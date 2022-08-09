ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 reasons New Yorkers feel lucky to live in NYC

New York City has its share of problems that New Yorkers gripe about and outsiders dramatize, but it only takes spending time here to see how great of a city it is. On Reddit, a New Yorker asked their neighbors about what makes them feel lucky to live in NYC and hundreds chimed in with answers, from its unmatched diversity to simply being able to disappear into a crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

NYC's Congestion Pricing Plan Could Include Tolls Up to $23

After years of planning, NYC is set to implement congestion pricing in Manhattan at the end of next year or the beginning of 2024. But the amount it will ultimately cost drivers has been an open question. Now, there are some (expensive) answers. In an environmental assessment released Wednesday, the...
MANHATTAN, NY
tornadopix.com

Woman killed on the subway in Times Square

Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
MANHATTAN, NY
Thrillist

Take a Look at the Urban Oasis That Won 2022's Greenest Block Contest in NYC

Instead of planning a trip to a faraway forest to enjoy some beautiful greenery, you could just head over to Brooklyn instead. The Brooklyn Botanic Garden just named Lincoln Place between Nostrand and New York Avenues the greenest block in Brooklyn. It has it all: gardenias, roses, a rose of Sharon, a butterfly bush, and even elephant ears, The New York Times reports. There's also some creeping Charlie (an ivy variety) and creeping Jenny, which is a perennial.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

MTA worker dies after being found unconscious on subway tracks in the Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 38-year-old train operator died on Wednesday after she was found unconscious on subway tracks in the Bronx, officials said. A coworker found Azure Forde, 38, face-up on the tracks at the Mosholu Yard around 8:20 a.m., authorities said. There were no signs of trauma that would indicate she’d been hit […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Body Found in Trash Compactor of Large NYC Apartment Building: Cops

The discovery of a body in a trash compactor in Brooklyn early Friday prompted a police investigation, but authorities say they don't believe, at this point, any criminality was involved. NYPD officers responding to a privately-owned "large" apartment building on Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 4 a.m. confirmed the grisly...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox40jackson.com

Italian businessmen visiting NYC found dead in Queens short-term rental, no signs of trauma on bodies

Two Italian businessmen on a business trip to New York City were found dead in their short-term rental. A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to a building on 29th St. near 40th Road in Long Island City, Queens. Upon arrival, two males – a 38-year-old and a 48-year-old – were found unconscious inside.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

This Brooklyn Bodega Hides a Secret Vintage Bookstore

New York City is full of speakeasy bars and hidden locations, and if you look hard enough, you might even find secret bookstores behind unassuming front doors. Greenpoint's Burnt Books is one such place. Located inside a classic New York bodega called Green Discount Corp., this vintage bookstore can only be found if you've heard about it before. It opened on July 23, and the owner, Jason Mojica, told Eater that he decided to partner with the bodega's owner to set up his store. Mojica is also the owner of nearby comic book store Hey Kids Comics!, and decided to open a store within a store to save up on rent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

