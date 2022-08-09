Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Purdue DL expected to miss 2022 with latest season-ending injury for Boilermakers
Purdue has reportedly lost another player to a season-ending injury. This time, the injury comes on the defensive side of the ball to defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis. According to Tom Dienhart with GoldandBlack.com, Lewis went down with an ankle injury Thursday. That injury is expected to end Lewis’ season with surgery for the injury expected to come next week.
1017thepoint.com
HAGERSTOWN NOW ONE WIN AWAY FROM LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
(Whitestown,IN)--There was plenty of excitement around Hagerstown Tuesday in advance of Tuesday’s Little League baseball game in Whitestown. Now that the team is just one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania, that excitement level is bound to go through the roof. "We live in a community that selfless and wants to come out and support these kids," said Jay Hale, whose son plays on the team. The championship game takes place Thursday afternoon at 4. Some Hagerstown groups are forming watch parties for Thursday. The game will be televised live on ESPN2.
readthereporter.com
Did HSE Schools make the grade?
A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed Purdue student
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A Brookston man is accused of leaving the scene after hitting and killing a Purdue University student with a car. According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Kalberer Road Tuesday night after a person was hit by a vehicle. Witnesses said the driver […]
WLFI.com
Sagamore Parkway trail to connect Lafayette, West Lafayette
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials say a hiking and biking path is sorely needed along Sagamore Parkway between Lafayette and West Lafayette. But building one won't be easy. "We have four different trail projects that are all coming together," Lafayette City Engineer Jeromy Grenard says. The main component...
WLFI.com
One person charged in West Lafayette fatal hit and run
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Police Department has located the car that was the center of a fatal hit-and-run investigation early Tuesday night. WLPD found the driver of the Gold Buick sedan in Brookston Wednesday. The incident took place on the 1500 block of Kalberer Road....
indianaontap.com
Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening
10 Aug Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening. Posted at 17:19h in Beer Releases, Indiana Spirits News, Indy On Tap Featured News, West Fork Whiskey by Mark Lasbury 0 Comments. – 30,000 square-foot agritourism...
readthereporter.com
Westfield welcomes West Fork Whiskey
Wednesday morning, West Fork Whiskey Co., 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, held the ribbon cutting and media day at its 30,000 square-foot facility. The family-friendly restaurant, Mash House, and the 21-and-older cocktail lounge are set to open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20. Co-Founder Blake Jones said The Mash...
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going […]
Fox 59
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
1 dead in crash involving semi truck and moped
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The area around West State Road 32 and County Road 50 North was closed for a few hours Wednesday night after a crash that left one person dead. The Boone County Sheriff said that the accident involved a semi truck and a moped. They confirmed it was the person on the […]
WISH-TV
Male found dead on shore of Tippecanoe River northeast of Lafayette
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A male was found dead Wednesday afternoon on the Tippecanoe River about 4 miles southwest of Delphi, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says. A boater called 911 about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after finding the body on the Tippecanoe River’s north bank off East County Road 975 North just west of Grant Road. It’s about a 20-minute drive northeast of Lafayette.
WLFI.com
Officials release identity of body found near Tippecanoe river
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the man found along the north bank of the Tippecanoe River. 59-year-old Patrick Kelly was found deceased on August 10. At around 1:30 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from a boater that had...
wrtv.com
'A hero' Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy
BROWNSBURG — Brownsburg Police say a woman died Wednesday after she went into a creek to save her granddaughters. Captain Jennifer Barrett says the granddaughters entered the creek at Arbuckle Acres Park to save their puppy around 4:45 p.m. Family members have identified the grandmother as Christine Bright. Bright's...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Head-On Collision Results in Fatality
At approximately 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, Boone County Communications received a 911 call advising that there had been a head-on collision between a moped and a semi tractor trailer, in the area of State Road 32 and County Road 50 North, Lebanon, IN. As a result of the accident, the driver of the.
Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill
A Carmel business owner got quite the shock when she received a $117,683 Duke Energy bill for the month of June.
rejournals.com
Gallelli Real Estate sells Indianapolis-area auto store for $29 million
Gallelli Real Estate’s The Osborne Group has completed the sale of a single-tenant, triple-net ground lease of a CarMax Auto Superstore for $29 million. The two-building retail property totals about 55,536 square feet and is located within the Indianapolis submarket of Keystone Crossing in the city of Carmel, Indiana.
Police: Woman dies after saving grandchildren from Brownsburg creek
A woman died Wednesday after saving her grandchildren from a creek in Brownsburg, according to police.
Current Publishing
Carmel announces timeline for infrastructure improvements in Home Place
The City of Carmel has released details about its plans to improve roads and infrastructure in Home Place, with work set to begin next week. On or after Aug. 15, the construction of a multi-use path on 106th Street from Pennsylvania Street to College Avenue will begin. The path will be constructed along the south side of East 106th Street within the city’s right-of-way, with defined crossings at each intersecting roadway.
