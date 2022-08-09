Read full article on original website
Ohio State DC Jim Knowles names top 2 linebackers for 2022 scheme
Ohio State is entering its first season with Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator. Knowles, formerly at Oklahoma State, will have the Buckeyes playing in a 4-2-5 scheme. Knowles has identified his top 2 linebackers as Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. Steele is...
Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell responds to Ryan Day's challenge for a top-10 defense: 'We should be aiming for No. 1'
Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell has his sights set on making Ohio State’s defense the best in the country. At last month’s Big Ten Media Days, Ryan Day said he expects a top-10 defense in 2022. At the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Days’ “top-10” quote is a popular topic as members of the OSU defense meet with the media. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ expects a top-5 unit.
Jim Harbaugh on drive to return to Playoff: 'Maybe we got a participation medal that I'm not aware of'
Jim Harbaugh wants to recreate Michigan’s success from last season and return to the College Football Playoff. Michigan finished the 2021 season with a 12-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff against Georgia. Not only did Michigan play in the Playoff for the first time, the Wolverines beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011, and won the B1G Championship.
College football bowl projections: CBS Sports projects 10 B1G teams go bowling in 2022
College football bowl projections were released by CBS Sports on Thursday. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports released his picks for who will be going bowling. Palm believes that 10 of 14 teams from the B1G will end up going to a bowl game in 2022. He even has 1 team from the B1G returning to the CFB Playoff.
Mickey Joseph confirms pair of Nebraska WRs held out of practice Wednesday
Mickey Joseph is working on getting Nebraska’s wide receivers up to speed in time for a Week 0 trip to Dublin, Ireland. Unfortunately, Joseph confirmed Wednesday that a pair of players were held out of practice. According to Adam Krueger with KMTV 3 News Now, Joseph revealed LSU transfer...
Akron native, transfer LB, latest Buckeye to lose black stripe
A 2nd Ohio State player had his black stripe removed at fall camp on Tuesday. He is a LB that recently transferred in from Arizona State back in January. DeaMounte “Chip” Trayanum is the most recent Ohio State player to lose his black stripe. He spent the last 2 season with the Sun Devils, and has 3 years of NCAA eligibility left. Trayanum was a former 4-star recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio per the 247Sports Composite.
Master Teague runs over multiple defenders, shines in one-on-one drill with Pittsburgh Steelers
Master Teague ran over several defenders in a training camp drill with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Teague, a former Ohio State running back, is trying to make the Steelers’ roster for the upcoming regular season. Teague went undrafted out of Ohio State and is fighting to be a running back on an active NFL roster.
Ex-MSU coach Mark Dantonio gives his picks for best in the B1G during BTN sitdown
Mark Dantonio spent 12 years as Michigan State’s head coach, and guided the football program to one of the winningest eras in school history. The ex-coach can recognize talent to be sure, but what about the talent beyond his beloved Spartans? Dantonio sat down with the B1G Network to discuss conference talent and favorites.
Kayden Lyles, former Wisconsin OL, to miss 2022 with injury
Kayden Lyles has battled through injuries throughout his career. Unfortunately, the former Badger will be sidelined once again in 2022. Now a member of the Florida State program, Lyles revealed Wednesday that his career is over due to an injury. Lyles transferred to the Seminoles this offseason after 5 years at Wisconsin.
Ranking the Top 25 defensive coordinators in college football in 2022
Editor’s note: Our annual Top 25 preview week continues with a breakdown of the best defensive coordinators in the business. The hardest job in college football, where losing happens nearly every play — and it’s only a question of how badly. The goal for defensive coordinators used to be 3-and-outs and forcing turnovers. Now it’s simply getting a stop — and not giving up another score.
Big Ten Media Rights: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick comments on reported NBC deal
Big Ten media rights are expected to conclude in the coming days. According to recent reports, NBC and CBS are frontrunners to land the deal with the B1G alongside FOX Sports. As a part of that deal, CBS is expected to air B1G games in the 3:30 pm ET time slot while NBC is targeting primetime games to pair with the network’s existing Notre Dame broadcasts. ESPN is also reportedly pulling out of the negotiations.
Paris Johnson Jr. loves what Justin Frye is putting together for Ohio State's offensive line
Paris Johnson Jr. is loving what his new offensive line coach is doing so far with the Buckeyes. Last season, Ohio State had an electric offense. If there was one area the unit struggled in it was on the offensive line. To improve in that area, Ryan Day brought in Justin Frye to coach up the offensive line.
Big Ten Championship Odds: Who is favored to win the 2022 Big Ten Championship?
The Big Ten Championship takes place every year at the end of the college football regular season to determine the Big Ten conference’s season champion. The game matches the division winners from the Big Ten East division and the Big Ten West division. Typically this game, along with other conference championship games, is held during the first week of December after the regular season is completed (but before the bowl season gets underway). The Big Ten Championship Game has taken place every year since the game’s inception in 2011. The winner of the game receives an automatic berth into the Rose Bowl, unless the winner makes the four-team Playoff (or if the Rose Bowl is one of the semifinal games for the four-team Playoff).
Vegas releases opening line for Nebraska-Northwestern in Week 0
The opening lines for the Nebraska-Northwestern showdown are out via Draft Kings. The Cornhuskers and Wildcats are set to battle at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27. The series between the 2 schools has been split down the middle since Scott Frost’s arrival in Lincoln. Both teams have...
Illinois WR Pat Bryant making positive impression on OC Barry Lunney Jr.
Pat Bryant is entering his 2nd season with the Illinois football program. As a freshman, Bryant made 6 catches for 98 yards in 2021 across 8 games, becoming just the 14th player in program history to play 3 or more times as a true freshman. Now, the sophomore is in the midst of preseason training camp ahead of the Illini’s season opener against Wyoming on Aug. 27.
Ranking the B1G's top 25 true freshmen
B1G football is right around the corner. With it comes yet another recruiting class trying to prove itself, one filled with talent and potential. Still, the question remains: Who is prepared to compete at the next level right away?. We’ll see starting Aug. 27, when Week 0 in the B1G...
Ellie Mallory, wife of late coach Bill Mallory, delivers special fight song performance with Hoosiers
Ellie Mallory is the wife of late head coach Bill Mallory, the winningest coach in Indiana history. On Thursday, Ellie made a special appearance at fall camp. Head coach Tom Allen introduced Mrs. Mallory and explained that she is about to be leaving Bloomington to move to Colorado. “Ellie Mallory...
Tom Izzo agrees to new contract at Michigan State making him a Spartan for life
Tom Izzo is officially a Spartan for life. The Michigan State basketball coach agreed to a new contract, the school announced Thursday. Izzo has agreed to a new a 5-year rollover deal that will pay him $6.2 million annually. “Twelve years ago, Tom Izzo said he would be a Spartan...
5-star reclassified freshman Sonny Styles impressing Ryan Day in Ohio State camp
Sonny Styles was on track to be entering his senior season of high school in 2022. The Pickerington Central (Ohio) standout instead opted to reclassify to the class of 2022 and start his Ohio State career this season. Despite his youth, Styles’ talent shows. Speaking to reporters, Buckeyes head coach...
Wisconsin game-by-game results: ESPN's FPI predicts Badgers' 2022 season
ESPN’s FPI has updated projections and predictions for the 2022 college football season. That includes predicting the outcome of every game on Wisconsin’s schedule. Despite a 9-win performance and bowl win last season, many felt the Badgers underperformed at times in 2021. Part of that was a lackluster showing by QB Graham Mertz and a slow start out of the gate to start the season.
