Laura S. Bonanno, professor of nursing and director of the nurse anesthesia program at LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing, has been selected as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing. She is the only nurse leader from Louisiana who will be inducted in the 2022 class of fellows. The inductees will be recognized for their “extraordinary contributions to improve health locally and globally” at the Academy’s annual Health Policy Conference, taking place on Oct. 27-29 in Washington, DC.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO