TACOMA, Wash. - Heads up to drivers in the south: starting Thursday, Aug. 11, there will be several weeks of overnight closures on Interstate-5 between Fife and Tacoma. Starting at 7:30 p.m., lane closures are expected on northbound I-5 near East McKinley Way. These closures will take place Monday-Thursday at 7:30 p.m. before reopening at 4:30 a.m. the following day. On Fridays and Saturdays, the lanes close at 10 p.m. and reopen by 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., respectively.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO