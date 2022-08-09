The Big Ten Championship takes place every year at the end of the college football regular season to determine the Big Ten conference’s season champion. The game matches the division winners from the Big Ten East division and the Big Ten West division. Typically this game, along with other conference championship games, is held during the first week of December after the regular season is completed (but before the bowl season gets underway). The Big Ten Championship Game has taken place every year since the game’s inception in 2011. The winner of the game receives an automatic berth into the Rose Bowl, unless the winner makes the four-team Playoff (or if the Rose Bowl is one of the semifinal games for the four-team Playoff).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO