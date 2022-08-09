Read full article on original website
Chronicle
DNR Helicopters, Firefighters Knock Down South Thurston County Brush Fire Before It Threatens Structures
West Thurston Fire Authority Chief Robert Scott told The Chronicle Thursday afternoon that a brush fire in Grand Mound had been halted by around 3:15 p.m. after a swift response by firefighters and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) helicopters. The fire, which was located south of 183rd Avenue Southwest in...
Chronicle
Thurston County Deputies Recover ‘Massive Amount of Stolen Property’ After Report of Shots Fired
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday it recovered at least four stolen vehicles and a “massive amount of stolen property” after responding to the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm on Aug. 8. A Freightliner service truck was tracked to the location using the...
Man Fleeing From Police Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
The Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler attempted to stop a red Ford Truck travelling south on Pacific Avenue. The officer believed that the driver was severely impaired. The trooper stated that the driver almost hit a pedestrian. The driver was driving on the sidewalks, endangering pedestrians. The troopers followed him...
State patrol seeks witnesses to road rage hit-and-run on I-5 in Seattle
Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a road rage hit-and-run on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle on Thursday. According to WSP, around 8 a.m., troopers received calls reporting a one-car crash on northbound I-5 just south of Albro Place. When troopers arrived, they saw a black BMW X3 on...
Driver dies in Tacoma while being taken into police custody
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a driver died as authorities took them into custody in Tacoma on Tuesday night. According to Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler, at 7:39 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
Pilot found dead after small plane crashes in Jefferson County forest
SEQUIM, Wash. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a pilot was found dead in a dense forest following a plane crash on Wednesday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., Diamond Point residents reported hearing a low-flying aircraft with possible engine sputtering and then a crash, deputies said. This was in the area of Diamond Point Road in Sequim.
53-Years-Old Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lake Stevens (Lake Stevens, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle crash occurred on Highway 204 on Friday. The officials stated that Kimberly Moore, of Rancho Cucamonga, California was killed in a fatal crash. She was the passenger on the motorcycle which crashed into a 29-year-old Arlington man, who stopped at the 20th Street SE intersection.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Wenatchee River near Leavenworth identified
UPDATE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation, it was determined the man was not kayaking but had been swimming in the Wenatchee River when he was caught in the rapids and became submerged. Tristen Manalo, 25, was swimming near the Leavenworth KOA campground on...
q13fox.com
Traffic alert: Several weeks of overnight lane closures on I-5 between Fife and Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Heads up to drivers in the south: starting Thursday, Aug. 11, there will be several weeks of overnight closures on Interstate-5 between Fife and Tacoma. Starting at 7:30 p.m., lane closures are expected on northbound I-5 near East McKinley Way. These closures will take place Monday-Thursday at 7:30 p.m. before reopening at 4:30 a.m. the following day. On Fridays and Saturdays, the lanes close at 10 p.m. and reopen by 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., respectively.
q13fox.com
3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
Fire at multicare Tacoma general? Lots of fire trucks and smoke, anyone know what’s going on?
Fire at multicare Tacoma general? Lots of fire trucks and smoke, anyone know what’s going on?. Maybe some people are stuck in the elevator. When I worked at Saint Joe’s the fire department would help people that were stuck elevators.
montanarightnow.com
Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County
The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Driving Recklessly Through Downtown Centralia and Crashing While Drunk
Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Chehalis man accused of driving recklessly through downtown Centralia, ultimately wrecking his vehicle on north Railroad Avenue, while intoxicated and attempting to avoid arrest Monday evening. The man, Anthony M. Koopman, 52, reportedly entered a grocery store in the 500 block of...
3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
q13fox.com
Marshawn Lynch smelled of alcohol and stated he stole car during DUI arrest, police report says
LAS VEGAS - New details were released Thursday on the DUI arrest of former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch from earlier this week in Las Vegas. On Aug. 9 before 7:30 a.m, an officer was conducting a vehicle stop on a car for a man asleep behind the wheel.
Chronicle
DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday
At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia. The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting...
Fire destroys Lynnwood home, causes Teslas to explode in driveway
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood family is without a home tonight after losing everything in a weekend fire. Neighbors describe the scene near Larch Way and 208th Place as “chaotic.” They describe ammunition going off and two Teslas exploding in the driveway. The noise caused next-door neighbor...
Lost ram finds home at Graham fire station
GRAHAM, Wash. — Graham firefighters rescued a lost ram wandering the streets last week. Although they're reluctant to give him a name. ”We’ve just been calling it the ‘Graham Ram,’” said Graham Fire & Rescue Captain Andrew Kolabis. “I think out of maybe out of fear of attachment we haven’t given him a name yet.”
Investigation underway after 3 shot in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Auburn early Tuesday morning, according to the Auburn Police Department. Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to a cul-de-sac in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast after receiving reports of shots fired. “There was an exchange...
35-Year-Old Man Killed In Altercation Following A Motor Vehicle Accident In Federal Way (Federal Way, WA)
Raymond Bunk of Federal Way Police responded to a motor vehicle accident near 8th Avenue South and South 320th Street. According to the police, a 35-year-old got shot after a collision evolved into a road rage incident. The road rage led to a physical altercation. One of the drivers retrieved...
