FLINT, Mich. – August 10, 2022. The City of Flint Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit seized three kilograms of Fentanyl during an operation on July 1, 2022. Three individuals were arrested in connection with the investigation and charges are pending.“This is a very dangerous narcotic,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We don’t want to minimize what this great achievement by our Special Investigative Unit, under the watchful eye of Chief Terence Green, has accomplished by taking these narcotics off the streets of the City of Flint.

