WAFF
Future of Morgan County School in jeopardy due to budget concerns
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With only a student body of fewer than 100, Sparkman School in Hartselle is now faced with an uncertain future. Parents and teachers filled Thursday night’s Morgan County School Board meeting to hear that first hand. “The predicting operating costs for Sparkman next year will be...
Alabama parents concerned about school lunch
Parents of students at Grissom High School are shocked after what they saw being served to their children for lunch.
Emergency Rental Assistance not available for some in Madison County
Emergency rental assistance has kept many Alabamians from facing eviction, but as we move further away from the peak of the pandemic, fewer resources are available to help renters out.
WAAY-TV
Faith-based program aims to change lives of DeKalb Co. inmates through worship, community support
Four years ago, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden began directing a new initiative in his county jail, a faith-based program that would allow inmates to attend church services. Inmates say it's helped transform their lives, and now the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is sharing the program in hopes it can help others.
themadisonrecord.com
Digital version of The Madison Record – Aug. 10, 2022
You can now download a digital copy of The Madison Record each week. Look for it every Wednesday morning right here. You can read it online or download a PDF copy of it for later. Click the link below to read this week’s issue.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Progressive Union Church Community Block Party and Back to School Jam
Story and photos submitted by Greg Miley, SON staff writer. The Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church hosted a Community Block Party and Back to School Jam on Saturday, August 6, 2022, 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. The event was held on the campus of Progressive Union Church, located at 1917-1919 Brandontown Road in Huntsville. The theme for the event was “It’s A Family Affair.” Various events were held throughout the day which was filled with food, fun, and fellowship. The church normally hosts a ‘Back to School Jam’ each year prior to the start of the school year. This year, under the leadership of the new Pastor of Progressive Union, Rev. Dion Jamar Watkins, the event expanded to a Block Party for the community and the Back-to-School Jam. Mother Nature did cause the event to shutdown about 30 minutes early due to heavy rain. Due to the generosity of the community and church sponsors a magnificent event was held for the Huntsville community. A prayer station was available for those in need of prayer and the Progressive Union Praise Team provided gospel music. Some of the participants were the Lee High School Cheerleaders, Columbia High School Band, the Huntsville Community Drum Line, the Huntsville Fire Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department SWAT and K-9 Unit, various community service organizations, car clubs and more. Student gift bags were available for the first 300 students in K-4 through 12th grades, drawings for gift card were held throughout the day. Bouncy houses, a dunking booth, ice cream and snow cone trucks, hot dogs, hamburger, popcorn, horse and buggy rides, and games were available for the young and young at heart. Free haircuts and hair braiding were available. Progressive Union is located at 1917-1919 Brandontown Road in Huntsville, Rev. Dion Jamar Watkins is the Pastor.
Books-a-Million on University...What happened?? I loved that place
Books-a-Million on University...What happened?? I loved that place. It is moving to the Aldi/Academy building at parkway and drake. Since that building was the last of the mall, I'm surprised it hasn't been condemned yet.
WAAY-TV
Retired City of Huntsville employees receive retirement bonus
Retired Huntsville city employees are getting a big bonus, paid for with taxpayer dollars. Thursday night, Huntsville city council approved nearly $1 million to go towards retirement bonuses in the form of a one-time, lump sum payment. This is made possible by a bill passed in the most recent legislative...
WAFF
Marshall Co. schools ready to start school year with new security measures
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Schools are welcoming students back to school on August 9, and with that welcome comes new security measures. Marshall County Schools’ superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley says that the system wants to build on security measures that are already in place. “We have...
WAFF
48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Jeniece Willis Wilmer
48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, Bill Yell, talks campaign. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, Bill Yell, talks campaign. 48 Follow-up: Interview with Huntsville City Council candidate Brian Foy. Updated: 2 hours ago. 48 Follow-up: Interview with Huntsville City Council candidate Brian Foy. Brookins Smoken on the Go hosts...
Q&A with Huntsville City Councilwoman Jennie Robinson: New Huntsville art center, development at Ditto Landing
Jennie Robinson was elected to serve on the Huntsville City Council in 2014 after serving three terms on the Board of Education for Huntsville City Schools. She was re-elected to serve a second term on the council in 2018 and was twice elected to serve as council president. She is only the second woman to serve in that role.
WAFF
Madison family deals with ongoing repair delays in newly built home
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - What should have been an exciting experience for the Townsend family, turned into an exhausting one. The Townsend’s said buying a home is not what it lived up to be. “We closed and had tons of things not done, it was not just one or...
Cullman PD holds in-house Rock the South debriefing
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday held an in-house debriefing, reviewing the good, the bad and the ugly of last weekend’s Rock the South (RTS) music festival and the CPD’s coverage. This was only the first of the debriefings, the predecessor to next Monday’s multi-department meeting that will include the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cullman City Council members David Moss and Brad Smith were in attendance. The good: The CPD reported that teamwork within the department and with other organizations, including Cullman County Dispatch, the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency and Cullman...
WAAY-TV
Bonus for Retired City Employees
Retired City of Huntsville employees receive retirement bonus. Retired Huntsville city employees are getting a big bonus, paid for with taxpayer dollars. Thursday night, Huntsville city council approved nearly $1 million to go towards retirement bonuses in the form of a one-time, lump sum payment.
Rocket City Mom Welcomes Lindsey Barron as New COO
Help us welcome the newest member of the RCM team! Lindsey Barron is the new Chief Operations Officer at Rocket City Mom Media Group and RocketCityMom.com. Barron will oversee daily operations for Sales and Editorial Staff and can be reached via email at lindsey@rocketcitymom.com. “As the Huntsville area continues to...
WAAY-TV
One Generation Away to hand out free groceries at drive-thru food pantry Saturday in Hazel Green
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Hazel Green on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Hazel Green High School from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given out.
thecutoffnews.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Decatur
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Decatur, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WAFF
Gov. Ivey writes to board members regarding Guntersville triple murderer parole
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey wrote a letter to the Board of Pardon and Paroles regarding Jimmy O’Neal Spencer. Spencer was granted parole in November 2017 before he allegedly committed three murders in 2018. Four years later Spencer is up for parole and Gov. Ivey does not think that it should be granted.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
Cullman, August 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Arab High School football team will have a game with Cullman High School on August 11, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
