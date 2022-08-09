Read full article on original website
Using ‘Hamilton’ to preach an anti-LGBTQ message: The Good, Bad, and Ugly of the week
A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week's news, we turn to a rotating panel of "non-experts" to parse The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of it all. This...
Beto O’Rourke curses at laughing heckler during speech about Uvalde school shooting
Editor’s note: This story contains strong language that some people may find offensive. Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke swore at a heckler and got cheers from the crowd Wednesday during a campaign rally in the North Texas town of Mineral Wells. While O’Rourke discussed the circumstances of the...
A new MAGA: Mothers Against Greg Abbott mobilizes against the incumbent governor seeking a third term
Mothers Against Greg Abbott has grown into a potent political force in the governor’s race, with a membership of over 50,000 on Facebook. The group recently caught more attention after releasing ads that have gone viral on social media. A little over a year ago, Nancy Thompson, an Austin...
Phone bills are about to go up for some in Texas. Here’s why.
Some Texans can expect their phone bills to go up starting this month after the Public Utility Commission of Texas adopted a rate hike in July. The commission, which regulates the state's electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities, voted to increase the Texas Universal Service Fund surcharge, which telecommunication companies are required to pay to help maintain and operate cellphone services in rural parts of the state. The surcharge, which is based on the cost those companies pay to provide long-distance service within the state, will go up from 3.3% to 24%. Telecom companies typically pass those costs on to customers, according to the Universal Service Fund fact sheet.
Wednesday’s rain across Houston provided relief from heat, but much more needed to end drought
Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Houston area late Wednesday, bringing much-needed rain to the region. “The numbers were generally 1-2 inches on the higher totals, but there were isolated numbers in the 2-3 inch range, and obviously it was some much-needed rain,” said Joshua Lichter, National Weather Service, Houston.
