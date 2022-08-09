Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Cleaning Crew Member Murdered by a Coworker at GM Assembly Plant in Lake Orion
Police are investigating an early morning homicide involving a member of the cleaning crew at a General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion this morning. The plant remains closed today as the Oakland County Sheriff's Department conducts an investigation into the alleged homicide. The incident occurred early this morning, around 1:30 am between two members of the cleaning crew at the facility on Giddings Rd. in Orion Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dogs abandoned by roadside left to die in Detroit
DETROIT – One local rescue group is wondering who left two dogs to die on Detroit’s west side near an open field at Trinity Street and West Outer Drive. As local 4 reports, the discovery made by Rebel Dogs Detroit isn’t all that surprising after all. “We...
15 Classic WTF Posts From Flint Police Operations Facebook Page
Man do we miss that classic updates from the Flint Police Operations Facebook page. A few years ago, Facebook was actually tolerable, and killing time while scrolling your feed made you laugh. Nowadays, not so much. Most of what you see is arguing, political warfare, and other stupid posts. Before...
fox2detroit.com
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we’ve learned about a deadly fight inside GM Orion Assembly plant
DETROIT – GM’s Orion Assembly plant has closed as investigators work to get to the bottom of what really happened inside. The sheriff’s office says two building cleaners got into the fight around 1:30 a.m. More than 1,250 people work at Orion Assembly. They build the Chevy...
Detroit family still pleading for answers after young man killed on first day as DoorDash driver
The family of a young man shot and killed while delivering for DoorDash in Detroit last month is still pleading for answers. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500.
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
Detroit News
Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting
Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
Grosse Pointe Farms police throw man having medical emergency to the ground
Driver having medical emergency yanked from truck by officer, thrown to the ground, then charged with interfering with police
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police auctioning off cars, trucks, RV, and more -- See the auction schedule here
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Numerous vehicles are available at upcoming Detroit police auctions. The department regularly hosts abandoned vehicle auctions. Cars, pickups, and an RV are all going to auction this month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police recovers multiple explosives Tuesday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (WILX) - It was a busy Tuesday morning for the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. According to authorities, the Bomb Squad recovered two grenades and flash powder in Warren and dynamite and fireworks in Ferndale - all before 1:30 p.m. Michigan State Police are urging residents to be vigilant....
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
Kevin From The Machine Shop – Top 5 Little Debbie Cakes
The month of August marks the 62nd anniversary of Little Debbie snack cakes. The original image of Little Debbie used on packaging and advertising, which began on August 23, 1960, was based on a black-and-white photo. Full-color portraits of Little Debbie started later that same year. Fast forward all of...
Autoblog
Altercation at GM's Orion Assembly plant leaves one dead
A scuffle fight between workers left one dead Thursday at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in the northern suburbs of Detroit. According to the Detroit Free Press, the incident between two contractors took place outside of normal production hours. A GM spokesperson confirmed that the incident took place Thursday...
'We miss him dearly.' Family of missing Detroit barber asks community for help
Family of missing Detroit barber David Woodger gathered during a Crime Stoppers press conference Monday to ask the community for help to bring their loved one home.
Love Sloths? Hang Out With One at a Michigan Zoo
There are all kinds of zoos and Airbnbs that offer experiences or encounters with animals. There are four Michigan Airbnb houses in Sawyer (near the Indiana border) that let you sleep among the llamas on a real working llama farm. You can feed the giraffes at the Detroit Zoo. But did you know that there's a Michigan zoo that has your chance to have an encounter with one of the world's cutest (and slowest) animals?
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
