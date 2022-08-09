Two months ago, the Amusement Park Drive-In Theater in Laurel was destroyed in a blaze. It was one of the most heartbreaking things to witness because it was such a beloved landmark in our area. I think the Billings area deserves another great drive-in theater. The location is easy; right next to the Zimmerman Trail is a field where you could easily put the entrance gate, movie screen, and parking areas. You could call it "The Trailhead Drive-In" and I guarantee you'll have a lot of interest in the community. If it opens, I've also got some pitches for movies it should play as a sort of warm-up.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO