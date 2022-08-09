Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Texas DPS to provide over 30 officers to Uvalde school district for added security
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District is getting an added boost in security from the state after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary killed 21 people in late May.
Uvalde CISD campuses will have Texas DPS officers, Gov. Abbott announced
The announcement comes after another heated meeting between Uvalde residents and some people from as far as New York and Uvalde city officials.
iheart.com
Beefed Up Security For Start Of School In Uvalde, Texas
When kids go back to school in the Texas town of Uvalde, they'll be joined by more than two dozen state troopers. Governor Greg Abbott is ordering the Department of Public Safety to protect the campuses. Uvalde is still reeling from a school shooting which ended with 19 students and...
Fate of Uvalde CISD police chief still unclear months after mass school shooting
"I am wondering what is keeping you? I know, 'due process,' but it's the right thing to do," a parent said on the firing of the chief.
kurv.com
DPS Records Related To Uvalde School Shooting Sealed
A judge is ruling records will remain sealed related to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. A judge rejected a request made by State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who wants more transparency. The ruling says the Department of Public Safety has jurisdiction over that information. More than a dozen news organizations are...
Georgia Man Builds Benches Honoring All 21 Uvalde Shooting Victims After Grieving Mom Reaches Out
Sean Peacock, a small business owner in Easterman, Georgia, found a beautiful way to ease the burden of a grieving mother and a traumatized community more than 1,000 miles away. Peacock is a graphic artist who builds everything from signs to furniture, sells his goods on Etsy as JassGraphixInc and...
kurv.com
Need For Help Continues After TX School Shooting
While many Texas kids are going back to class, the summer will last a little longer in Uvalde where they’re shoring up security. There’s also a call to get counselors to the tiny town, which is still recovering from the murders of 19 students and two teachers. Some...
Uvalde Leaders Create New Police Position In Wake Of School Shooting
The Uvalde City Council approved a new police position.
Uvalde staff and teachers returning to campuses Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO — Staff members at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will be returning to campus later Tuesday morning, and a welcome will be held for the teachers and staff. Teachers are returning back to campus almost one month early so they can prepare and set up their classrooms....
KSAT 12
Uvalde residents call for 5 officers to be placed on leave, say inactions ‘directly resulted in further loss of life’
Families and supporters of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims called out five Uvalde officers to be placed on administrative leave as community members engaged in a heated discussion with the City Council on Tuesday. Michele Prouty, a resident and member of Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety, handed out the...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Beto O’Rourke curses at laughing heckler during speech about Uvalde school shooting
Editor’s note: This story contains strong language that some people may find offensive. Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke swore at a heckler and got cheers from the crowd Wednesday during a campaign rally in the North Texas town of Mineral Wells. While O’Rourke discussed the circumstances of the...
Uvalde Police Department announces it's hiring officers
The department announced the openings on social media Monday, detailing the salary and promising incentives and other benefits.
fox26houston.com
Handcrafted benches made for the 21 victims of Uvalde school shooting
Sean Peacock is the owner of JassGraphix in Georgia. He discusses how he has been deeply impacted after making special benches in honor of the Uvalde school shooting victims.
kurv.com
TX Gov Distances Himself From Uvalde O’Rourke Heckler
The governor of Texas says the man sworn at by Beto O’Rourke while he was discussing the Uvalde school shooting isn’t affiliated with his campaign. A Greg Abbott campaign spokesman confirmed that in a statement. Since the school massacre, Democrat O’Rourke has been pushing for gun reforms. However,...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Chief Border Patrol Agent, Governor, Congressman weigh in on criminal elements of border crisis
EAGLE PASS, Texas – “The only ones that benefit from a lack of border security are the criminals and the smugglers,” Chief Patrol Agent for the Del Rio Sector of the Border Patrol Jason Owens said. At a recent press conference in Eagle Pass, Chief Owens spoke...
KSAT 12
Do not drink water advisory issued for Frio County community
DERBY, Texas – A do not drink water advisory has been issued for the community of Derby in Frio County. Residents who rely on the Derby Water System are affected by the advisory until further notice, according to a Facebook post. Bottled water should be used for:. Drinking and...
