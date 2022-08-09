New York City is full of speakeasy bars and hidden locations, and if you look hard enough, you might even find secret bookstores behind unassuming front doors. Greenpoint's Burnt Books is one such place. Located inside a classic New York bodega called Green Discount Corp., this vintage bookstore can only be found if you've heard about it before. It opened on July 23, and the owner, Jason Mojica, told Eater that he decided to partner with the bodega's owner to set up his store. Mojica is also the owner of nearby comic book store Hey Kids Comics!, and decided to open a store within a store to save up on rent.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO