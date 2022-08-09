Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Leo HS football field gets update thanks to help from Chicago Bears
The unveiling was years in the making.
NCAA Basketball: 10 best players from state of Illinois of last decade
Each passing year, the sports world gives us unforgettable moments and memories and NCAA basketball has certainly contributed to that. It was only four seasons ago that mid-major Loyola-Chicago made an unthinkable run to the Final Four. Amazing runs, buzzer beaters, and key performances are just par for the course not just in March Madness but in the collegiate game.
DePaul announces men’s basketball non-conference schedule
The Blue Demons released their 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Thursday morning. In Coach Tony Stubblefield’s second season, the schedule features five home games, four true road games, and two neutral court games. The Blue Demons will open at Wintrust Area on Monday, November 7th with the Loyola...
Little League assistant coach describes heartwarming moment of sportsmanship
Robb Zurek, former Chicago-area resident and current assistant baseball coach for the Pearland, Texas 12U All-Star team, joins John Williams to talk about the now viral moment when a batter from the opposing team consoled his team’s pitcher after being hit in the head with a wild pitch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Hinsdale little leaguers bring home 3 state titles for the first time in state history
HINSDALE, Ill. - It's the first time in state history that a suburban little league team brought home three state titles. Hinsdale little leaguers won championships in the 10, 11, and 12-year-old divisions. "We're so proud of all of these teams. From our 10-year-olds who competed in and won their...
wlsam.com
‘The McCaskeys are still the worst family in sports.’ -Mark Giangreco, Chicago Sports Guru
Are Chicago sports owners paying any attention to their teams? Mark Giangreco and the Steve Cochran Show talk about the White Sox’s attitude this season and Roquan Smith’s trade request from the Bears.
Doylestown Native Moves to Chicago to Head Catholic School’s Varsity Football Team
Coach Casey Quedenfeld now coaches the Crusaders at Brother Rice High School in Chicago.Image via The Beverly Review. A Bucks County native is heading over to Chicago, where he will head the varsity football team at a Catholic high school. Tim O’Brien wrote about the sports news for The Beverly Review.
beckersasc.com
Rush's Dr. John Fernandez performs ASC hand surgery on White Sox all-star
John Fernandez, MD, is performing hand surgery on Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, an All-Star player, at Midwest Orthopedics at RUSH, Oak Brook (Ill.) Surgery Center, the MLB reported Aug. 9. Dr. Fernandez will perform the procedure on Aug. 11 to address a sagittal band tear in Mr. Anderson's...
RELATED PEOPLE
southportcorridorchicago.com
Cubs coach buys Southport Corridor house
Mike Napoli, who played a dozen seasons in the big leagues, paid $2.8 million for a house a little less than a mile from Wrigley Field at 3356 N. Greenview Avenue. Mike is currently the Chicago Cubs first base coach. This 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, was listed at $2,999,900. See...
wgnradio.com
Rock radio memories with Tommy Edwards
Radio legend Tommy Edwards joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss his career during the golden age of rock radio, and to promote the upcoming Museum of Broadcast Communications’ event ‘Rock Radio Revisited’ on Sunday August 14th at The Des Plaines Theatre.
napervillelocal.com
‘It was a long journey’: Settler’s Hill golf course back open after renovation
The renovation of the Settler’s Hill course in Batavia wasn’t easy — even for veteran Chicago area golf architect Greg Martin. His recent or current area projects include The Preserve at Oak Meadows (Addison), Park Ridge Country Club, Fox Bend (Oswego), Arrowhead (Wheaton), Phillips Park (Aurora), Springbrook and Naperbrook (Naperville) and Wilmette Golf Club. Only The Preserve project is comparable to Settler’s Hill in terms of magnitude.
Chicago First Alert Weather: A weak front on the way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak front passed through the area Wednesday night.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a spotty sprinkle is possible, otherwise expect a few clouds and lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s in the suburbs.Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon for Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy and upper 70s for Friday.Saturday will feature a chance for rain in the morning, the mostly cloudy skies, breezy south winds and warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.A few showers will be possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning as a front moves through the area. Upper 70s and low 80s for Sunday afternoon. Upper 70s to near 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies for much next week.TONIGHT: Clear this evening, then a few passing clouds overnight. Not as cool. Low: 69°THURSDAY: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. A breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. High 78°FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 79°
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alderman files ordinance to prevent changes to Chicago's Soldier Field stadium
100 years ago Thursday was the groundbreaking for the Municipal Grant Park Stadium, later renamed Soldier Field on November 11, 1925, in honor of US soldiers who died in combat during World War I.
One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois
Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
Jet’s Pizza Opens 400th Location
The 400th store is in the neighborhood of Jefferson Park in Chicago, IL
CBS News
University of Chicago scientists' new method for quantum simulations could lead to breakthroughs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You may not hear the term "phase transition" in our daily weather forecasts very often, but it's the driving process behind many meteorological concepts and phenomena – from dew points and relative humidity to something as simple as rain turning to snow as the temperature drops.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnradio.com
Chicago Culinary Kitchen and more of the best BBQ in the Chicagoland area
Do you love BBQ? Then you’re going to love this episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have been on a barbecue kick lately, and apparently they aren’t alone. First, they talk with Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner Greg Gaardbo about his place in Palatine that is also topping multiple lists for Chicago food lovers, including Eater Chicago’s 20 Essential Suburban Restaurants. Greg tells Kevin and Mike about where it all began, what goes into the menu and the amazing daily specials, why they rock so hard (seriously, they do), and how his personality shows in both the food and the location.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago girl struck by gunfire while taking driver's ed behind-the-wheel course
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot and injured during driver’s ed in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Thursday. The teen’s mom spoke with FOX 32 and said her daughter was taking her last driving exam when gunshots rang out around noon. "She was just still in shock,...
fox32chicago.com
Men wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago
(FOX 9) - Bloomington police said the two men wanted in the shooting at the Mall of America were arrested Thursday in Illinois after they were spotted getting haircuts. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man police said directed Lark to fire the shots, 23-year-old Rashad May, had been on the run for the last week.
fox32chicago.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Chicago
CHICAGO - The salary needed to afford a home in Chicago is probably not what you'd expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
Comments / 0