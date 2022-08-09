ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 56

t.a.h.
2d ago

Not all republicans are extremists. I’m just hoping for the fall of Trump and a little honesty and integrity to return to the Party. Otherwise I’ll continue to try to weed through my choices on the ballots.

Reply(1)
20
bill
2d ago

The GQP hates everything about our country. They hate our system if government. They hate how elections are run. They hate law enforcement when they do their job. They hate veterans and have to be shamed into helping them. They hate ANYONE who isnt exactly like them

Reply(5)
13
Frank Trovato
2d ago

You as Americans need to be worried on what happened to Trump because if it can happen to a president just imagine what they can do to the ordinary citizen

Reply(12)
16
Related
POLITICO

How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago

ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Mccollum
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sharron Angle
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Fbi#Gop#Democratic#The Department Of Justice#Chesa Boudin
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy