Read full article on original website
Related
bizneworleans.com
Urban League Launches Inaugural Small Business Advisory Council
NEW ORLEANS — From the the Urban League of Louisiana:. The Urban League has announced the launch of its inaugural “Small Business Advisory Council.” The organization established the council as a strategic outreach and “voice of the community” mechanism to support its work in deploying the SBA Community Navigator Pilot Program in select cities across Louisiana. The council is designed to provide the Urban League with valuable insights on the community-specific business needs, challenges, opportunities and ecosystem gaps that exist within Louisiana’s most underserved communities.
bizneworleans.com
Entergy Partners with United Way to Distribute Bill Credits to Customers
NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have committed nearly $4.4 million to Louisiana United Ways for bill payment assistance for residential customers. Funding has been allocated to Louisiana from the $10 million in shareholder donations previously announced by Entergy Corporation. Beginning Aug. 17, qualifying...
bizneworleans.com
LSU Health New Orleans’ Laura Bonanno Named AAN Fellow
Laura S. Bonanno, professor of nursing and director of the nurse anesthesia program at LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing, has been selected as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing. She is the only nurse leader from Louisiana who will be inducted in the 2022 class of fellows. The inductees will be recognized for their “extraordinary contributions to improve health locally and globally” at the Academy’s annual Health Policy Conference, taking place on Oct. 27-29 in Washington, DC.
bizneworleans.com
Where Women Mean Business
The Women’s Business Enterprise Council South definitely puts its money where its mission is: its recently renovated office suite was designed by a woman, Angela O’Byrne of Perez Architects, and constructed by the woman-owned firm Colmex Construction. “Men can come in here,” said WBECS President and CEO Phala...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bizneworleans.com
Cleco Power Hires Director of Regional Growth, Economic Development
PINEVILLE, La. – From Cleco Power:. Cleco is reinvigorating its economic development strategy to support growth across its 24-parish service area, recognizing that industry electrification and renewable energy impacts require a strategy reset. With a renewed focus on economic development activities, Cleco Power officials are partnering with key organizations...
bizneworleans.com
Louisiana Awarded $20M for Baton Rouge-New Orleans Passenger Rail
BATON ROUGE – From the Southern Rail Commission:. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the allocation of $20 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funding to advance the Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail project. RAISE grants are intended to help communities modernize their...
bizneworleans.com
LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing Expands to North Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS – Starting in January 2023, LSU Health New Orleans’ School of Nursing will educate students in three accelerated nursing programs in North Louisiana at its newly approved off-campus instructional site located on the LSU Health Shreveport campus. Courses will be delivered through a combination of in-person instruction and synchronous distance education, where students in Shreveport will virtually join classes going on at the LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing. LSU Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport faculty will also teach some basic science courses.
Comments / 0