Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Related
10 reasons New Yorkers feel lucky to live in NYC
New York City has its share of problems that New Yorkers gripe about and outsiders dramatize, but it only takes spending time here to see how great of a city it is. On Reddit, a New Yorker asked their neighbors about what makes them feel lucky to live in NYC and hundreds chimed in with answers, from its unmatched diversity to simply being able to disappear into a crowd.
Thrillist
NYC's Congestion Pricing Plan Could Include Tolls Up to $23
After years of planning, NYC is set to implement congestion pricing in Manhattan at the end of next year or the beginning of 2024. But the amount it will ultimately cost drivers has been an open question. Now, there are some (expensive) answers. In an environmental assessment released Wednesday, the...
Carriage horse collapses in Hell's Kitchen, renewing calls for reform
A carriage horse collapses in Manhattan on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. A spokesman for the group that represents horse carriage drivers says the horse was suffering from equine protozoal myeloencephalitis, a neurological disease horses can contract from eating infected opossum droppings, and not heat exhaustion. [ more › ]
tornadopix.com
Woman killed on the subway in Times Square
Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
Someone Thought It Was OK to Put a 60-Ton Pool on a Brooklyn Roof. NYC Says ‘NOPE'
The heat can make anyone a little crazy, especially the heat New York City had been dealing with for a number of days. But maybe don't take drastic — even dangerous — measures just to stay cool. The New York City Department of Buildings tweeted a photo of...
Protesters call on state leaders to revisit plans for 7 train station in Hell's Kitchen
Years ago the plan to expand the 7 train line included a stop on 34th Street in Hudson Yards and a station at 41st Street and 10th Avenue. To cut costs, the Hell's Kitchen stop was scrapped.
A peek into the finances of Adams' deep-pocketed chief of staff
Frank Carone is every bit as wealthy as his lavish lifestyle suggests.
Thrillist
Take a Look at the Urban Oasis That Won 2022's Greenest Block Contest in NYC
Instead of planning a trip to a faraway forest to enjoy some beautiful greenery, you could just head over to Brooklyn instead. The Brooklyn Botanic Garden just named Lincoln Place between Nostrand and New York Avenues the greenest block in Brooklyn. It has it all: gardenias, roses, a rose of Sharon, a butterfly bush, and even elephant ears, The New York Times reports. There's also some creeping Charlie (an ivy variety) and creeping Jenny, which is a perennial.
RELATED PEOPLE
MTA contractor attacked with screwdriver at Wall Street subway station
An MTA contractor was slashed, possibly with a screwdriver, at a Wall Street subway station on Thursday morning, police said.
MTA worker dies after being found unconscious on subway tracks in the Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 38-year-old train operator died on Wednesday after she was found unconscious on subway tracks in the Bronx, officials said. A coworker found Azure Forde, 38, face-up on the tracks at the Mosholu Yard around 8:20 a.m., authorities said. There were no signs of trauma that would indicate she’d been hit […]
Man stabbed, slashed during dispute aboard MTA bus in Harlem, attacker at large: NYPD
The NYPD is investigating after a man was stabbed during a dispute aboard an MTA bus in Harlem early Thursday, authorities said.
MTA releases congestion pricing details, with fees that could be as high as $23 for drivers
A plan to implement a congestion pricing plan is slowly moving forward. Traffic could be reduced by as much as 20% as a result of congestion pricing, according to the MTA. [ more › ]
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
Body Found in Trash Compactor of Large NYC Apartment Building: Cops
The discovery of a body in a trash compactor in Brooklyn early Friday prompted a police investigation, but authorities say they don't believe, at this point, any criminality was involved. NYPD officers responding to a privately-owned "large" apartment building on Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 4 a.m. confirmed the grisly...
NBC New York
Rider Stabbed as Heated Argument Erupts on MTA Bus in Manhattan: Cops
A 38-year-old MTA bus rider was stabbed in the arm and slashed in the hand by another straphanger who pulled out a knife during an argument as they rode in Manhattan early Thursday, authorities say. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute aboard the bus around 1:10 a.m. in...
Parts of the Bronx, Queens to be sprayed for mosquitoes next week
A mosquito sits in the light of the sun on a leaf of a water lily. It’s part of the city's ongoing effort to decrease mosquito activity and the potential spread of West Nile virus. [ more › ]
‘Empowering the Black community’: Harlem Week returns to NYC this weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Harlem Week is back this weekend for its 48th year in New York City. Empowering the Black community is always a central theme of the event, but this year organizers said additional themes are “Inspiration. Impact. Legacy.” The festivities include some of Harlem’s best foods at the Uptown Night Market and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox40jackson.com
Italian businessmen visiting NYC found dead in Queens short-term rental, no signs of trauma on bodies
Two Italian businessmen on a business trip to New York City were found dead in their short-term rental. A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to a building on 29th St. near 40th Road in Long Island City, Queens. Upon arrival, two males – a 38-year-old and a 48-year-old – were found unconscious inside.
Thrillist
This Brooklyn Bodega Hides a Secret Vintage Bookstore
New York City is full of speakeasy bars and hidden locations, and if you look hard enough, you might even find secret bookstores behind unassuming front doors. Greenpoint's Burnt Books is one such place. Located inside a classic New York bodega called Green Discount Corp., this vintage bookstore can only be found if you've heard about it before. It opened on July 23, and the owner, Jason Mojica, told Eater that he decided to partner with the bodega's owner to set up his store. Mojica is also the owner of nearby comic book store Hey Kids Comics!, and decided to open a store within a store to save up on rent.
New York Tenant Skips out on $17,000 Rent and Leaves Former Landlord Holding the Bag
Federal stimulus packages, created as a result of the C.A.R.E.S. Act provided protections such as eviction moratoriums, rental assistance programs, and landlord protections to encourage self-sufficiency while preventing homelessness and allowing real estate investors to flourish as they created passive income streams.
NBC New York
Gunfire Erupts by 5th Avenue Apple Store, Across From NYC's Famed Plaza Hotel
Someone fired shots across from New York City's iconic Plaza hotel early Wednesday, sending anyone who happened to be in the busy midtown Manhattan area at the time scrambling as the suspects ran off, police said. Gunfire erupted around 4 a.m. on Fifth Avenue by the Apple store, most of...
Comments / 0