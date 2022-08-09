ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Nazem Kadri got seven-year offer from Islanders, but still talking to other teams?

Originally posted on
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 2 days ago
Nazem Kadri, who is coming off a Stanley Cup win, remains a free agent. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

One of the running jokes of free agency every year is that if a player hasn’t signed for a while, they probably have a deal with the New York Islanders and Lou Lamoriello just hasn’t announced it. That’s what has been fueling rumors for Nazem Kadri, one of this summer’s top options who remains unsigned partway through August.

Frank Seravalli updated the situation on "The DFO Rundown" for Daily Faceoff :

"My understanding is [Kadri’s camp] have continued to engage with other teams. For all the reports that Kadri has something locked up with the Islanders, I think that is premature to say. I do think the Islanders have been one of the teams that have been in conversation with Kadri, I think they have put an offer on the table.

"Other teams have told me they believe [the Islanders offer] is in the $7M x 7 range for Kadri. At this point obviously it is not signed, and the fact that they continue to talk to other teams tells me at least that they haven’t agreed to terms with the Islanders. May he end up there? It is certainly possible, but they also have to move money there to make it work."

According to CapFriendly’s projections, the Islanders do have more than $11M in free cap space at the moment, they but still have Noah Dobson, Alexander Romanov and Kieffer Bellows to factor in as restricted free agents. Dobson especially is expected to take up a huge chunk of that open space should he sign a long-term deal after his breakout 2021-22 campaign. The 22-year-old defenseman had 13 goals and 51 points in 80 games for the Islanders, establishing himself as a premier offensive defenseman in the league, while playing more than 21 minutes a night.

That means fitting Kadri will be difficult, and if Seravalli’s sources are right that the free agent’s camp is still talking to other teams, the Islanders don’t have that plan in place just yet.

Kadri, 31, is coming off a career-best 87-point season with the Colorado Avalanche that eventually resulted in his first Stanley Cup championship. The dynamic center can do just about everything on a hockey rink but still would represent plenty of risk on a seven-year deal. Not only will he turn 32 in October just before the season begins but has a history of supplementary discipline that removed him from important series for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Avalanche.

Locking him into a big-money, long-term deal would be a bold move for the Islanders, who already have several players with rather hefty cap hits for multiple years and important negotiations right around the corner. Ilya Sorokin, for instance, is only signed through 2023-24 before he is scheduled for unrestricted free agency, while Mathew Barzal will be an RFA again next summer.

Still, it’s hard to know who they are really fighting against at this point, given how capped-out so many contenders are this deep into the summer. Only a handful of teams project to have the space available to fit in a $7M center, and most of them would likely have no interest in adding a player of Kadri’s age. Remember that even Seravalli’s information could be a negotiating tactic from the Kadri camp, as they try to work out the best deal possible in New York.

