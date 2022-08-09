ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Mosquito Control spraying tonight, Thursday, August 11th

Please be advised, Union County Mosquito Control will be spraying for mosquitoes tonight, Thursday, August 11, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 P.M. and 12:00 A.M. (Weather Permitting). Check below and see if your Town is on the list. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Mosquito Control: 908-654-9873.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
News 12

EPA: 2 NJ towns make list of towns with high risk of cancer from toxic gas

Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas. Franklin Borough in Sussex County and Linden in Union County made the list of 23 locations. The toxic gas comes from a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment that is also sometimes used the pasteurize spices.
LINDEN, NJ
jcitytimes.com

ShopRite Makes Dairy Cheaper for SNAP Customers

ShopRite wants its SNAP customers to eat more healthful dairy products. The store on Marin Boulevard will be offering high-value coupons for such products when they purchase skim or low-fat milk using their electronic benefit transfer cards. Run by the USDA, SNAP is an acronym for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

National Night Out in East Orange builds connections

EAST ORANGE, NJ — In addition to building connections with East Orange’s first responders at the town’s 2022 National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 2, residents had the opportunity to meet with representatives of the Army, National Guard and FBI, as well as Joi’s Angels, ADAPT and CareWell Health, who all came together to provide valuable resources and information in support of the national community-building campaign.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in North Jersey

In contrast to Justin Beiber’s famous lyrics, New Jersey locals don’t need to “get (their) peaches out in Georgia.” As one of the top four peach-producing states in the country, the Garden State lives up to its beloved nickname. Each Jersey peach is picked by hand, with an average of 66 million pounds of the sweet, decadent fruit grown each year.
HILLSIDE, NJ
paramuspost.com

CITIZEN LINDEN LUXURY RENTAL COMMUNITY SURPASSES 85% LEASED

LINDEN, NJ – Citizen Linden, the luxury rental community in downtown Linden, is now more than 85% leased, developer Accurate announced today. The collection of 234 residences and plentiful indoor and outdoor amenities has attracted renters from across New Jersey, the New York metro area, and others relocating from multiple states with a compelling combination of luxury, value, and convenience.
LINDEN, NJ
94.5 PST

Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
UNION CITY, NJ
bloomfieldinfo.org

Approximately 1 in 2 Essex County households who have received pandemic emergency housing vouchers are unable to find housing due to landlord discrimination or miscommunication, too little aid amid increased rents

This post is a part of the Bloomfield Newsfeed, a service that collects and shares news and information for and about Bloomfield, New Jersey. That’s usually just a short summary and a link to the original source where you can find more. Our daily news bulletin delivers updates from...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

3 Amazon workers died on the job in N.J. over past month, OSHA says

The federal government is investigating the deaths of three Amazon workers who died at facilities in New Jersey over several weeks this summer. The first death occurred July 13 in Middlesex County at the company’s EWR9 fulfillment center in the 8000 block of Industrial Highway in Carteret, an Amazon official said. The man died during Prime Day, the company’s biggest sale event of the year.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

WHAT, WHERE, AND WHEN IN OLD KENILWORTH: Stepping Back in Time to Lugara’s Store

This past May, 95-year-old Kenilworth native Rose Lugara Muravsky revisited 488 Washington Ave., the site of Tony Lugara’s Fruits and Vegetables store. A mom-and-pop store, her parents, Antonio and Francesca Lugara, owned and operated it. Born in Italy in the 1890s they came to America in 1910, found their way to Kenilworth, and opened a store. Before that he worked on the Holland Tunnel. The family lived behind and over the store where Rose and her six brothers and sisters were born.
KENILWORTH, NJ

