cityofflint.com
City of Flint Police Department seizes three kilograms of Fentanyl
FLINT, Mich. – August 10, 2022. The City of Flint Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit seized three kilograms of Fentanyl during an operation on July 1, 2022. Three individuals were arrested in connection with the investigation and charges are pending.“This is a very dangerous narcotic,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We don’t want to minimize what this great achievement by our Special Investigative Unit, under the watchful eye of Chief Terence Green, has accomplished by taking these narcotics off the streets of the City of Flint.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest Lansing woman after gun found in traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) have arrested a Lansing woman finding a concealed gun in her possession during a traffic stop. On Thursday troopers from the MSP Lansing Post pulled over a vehicle being driven by a woman, 49, who was identified as being from Lansing. In the course of the stop, they say they found a concealed handgun.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Prosecutor declines to charge Detroit officer filmed punching man
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit cop caught on camera punching a man in the face will not be charged by the county prosecutor. Detroit police had suspended the officer after the punch, which happened in Greektown in August 2021. A video of the incident showed the unnamed cop approaching a man who was walking backward, and slugging him in the face.
wsgw.com
Two Flint Firefighters Face Consequences in Fire Deaths
A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.
abc12.com
Clio mother gets probation in marijuana gummies case
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clio mother whose marijuana gummies sickened a classroom of kindergarteners last spring was sentenced to probation on Tuesday. Melinda Gatica will spend one year on probation after her child brought marijuana gummies to Edgerton Elementary School in the Clio area on April 29. More than...
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
abc12.com
Flint firefighter resigns, another disciplined for actions at deadly fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One Flint firefighter has resigned and another faced unspecified discipline for their actions at the scene of a deadly fire on West Pulaski Avenue last May. Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton confirmed on Wednesday that one firefighter submitted his resignation, effective July 25. The other firefighter...
fox2detroit.com
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
abc12.com
Sheriff: GM Orion plant employee killed after fight with coworker
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old man is dead after an altercation at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township early Thursday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has a 48-year-old coworker in custody in connection with the man's death. Investigators say the victim, who was identified as...
WNEM
Saginaw police asking for help identifying larceny suspect
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect accused of stealing two bikes from a bike rack near their building where patrol vehicles are parked. On Aug. 2, at about 9:18 p.m., a man walked into the parking area inside police walls...
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
abc12.com
Pulaski fatal fire probe concludes with one Flint firefighter resigning, another suspended
FLINT (WJRT) - It was in June when ABC 12 News first told you two Flint firefighters were suspended in connection with the investigation of a fatal house fire. Today, the city released their findings of the investigation. The city confirmed that today, saying the firefighter resigned. The second firefighter...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we’ve learned about a deadly fight inside GM Orion Assembly plant
DETROIT – GM’s Orion Assembly plant has closed as investigators work to get to the bottom of what really happened inside. The sheriff’s office says two building cleaners got into the fight around 1:30 a.m. More than 1,250 people work at Orion Assembly. They build the Chevy...
WNEM
Firefighter resigns, another disciplined following investigation into deadly house fire
FLINT, Mich., (WNEM) – One firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined following an investigation into a house fire where two boys died earlier this year. On Wednesday, City of Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton announced one firefighter has resigned, and another has been disciplined for their actions involving a house fire that killed two children on May 28.
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for Pontiac murder case
Trial has been scheduled — more than seven months out — for a Pontiac man accused in a February homicide. Jury selection is set to begin March 20, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Julius Standifer, 52, charged in the fatal shooting of Troy Duane Jones, 49. Investigators say Jones was found last Feb. 19 in the driver’s seat of a car that had run into a fence and snowbank in a party store parking lot in Pontiac.His girlfriend was shot in the hand, the sheriff’s office said.
Lansing Twp. Police investigating car vs bike crash
LANSING TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Township Police Department is investigating a crash on Waverly and Saginaw Highway. Police told 6 News that officers responded to reports of a crash around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday Upon arrival, officers found that a bicycle and car had crashed into each other. Initial investigation revealed that a […]
Grosse Pointe Farms police throw man having medical emergency to the ground
Driver having medical emergency yanked from truck by officer, thrown to the ground, then charged with interfering with police
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
Teens facing weapons charges after MSP catch them doing donuts near massive Michigan party promoted on TikTok
Three teens are facing concealed weapons charges after Michigan State Police caught them doing donuts near the scene of a massive party in Tuscola County that was promoted on TikTok.
Detroit family still pleading for answers after young man killed on first day as DoorDash driver
The family of a young man shot and killed while delivering for DoorDash in Detroit last month is still pleading for answers. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500.
