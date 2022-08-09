Read full article on original website
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Update: Suspect arrested for Aggravated Arson at J.W. Thomas Apartments
Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department and the Natchitoches Fire Department have arrested Billy Stephens Jr. for an aggravated arson that occurred at J.W. Thomas Apartments last month. Billy Stephens Jr. was arrested without incident and was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. If you have additional information in...
Suspect arrested in Lake Charles homicide investigation
The suspect of a Calcasieu homicide has been identified and arrested by Lake Charles Police.
kalb.com
Deville man accused of stealing rifle out of truck on HWY 28 East
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Deville has been accused of stealing a rifle out of a truck that was parked at a business on Highway 28 East on July 29, 2022. Jonathon Leslie Jackson, 36, is charged with simple theft, theft of a firearm, criminal conspiracy and two counts of contempt of court, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
kalb.com
Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two hours into testimony of the first full day of her trial, Ebony Sonnier, 36 of Alexandria, decided to change her plea. Sonnier, who had been charged in an amended indictment with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact, entered an Alford plea to two counts of manslaughter and a count of accessory after the fact. Essentially, the plea meant that she was not admitting guilt, but accepting the offer because it was in her best interest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAL
Man charged with string of thefts in Sabine Parish
SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities arrested a man from Calcasieu Parish for the second time after a string of thefts across Sabine Parish. Police say Joseph Harrison Mott II of Sulphur faces multiple charges in thefts of thousands of dollars in fishing equipment and other items in the Toledo Bend area in 2022. Mott was arrested in May after reports said a white 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4-door truck was in the areas where several thefts occurred. After patrols increased around marinas and campsites, a Sabine Parish deputy spotted the truck at a local resort.
cenlanow.com
APD addresses of suspected animal cruelty
Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is aware of a video circulating online of Tina Frey involving suspected animal cruelty. Ms. Frey is not and has not been employed by the Alexandria Police Department. The matter is currently under investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
kalb.com
RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
cenlanow.com
APD searches for murder suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide Monday night on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street. Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On August 8, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2022.
kalb.com
Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets evidence of prior crimes introduced in Brandon Francisco case
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was back in court in Rapides Parish on Wednesday, August 10, ahead of a trial scheduled in two weeks in a different case on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
12newsnow.com
Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC
EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
kalb.com
WANTED: Suspect in fatal shooting on Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help in locating a man wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second-degree murder and illegal possession of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalb.com
RPSO investigating social media videos depicting alleged animal cruelty
Alex Orenzcuk takes a look into the viral videos grabbing the attention of Cenla residents depicting the alleged abuse of a dog. The monkeypox virus is continuing to spread around the world and the nation, with the CDC reporting that the U.S. now has over 10,000 confirmed cases. RPSB bus...
kalb.com
Arrest made in connection with Boyce overdose death
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - On August 10, 2022, the Boyce Police Department held a press conference regarding the death of 48-year-old Charntel Baty. Boyce PD said they received a call about an unresponsive woman on March 2. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Baty dead from a suspected drug overdose. Derrick Ford, 46, who police say was romantically involved with Baty, was also on the scene at the time.
Lake Charles American Press
Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation
A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
KPLC TV
Authorities release identity of Oakdale shooting victim
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department has released the identity of the victim who died after being shot on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Anthony Rakestraw Jr. Authorities are still searching for Malcolm Pugh, 21, who is currently wanted for second-degree murder.
KLTV
Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months
The forest service says he is in good health, and it is clear that the training the pilot had in dealing with emergency situations was properly executed. Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in...
klax-tv.com
Alleged Animal Cruelty at the Cypress Arrow Cane Corso Training Facility in Lena, LA
WARNING this video may be disturbing to some viewers. Several videos have surfaced on Facebook and other social media on alleged animal cruelty happening at the Cypress Arrow training academy in Lena, Louisiana. The video which has gone viral shows two trainers attempting to train a Cane Corso, The Cane...
High school teacher arrested; tried to date 15-year-old Concordia Parish minor, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a male adult who allegedly initiated online contact with a 15-year-old minor for sexual purposes. According to deputies, the conversations consisted of the male adult discussing “dating” the minor […]
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Remington Lane Tweedel Beatty
Remington Lane Tweedel Beatty was born into the arms of angels on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Graveside services are scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Rosepine Cemetery in Rosepine, LA. Arrangements are being handled by Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Comments / 0