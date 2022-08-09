Maryland lottery investigators met with Commanders owner Dan Snyder prior to sports betting license hearing

Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license
The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
James White, former Wisconsin star, announces NFL retirement
James White was a productive running back at Wisconsin before heading to the NFL. Now, after 8 strong seasons with the New England Patriots, White is officially hanging it up. He announced on Thursday that he is retiring from the NFL. “It has been an honor to represent my family,...
Maryland lands commitment from massive DL for class of 2023
Maryland landed a commitment for its 2023 recruiting class Thursday, picking up a big defensive lineman out of Pennsylvania. The player is Lavon Johnson, a 6-foot-3 and 320 lbs. defensive lineman out of Cheshire Academy in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He revealed his commitment over other offers from Baylor, Buffalo, Indiana, Michigan and Virginia Tech, among others.
JP Finlay calls Sam Mills firing a 'really big deal'
JP Finlay reacts to the news of the Commanders firing Sam Mills as defensive line coach, sharing his insight on a decision he calls a ‘really big deal.’
Former Seahawks, Raiders and Bills RB Marshawn Lynch arrested for DUI in Las Vegas
Former Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday for allegedly driving under the influence in Las Vegas, police confirmed. Lynch, 36, was pulled over near the Las Vegas Strip around 7:25 a.m., according to TMZ, but reportedly did not submit to a breathalyzer test.
Retired star NFL running back Frank Gore charged with domestic assault in Atlantic City
Atlantic City police charged Gore after an investigation into the July 31 incident.BreakingAC. Retired NFL running Frank Gore has been charged in a domestic assault in Atlantic City from last month.
