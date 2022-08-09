ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State DC Jim Knowles names top 2 linebackers for 2022 scheme

Ohio State is entering its first season with Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator. Knowles, formerly at Oklahoma State, will have the Buckeyes playing in a 4-2-5 scheme. Knowles has identified his top 2 linebackers as Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. Steele is...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell responds to Ryan Day's challenge for a top-10 defense: 'We should be aiming for No. 1'

Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell has his sights set on making Ohio State’s defense the best in the country. At last month’s Big Ten Media Days, Ryan Day said he expects a top-10 defense in 2022. At the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Days’ “top-10” quote is a popular topic as members of the OSU defense meet with the media. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ expects a top-5 unit.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh on drive to return to Playoff: 'Maybe we got a participation medal that I'm not aware of'

Jim Harbaugh wants to recreate Michigan’s success from last season and return to the College Football Playoff. Michigan finished the 2021 season with a 12-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff against Georgia. Not only did Michigan play in the Playoff for the first time, the Wolverines beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011, and won the B1G Championship.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Indiana State
State
Wyoming State
saturdaytradition.com

Akron native, transfer LB, latest Buckeye to lose black stripe

A 2nd Ohio State player had his black stripe removed at fall camp on Tuesday. He is a LB that recently transferred in from Arizona State back in January. DeaMounte “Chip” Trayanum is the most recent Ohio State player to lose his black stripe. He spent the last 2 season with the Sun Devils, and has 3 years of NCAA eligibility left. Trayanum was a former 4-star recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio per the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Illinifootball
saturdaytradition.com

Kayden Lyles, former Wisconsin OL, to miss 2022 with injury

Kayden Lyles has battled through injuries throughout his career. Unfortunately, the former Badger will be sidelined once again in 2022. Now a member of the Florida State program, Lyles revealed Wednesday that his career is over due to an injury. Lyles transferred to the Seminoles this offseason after 5 years at Wisconsin.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Ranking the Top 25 defensive coordinators in college football in 2022

Editor’s note: Our annual Top 25 preview week continues with a breakdown of the best defensive coordinators in the business. The hardest job in college football, where losing happens nearly every play — and it’s only a question of how badly. The goal for defensive coordinators used to be 3-and-outs and forcing turnovers. Now it’s simply getting a stop — and not giving up another score.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten Media Rights: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick comments on reported NBC deal

Big Ten media rights are expected to conclude in the coming days. According to recent reports, NBC and CBS are frontrunners to land the deal with the B1G alongside FOX Sports. As a part of that deal, CBS is expected to air B1G games in the 3:30 pm ET time slot while NBC is targeting primetime games to pair with the network’s existing Notre Dame broadcasts. ESPN is also reportedly pulling out of the negotiations.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten Championship Odds: Who is favored to win the 2022 Big Ten Championship?

The Big Ten Championship takes place every year at the end of the college football regular season to determine the Big Ten conference’s season champion. The game matches the division winners from the Big Ten East division and the Big Ten West division. Typically this game, along with other conference championship games, is held during the first week of December after the regular season is completed (but before the bowl season gets underway). The Big Ten Championship Game has taken place every year since the game’s inception in 2011. The winner of the game receives an automatic berth into the Rose Bowl, unless the winner makes the four-team Playoff (or if the Rose Bowl is one of the semifinal games for the four-team Playoff).
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Vegas releases opening line for Nebraska-Northwestern in Week 0

The opening lines for the Nebraska-Northwestern showdown are out via Draft Kings. The Cornhuskers and Wildcats are set to battle at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27. The series between the 2 schools has been split down the middle since Scott Frost’s arrival in Lincoln. Both teams have...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois WR Pat Bryant making positive impression on OC Barry Lunney Jr.

Pat Bryant is entering his 2nd season with the Illinois football program. As a freshman, Bryant made 6 catches for 98 yards in 2021 across 8 games, becoming just the 14th player in program history to play 3 or more times as a true freshman. Now, the sophomore is in the midst of preseason training camp ahead of the Illini’s season opener against Wyoming on Aug. 27.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Ranking the B1G's top 25 true freshmen

B1G football is right around the corner. With it comes yet another recruiting class trying to prove itself, one filled with talent and potential. Still, the question remains: Who is prepared to compete at the next level right away?. We’ll see starting Aug. 27, when Week 0 in the B1G...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin game-by-game results: ESPN's FPI predicts Badgers' 2022 season

ESPN’s FPI has updated projections and predictions for the 2022 college football season. That includes predicting the outcome of every game on Wisconsin’s schedule. Despite a 9-win performance and bowl win last season, many felt the Badgers underperformed at times in 2021. Part of that was a lackluster showing by QB Graham Mertz and a slow start out of the gate to start the season.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy