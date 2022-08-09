ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

cityofflint.com

City of Flint Police Department seizes three kilograms of Fentanyl

FLINT, Mich. – August 10, 2022. The City of Flint Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit seized three kilograms of Fentanyl during an operation on July 1, 2022. Three individuals were arrested in connection with the investigation and charges are pending.“This is a very dangerous narcotic,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We don’t want to minimize what this great achievement by our Special Investigative Unit, under the watchful eye of Chief Terence Green, has accomplished by taking these narcotics off the streets of the City of Flint.
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest Lansing woman after gun found in traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) have arrested a Lansing woman finding a concealed gun in her possession during a traffic stop. On Thursday troopers from the MSP Lansing Post pulled over a vehicle being driven by a woman, 49, who was identified as being from Lansing. In the course of the stop, they say they found a concealed handgun.
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County Prosecutor declines to charge Detroit officer filmed punching man

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit cop caught on camera punching a man in the face will not be charged by the county prosecutor. Detroit police had suspended the officer after the punch, which happened in Greektown in August 2021. A video of the incident showed the unnamed cop approaching a man who was walking backward, and slugging him in the face.
wsgw.com

Two Flint Firefighters Face Consequences in Fire Deaths

A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.
abc12.com

Clio mother gets probation in marijuana gummies case

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clio mother whose marijuana gummies sickened a classroom of kindergarteners last spring was sentenced to probation on Tuesday. Melinda Gatica will spend one year on probation after her child brought marijuana gummies to Edgerton Elementary School in the Clio area on April 29. More than...
fox2detroit.com

Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
abc12.com

Flint firefighter resigns, another disciplined for actions at deadly fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One Flint firefighter has resigned and another faced unspecified discipline for their actions at the scene of a deadly fire on West Pulaski Avenue last May. Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton confirmed on Wednesday that one firefighter submitted his resignation, effective July 25. The other firefighter...
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
abc12.com

Sheriff: GM Orion plant employee killed after fight with coworker

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old man is dead after an altercation at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township early Thursday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has a 48-year-old coworker in custody in connection with the man's death. Investigators say the victim, who was identified as...
WNEM

Saginaw police asking for help identifying larceny suspect

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect accused of stealing two bikes from a bike rack near their building where patrol vehicles are parked. On Aug. 2, at about 9:18 p.m., a man walked into the parking area inside police walls...
WNEM

Firefighter resigns, another disciplined following investigation into deadly house fire

FLINT, Mich., (WNEM) – One firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined following an investigation into a house fire where two boys died earlier this year. On Wednesday, City of Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton announced one firefighter has resigned, and another has been disciplined for their actions involving a house fire that killed two children on May 28.
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for Pontiac murder case

Trial has been scheduled — more than seven months out — for a Pontiac man accused in a February homicide. Jury selection is set to begin March 20, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Julius Standifer, 52, charged in the fatal shooting of Troy Duane Jones, 49. Investigators say Jones was found last Feb. 19 in the driver’s seat of a car that had run into a fence and snowbank in a party store parking lot in Pontiac.His girlfriend was shot in the hand, the sheriff’s office said.
WLNS

Lansing Twp. Police investigating car vs bike crash

LANSING TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Township Police Department is investigating a crash on Waverly and Saginaw Highway. Police told 6 News that officers responded to reports of a crash around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday Upon arrival, officers found that a bicycle and car had crashed into each other. Initial investigation revealed that a […]
