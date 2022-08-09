Read full article on original website
Suspects sought for spraying graffiti at various locations around Carbondale
The Carbondale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in multiple instances of Criminal Defacement of Property. On Monday, officers responded to a business in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue . The suspects were recorded on a video surveillance system spray painting graffiti...
Carbondale mayor's wife found dead in home
The Illinois State police are conducting an investigation into the death of Carbondale mayor John "Mike" Henry's wife. Theresa Henry was found dead in her home by her husband on Tuesday, and Carbondale police responded to the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for August 12th and the ISP is working with the Jackson County coroner's office in the investigation.
The results of a union vote by Carbondale Starbucks workers have been released
Workers at the Starbucks location on East Main Street in Carbondale have voted to form a union. A corporaton news release Thursday announced the vote in favor of a union was 11 yes votes and two no votes. It becomes the first Starbucks to unionize in southern Illinois. Another location...
Statewide: Getting more people into electric vehicles
From raising concerns about the environment to offering financial incentives, there is a growing effort to boost the number of electric vehicles on the road. We'll hear from Illinois' first EV coordinator about challenge. We also visit the Redneck Fishing Tournament, an annual event where an invasive species is the...
Abortion is legal in Illinois. In Wisconsin, it's nearly banned. So clinics teamed up
Around two days a week, Natalee Hartwig leaves her home in Madison, Wisconsin, before her son wakes up, to travel across the border into Illinois. "Luckily it's summer," said Hartwig, a nurse midwife at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. "For now he can sleep in. But any getting ready that has to happen will be on my spouse."
SIU-C Housing is out with a packing list for students
The SIU-Carbondale Housing Department is out with a packing list for students as they prepare to return to campus for the fall semester. The lengthy list for students moving into residence halls includes batteries, cleaning supplies, a first aid kit, personal property insurance and personal documents they'll need to apply for a job -- such as a social security card, driver's license and birth certificate.
MVCC, SIU Carbondale leaders sign Saluki Step Ahead agreement offering new opportunities for students
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale strengthened its commitment to students with agreements to provide an SIU education to qualified place-bound students who attend Moraine Valley Community College. SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane today (Aug. 10) signed an agreement with Moraine Valley Community College President Sylvia Jenkins for...
SIU welcomes students to back to campus, announces upcoming events
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale will roll out the maroon carpet to welcome new and returning students to campus in grand Saluki style with a host of special activities during Saluki Startup and Weeks of Welcome. Students move onto campus Aug. 18 and 19, with classes starting...
Depression, anxiety lower for Illinois kids than rest of the nation
Depression and anxiety among Illinois children declined between 2016 and 2020, while nationally the number climbed to more than 25 percent. That’s according to data released Monday in the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count data book for 2022. In 2020, almost 9% of children were struggling with...
High COVID transmission in region is likely underreported
The southern Illinois region is showing increased transmission of COVID -- and health officials say rates are likely even worse than reported. Jackson County Health Department COVID Operations Chief Paula Clark said the amount of testing being done at home means the numbers are likely higher than reported. She said that while home testing is an important tool, it's important to remember that people may not test positive immediately and anyone with symptoms should be cautious.
Former Australian foreign minister to present at SIU’s Paul Simon Institute
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Gareth Evans, former foreign minister of Australia and president emeritus of the International Crisis Group, will join Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute for a virtual conversation next week. Evans will join John Shaw, institute director, at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15,...
Fri, Aug. 12 at 7:30pm – CapitolView
This week’s guests inlcude Hannah Meisel (NPR Illinois) and Amanda Vinicky (WTTW Chicago Tonight). CapitolView on WSIU TV is made possible by local program sponsors Cape Air & REDCO. This week on CapitolView, we take another look at comments made by GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Darren Bailey, and how Democrat...
Donald Trump, Jr. headlines this fall's Ronald Reagan Tribute Dinner Gala in Marion
The Williamson County Republican Central Committee's annual Ronald Reagan Tribute Dinner Gala this fall will feature Donald Trump, Junior. The former president's son will deliver the keynote address. The event will also feature a cocktail hour, dinner, a silent auction, and recognition of elected officials & county chairman. The gala...
