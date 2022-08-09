ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Parish, LA

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Update: Suspect arrested for Aggravated Arson at J.W. Thomas Apartments

Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department and the Natchitoches Fire Department have arrested Billy Stephens Jr. for an aggravated arson that occurred at J.W. Thomas Apartments last month. Billy Stephens Jr. was arrested without incident and was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. If you have additional information in...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Deville man accused of stealing rifle out of truck on HWY 28 East

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Deville has been accused of stealing a rifle out of a truck that was parked at a business on Highway 28 East on July 29, 2022. Jonathon Leslie Jackson, 36, is charged with simple theft, theft of a firearm, criminal conspiracy and two counts of contempt of court, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
DEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two hours into testimony of the first full day of her trial, Ebony Sonnier, 36 of Alexandria, decided to change her plea. Sonnier, who had been charged in an amended indictment with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact, entered an Alford plea to two counts of manslaughter and a count of accessory after the fact. Essentially, the plea meant that she was not admitting guilt, but accepting the offer because it was in her best interest.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTAL

Man charged with string of thefts in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities arrested a man from Calcasieu Parish for the second time after a string of thefts across Sabine Parish. Police say Joseph Harrison Mott II of Sulphur faces multiple charges in thefts of thousands of dollars in fishing equipment and other items in the Toledo Bend area in 2022. Mott was arrested in May after reports said a white 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4-door truck was in the areas where several thefts occurred. After patrols increased around marinas and campsites, a Sabine Parish deputy spotted the truck at a local resort.
SABINE PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

APD addresses of suspected animal cruelty

Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is aware of a video circulating online of Tina Frey involving suspected animal cruelty. Ms. Frey is not and has not been employed by the Alexandria Police Department. The matter is currently under investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
PINEVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

APD searches for murder suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide Monday night on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street. Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
12newsnow.com

Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC

EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
EVADALE, TX
Public Safety
kalb.com

Arrest made in connection with Boyce overdose death

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - On August 10, 2022, the Boyce Police Department held a press conference regarding the death of 48-year-old Charntel Baty. Boyce PD said they received a call about an unresponsive woman on March 2. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Baty dead from a suspected drug overdose. Derrick Ford, 46, who police say was romantically involved with Baty, was also on the scene at the time.
BOYCE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation

A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities release identity of Oakdale shooting victim

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department has released the identity of the victim who died after being shot on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Anthony Rakestraw Jr. Authorities are still searching for Malcolm Pugh, 21, who is currently wanted for second-degree murder.
OAKDALE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

High school teacher arrested; tried to date 15-year-old Concordia Parish minor, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a male adult who allegedly initiated online contact with a 15-year-old minor for sexual purposes. According to deputies, the conversations consisted of the male adult discussing “dating” the minor […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Remington Lane Tweedel Beatty

Remington Lane Tweedel Beatty was born into the arms of angels on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Graveside services are scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Rosepine Cemetery in Rosepine, LA. Arrangements are being handled by Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
ROSEPINE, LA

