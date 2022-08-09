ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Auburn, WA
Crime & Safety
Auburn, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Cheney, WA
City
Enumclaw, WA
MyNorthwest

Driver dies in Tacoma while being taken into police custody

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a driver died as authorities took them into custody in Tacoma on Tuesday night. According to Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler, at 7:39 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Blotter#Lake Fire#Accident#Vrfa
q13fox.com

Traffic alert: Several weeks of overnight lane closures on I-5 between Fife and Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Heads up to drivers in the south: starting Thursday, Aug. 11, there will be several weeks of overnight closures on Interstate-5 between Fife and Tacoma. Starting at 7:30 p.m., lane closures are expected on northbound I-5 near East McKinley Way. These closures will take place Monday-Thursday at 7:30 p.m. before reopening at 4:30 a.m. the following day. On Fridays and Saturdays, the lanes close at 10 p.m. and reopen by 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., respectively.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
montanarightnow.com

Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County

The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chronicle

DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday

At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia. The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting...
BUCODA, WA
KING 5

Lost ram finds home at Graham fire station

GRAHAM, Wash. — Graham firefighters rescued a lost ram wandering the streets last week. Although they're reluctant to give him a name. ”We’ve just been calling it the ‘Graham Ram,’” said Graham Fire & Rescue Captain Andrew Kolabis. “I think out of maybe out of fear of attachment we haven’t given him a name yet.”
GRAHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Investigation underway after 3 shot in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Auburn early Tuesday morning, according to the Auburn Police Department. Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to a cul-de-sac in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast after receiving reports of shots fired. “There was an exchange...

Comments / 0

Community Policy