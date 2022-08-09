Read full article on original website
ucnj.org
Union County Residents Can Shred Personal Documents Free of Charge in August
Union County’s free recycling program continues in August with a drop-off event for personal documents this Saturday, August 13. Residents can bring up to four bags or boxes of sensitive, personal papers for secure shredding, free of charge. “We encourage residents to use our free shredding program to help...
ucnj.org
Mosquito Control spraying tonight, Thursday, August 11th
Please be advised, Union County Mosquito Control will be spraying for mosquitoes tonight, Thursday, August 11, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 P.M. and 12:00 A.M. (Weather Permitting). Check below and see if your Town is on the list. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Mosquito Control: 908-654-9873.
News 12
EPA: 2 NJ towns make list of towns with high risk of cancer from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas. Franklin Borough in Sussex County and Linden in Union County made the list of 23 locations. The toxic gas comes from a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment that is also sometimes used the pasteurize spices.
A new water main break after catastrophic water emergency in Newark, NJ
NEWARK — Just as water pressure returned to normal from a major break in a 72-inch pipe, a second break developed early Thursday morning. The new break happened around 2 a.m. in a 30-inch main at 15th Avenue and 15th Street in the West Ward due to a pressure surge, according to Mayor Ras Baraka. Only water pressure in the Vailsburg section has been affected.
jcitytimes.com
ShopRite Makes Dairy Cheaper for SNAP Customers
ShopRite wants its SNAP customers to eat more healthful dairy products. The store on Marin Boulevard will be offering high-value coupons for such products when they purchase skim or low-fat milk using their electronic benefit transfer cards. Run by the USDA, SNAP is an acronym for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
essexnewsdaily.com
National Night Out in East Orange builds connections
EAST ORANGE, NJ — In addition to building connections with East Orange’s first responders at the town’s 2022 National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 2, residents had the opportunity to meet with representatives of the Army, National Guard and FBI, as well as Joi’s Angels, ADAPT and CareWell Health, who all came together to provide valuable resources and information in support of the national community-building campaign.
thedigestonline.com
Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in North Jersey
In contrast to Justin Beiber’s famous lyrics, New Jersey locals don’t need to “get (their) peaches out in Georgia.” As one of the top four peach-producing states in the country, the Garden State lives up to its beloved nickname. Each Jersey peach is picked by hand, with an average of 66 million pounds of the sweet, decadent fruit grown each year.
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
paramuspost.com
CITIZEN LINDEN LUXURY RENTAL COMMUNITY SURPASSES 85% LEASED
LINDEN, NJ – Citizen Linden, the luxury rental community in downtown Linden, is now more than 85% leased, developer Accurate announced today. The collection of 234 residences and plentiful indoor and outdoor amenities has attracted renters from across New Jersey, the New York metro area, and others relocating from multiple states with a compelling combination of luxury, value, and convenience.
Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey
It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
bloomfieldinfo.org
Approximately 1 in 2 Essex County households who have received pandemic emergency housing vouchers are unable to find housing due to landlord discrimination or miscommunication, too little aid amid increased rents
This post is a part of the Bloomfield Newsfeed, a service that collects and shares news and information for and about Bloomfield, New Jersey. That’s usually just a short summary and a link to the original source where you can find more. Our daily news bulletin delivers updates from...
Popular Bergen County Golf Center Closing After 20 Years
A popular golf facility with a double-decker driving range will be closing in the fall after nearly 20 years of business in Bergen County. A sign was posted to the doors of Bogota Golf Center announcing the closing ahead of construction on new warehouse facilities approved earlier this year on the property.
Hoboken to have hospital property appraised, hinting it may go eminent domain route against landlord
As the future of CarePoint Health’s three Hudson County hospital operations remains a high-stakes mystery with few answers, Hoboken asserted itself Wednesday in the future of its own CarePoint facility, Hoboken University Medical Center. The city will appraise the property at Willow and Fourth streets after the City Council...
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
Fire totally destroys kitchen at East Brunswick, NJ restaurant
EAST BRUNSWICK — A chain restaurant suffered serious fire damage early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. at the Red Lobster on Route 18, according to East Brunswick police. Fire crews alerted by the alarm were able to quickly extinguish the flames. No workers, police or...
Hoboken, NJ landlord tried raising rent by $3,000 a month in eviction battle
HOBOKEN — A low-income Hudson County man could lose the place he calls home as the result of a lengthy legal dispute with his landlord. Jeff Trupiano has lived in his Hoboken apartment-turned-condo for over three decades. He moved into the rent-controlled unit at 703 Park Ave. in 1991 under a former owner.
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm N.J. apartment building, video shows
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming a 12-story apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
3 Amazon workers died on the job in N.J. over past month, OSHA says
The federal government is investigating the deaths of three Amazon workers who died at facilities in New Jersey over several weeks this summer. The first death occurred July 13 in Middlesex County at the company’s EWR9 fulfillment center in the 8000 block of Industrial Highway in Carteret, an Amazon official said. The man died during Prime Day, the company’s biggest sale event of the year.
Renna Media
WHAT, WHERE, AND WHEN IN OLD KENILWORTH: Stepping Back in Time to Lugara’s Store
This past May, 95-year-old Kenilworth native Rose Lugara Muravsky revisited 488 Washington Ave., the site of Tony Lugara’s Fruits and Vegetables store. A mom-and-pop store, her parents, Antonio and Francesca Lugara, owned and operated it. Born in Italy in the 1890s they came to America in 1910, found their way to Kenilworth, and opened a store. Before that he worked on the Holland Tunnel. The family lived behind and over the store where Rose and her six brothers and sisters were born.
This Diner in Bergen County, NJ Is A 1920’s Time Capsule – Look Inside!
This well-known diner in Bergen County, NJ is a top contender for being New Jersey’s oldest diner. I saw a bunch of TikTok videos recently about people visiting this diner and calling it New Jersey’s most well-kept time capsule because it looks like nothing has changed since the diner opened, and I think that’s the beauty of it.
