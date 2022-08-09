ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleaning Crew Member Murdered by a Coworker at GM Assembly Plant in Lake Orion

Police are investigating an early morning homicide involving a member of the cleaning crew at a General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion this morning. The plant remains closed today as the Oakland County Sheriff's Department conducts an investigation into the alleged homicide. The incident occurred early this morning, around 1:30 am between two members of the cleaning crew at the facility on Giddings Rd. in Orion Township.
Dogs abandoned by roadside left to die in Detroit

DETROIT – One local rescue group is wondering who left two dogs to die on Detroit’s west side near an open field at Trinity Street and West Outer Drive. As local 4 reports, the discovery made by Rebel Dogs Detroit isn’t all that surprising after all. “We...
15 Classic WTF Posts From Flint Police Operations Facebook Page

Man do we miss that classic updates from the Flint Police Operations Facebook page. A few years ago, Facebook was actually tolerable, and killing time while scrolling your feed made you laugh. Nowadays, not so much. Most of what you see is arguing, political warfare, and other stupid posts. Before...
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting

Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
Kevin From The Machine Shop – Top 5 Little Debbie Cakes

The month of August marks the 62nd anniversary of Little Debbie snack cakes. The original image of Little Debbie used on packaging and advertising, which began on August 23, 1960, was based on a black-and-white photo. Full-color portraits of Little Debbie started later that same year. Fast forward all of...
Altercation at GM's Orion Assembly plant leaves one dead

A scuffle fight between workers left one dead Thursday at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in the northern suburbs of Detroit. According to the Detroit Free Press, the incident between two contractors took place outside of normal production hours. A GM spokesperson confirmed that the incident took place Thursday...
Love Sloths? Hang Out With One at a Michigan Zoo

There are all kinds of zoos and Airbnbs that offer experiences or encounters with animals. There are four Michigan Airbnb houses in Sawyer (near the Indiana border) that let you sleep among the llamas on a real working llama farm. You can feed the giraffes at the Detroit Zoo. But did you know that there's a Michigan zoo that has your chance to have an encounter with one of the world's cutest (and slowest) animals?
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
