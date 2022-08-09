Read full article on original website
WELLSVILLE VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH JONATHAN STOKES
WELLSVILLE OH- Wellsville went further than any other volleyball team in the area last season. The Tigers made it to the regional finals just one step away from Wright State. The experience has made the Tigers hungry. As coach Jonathan Stokes says, they have a taste for what it feels like, and once you get a taste you crave to get more. With a ton of players coming back for more fun, the Tigers have to be one of the favorites to make it to the state tournament.
