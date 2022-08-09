ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Beefed Up Security For Start Of School In Uvalde, Texas

When kids go back to school in the Texas town of Uvalde, they'll be joined by more than two dozen state troopers. Governor Greg Abbott is ordering the Department of Public Safety to protect the campuses. Uvalde is still reeling from a school shooting which ended with 19 students and...
UVALDE, TX
DPS Records Related To Uvalde School Shooting Sealed

A judge is ruling records will remain sealed related to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. A judge rejected a request made by State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who wants more transparency. The ruling says the Department of Public Safety has jurisdiction over that information. More than a dozen news organizations are...
Need For Help Continues After TX School Shooting

While many Texas kids are going back to class, the summer will last a little longer in Uvalde where they’re shoring up security. There’s also a call to get counselors to the tiny town, which is still recovering from the murders of 19 students and two teachers. Some...
TX Gov Distances Himself From Uvalde O’Rourke Heckler

The governor of Texas says the man sworn at by Beto O’Rourke while he was discussing the Uvalde school shooting isn’t affiliated with his campaign. A Greg Abbott campaign spokesman confirmed that in a statement. Since the school massacre, Democrat O’Rourke has been pushing for gun reforms. However,...
TEXAS STATE
Do not drink water advisory issued for Frio County community

DERBY, Texas – A do not drink water advisory has been issued for the community of Derby in Frio County. Residents who rely on the Derby Water System are affected by the advisory until further notice, according to a Facebook post. Bottled water should be used for:. Drinking and...
