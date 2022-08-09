Read full article on original website
Leadership Jefferson Announces Class of 2023
Leadership Jefferson has announced its class of 2023. The nine-month program is designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders. Facilitated by a professional leadership team, the interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. Specific session topics include education, healthcare, quality of life, criminal justice, diversity, community involvement and economic development.
Construction of Loyola Chapel and Jesuit Center Begins
NEW ORLEANS — Construction has begun on the Chapel of St. Ignatius and the Gayle and Tom Benson Jesuit Center. Due to be complete in fall 2023, the facility is designed to provide a “spiritual place at the heart of campus that is open and welcoming to all.”
Where Women Mean Business
The Women’s Business Enterprise Council South definitely puts its money where its mission is: its recently renovated office suite was designed by a woman, Angela O’Byrne of Perez Architects, and constructed by the woman-owned firm Colmex Construction. “Men can come in here,” said WBECS President and CEO Phala...
Entergy Partners with United Way to Distribute Bill Credits to Customers
NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have committed nearly $4.4 million to Louisiana United Ways for bill payment assistance for residential customers. Funding has been allocated to Louisiana from the $10 million in shareholder donations previously announced by Entergy Corporation. Beginning Aug. 17, qualifying...
2 Prominent Attorneys Named to Board of Tulane
NEW ORLEANS — From Tulane:. Kim Boyle and Michael D. Rubenstein have been named to the Board of Tulane, the university’s main governing body. The board members began their appointments on July 1. Boyle previously served on the Tulane board from 2009-2021 and was elected to an additional term. Rubenstein will serve as the new Tulane Alumni Association member of the board.
JP Schools Announces Inaugural Cohort of Aspiring School Leaders
HARVEY, La. (press release) — Jefferson Parish Schools launched another program to support current educators as they advance in their career. JP Schools announced its inaugural class of the Aspiring Leaders Academy. These 22 educators will spend the next six months training to become school leaders in Louisiana’s largest school system.
Jared Florane Joins Ellie Rand Public Relations
NEW ORLEANS — Jared Florane has joined Ellie Rand Public Relations as a public relations coordinator. Florane graduated from Loyola University New Orleans in May with a BA in strategic communications. At Loyola, he was a member of Loyola’s PRSSA chapter’s 2022 Bateman competition team, as well as a member of the Donnelley Center for Nonprofit Communications. He will develop and execute PR tactics for the firm’s clientele, ensuring goals are met on time and within budget.
Gambel Communications Names Melissa Hodgson Vice President
NEW ORLEANS – Gambel Communications, a New Orleans-based public relations agency, has named Melissa Hodgson vice president. Prior to joining Gambel, Hodgson led communication strategy for hospitals, insurance companies and organizations across a spectrum of industries, including healthcare, insurance, economic development, hospitality, and oil and gas. Most recently, she directed communication strategy for St. Tammany Health System.
Philanthropy News: Second Harvest, Jefferson Ready Start and More
NEW ORLEANS — Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana has received a $25,000 grant from the Morgan Stanley Foundation to expand food choices. Now in its second year, this national grant is focused on increasing access to a variety of nutritious foods by “addressing barriers that families face in their communities and enhancing their experience through choice.”
OnPath Federal Credit Union Hires Thomas Aleman as SVP of Growth
METAIRIE — OnPath has hired Thomas Aleman, a New Orleans native, as SVP of growth. Aleman comes from Corporate One FCU, a $6 billion corporate credit union, where he was the AVP of key accounts. He specialized in providing consultative solutions to credit union leaders across the country to help them achieve their strategic goals.
N.O. 500 Survey: What’s Working and What Isn’t at NOLA Public Schools?
NEW ORLEANS — Teachers are organizing their classrooms, students are finishing up summer assignments and the entire New Orleans public school system is getting ready to start a “normal,” in-person year of learning. As part of her 100-day plan, new NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Avis Williams has...
Alexandra Tengo Named VP, Elaine Damico Senior Associate at Multistudio
NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Tengco has been named vice president at Multistudio, the evolution of Gould Evans, an impact-focused, multidisciplinary design practice that “embraces interconnectedness and celebrates collaborative possibility.” Elaine Damico has been promoted to senior associate.
LSU Health New Orleans’ Laura Bonanno Named AAN Fellow
Laura S. Bonanno, professor of nursing and director of the nurse anesthesia program at LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing, has been selected as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing. She is the only nurse leader from Louisiana who will be inducted in the 2022 class of fellows. The inductees will be recognized for their “extraordinary contributions to improve health locally and globally” at the Academy’s annual Health Policy Conference, taking place on Oct. 27-29 in Washington, DC.
Jefferson Community Youth Leadership Program Re-Launched
METAIRIE – The Jefferson Community Youth Leadership program presented by 1st Lake Properties is re-launching in September. The Jefferson Community Foundation, Jefferson Business Council and Jefferson Chamber of Commerce are partners in the endeavor. The mission of JCYL is to spark a lifelong commitment to leadership in Jefferson Parish....
NAMI New Orleans Welcomes New Board Members
NEW ORLEANS – NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) New Orleans has welcomed four new members to its board of directors. David Catherman is an advancement consultant based in New Orleans. Over the past 40 years, he has held institutional advancement positions within the academic field across the country. Local advancement positions have been with University of Holy Cross, Loyola University New Orleans, Mercy Hospital and Dillard University. He graduated with a BA from Eisenhower College of the Rochester Institute of Technology and attended Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
Operation Restoration Celebrates Lab Assistant Program Graduates
NEW ORLEANS — From Operation Restoration:. A dozen women impacted by incarceration have achieved something many of them thought nearly impossible six weeks ago. That’s when they began an intensive Lab Assistant Rapid Reskilling Program to train as certified medical laboratory assistants. After successfully completing the rigorous training, the students, ages 18 to 57, receive certificates in a graduation ceremony on Aug. 5 at Union Bethel AME Church in Central City.
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
Children’s Hospital Dedicates Restored ‘Hales Cottage’
NEW ORLEANS – From Children’s Hospital New Orleans:. This summer, Children’s Hospital unveiled the historic restoration of the Hales Cottage and dedicated the space in honor of longstanding hospital board member Dr. Stephen Hales and his wife Nancy. For more than four decades, the Hales have been generous supporters of the community and of Children’s Hospital. They provided a gift that helped support the restoration of the cottage, located on Children’s State Street campus.
LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing Expands to North Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS – Starting in January 2023, LSU Health New Orleans’ School of Nursing will educate students in three accelerated nursing programs in North Louisiana at its newly approved off-campus instructional site located on the LSU Health Shreveport campus. Courses will be delivered through a combination of in-person instruction and synchronous distance education, where students in Shreveport will virtually join classes going on at the LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing. LSU Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport faculty will also teach some basic science courses.
Ochsner, Tulane Collaboration Investigates Genes Mystery
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Researchers at Ochsner Health and Tulane University School of Medicine have identified the genes that become active in carotid arteries when plaque rupture causes a stroke. The work, published in Scientific Reports, was made possible by acquiring samples closer to the time of the stroke than previously possible. The results provide a picture of what the cells in the plaque are doing near the moment they induce a stroke.
