroom distractions and disciplinary issues that accompany it, are causing more and more school districts to re-evaluate student cellphone use during the school day. In RISD, our teachers, principals, and other employees who work directly with our older students have seen the ongoing distraction and lack of engagement among many students during instructional time due to phones. We’ve also experienced a wide variety of disciplinary issues that are the product of student smartphone use during the school day, including student altercations, cyberbullying, prohibited activity, photos and videos in violation of other student’s privacy rights, and social media posts or texts that result in safety concerns on campuses.”
